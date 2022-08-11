Read full article on original website
Is WWE 2K22 Crashing When Creating a New Superstar on Windows? Try These Fixes
So, you've started a new MyRise character on WWE 2K22, and the game crashes. Worst of all, when you boot up the game and try remaking your superstar, the game only crashes over and over again. What do you do now?. If your copy of WWE 2K22 keeps crashing on...
6 Windows Programs You Didn't Realize Steam Had
Steam carries many kinds of programs within its library, from games to development suites. However, did you know there's a wider range of Windows programs available on Steam?. Let's have a look at some Windows programs you might not realize Steam had. Is It Worth Using Steam for Programs That...
7 Ways to Fix "This Installation Is Forbidden by System Policy" Error on Windows
While installing some files on Windows, you might see an error message that reads, "This installation is forbidden by system policy." Is this error appearing on someone else's device? If so, you need to ask for permission before proceeding with these tips. That's because some users disable installations to protect their devices from security threats.
How to Install MultiVersus Mods
MultiVersus is a significant shake-up in the platform fighter scene, with dozens of characters from different franchises coming together. With a few mods, you can expand that roster even more. Let's have a look at how to install MultiVersus mods. Is It Safe to Use MultiVersus Mods?. MultiVersus is an...
How to Fix the "Windows PDF Printer Error: Invalid Font When Printing" Error
You want to print out an important document, but right when you send the request off, you suddenly encounter an error message that reaads “PDF Printer Error: invalid font when printing." The error sounds very cryptic, and it can be caused by various other things besides an “invalid font.”...
How to Replace GRUB With Windows Boot Manager
When you dual-boot a Linux distro alongside Windows, the installer sets up a bootloader, generally GRUB, to ensure there are no conflicts between the two operating systems during the boot-up processes. While GRUB is a versatile and easy-to-use bootloader, you might want to switch to using the Windows Boot Manager...
How to Create a Text Based Adventure Game in Python
A text adventure game is a fun project you can undertake if you are learning how to program. You can make a text adventure game using Python, run it in a command line, and change the story based on the text that the player enters. The Python script will cover...
How to Fix the Camera App’s 0xa00f4288 Error on Windows 10 & 11
There's a good chance that you use Windows' default Camera app as your primary way to see yourself. However, if the Camera app throws a 0xa00f4288 error, it will prevent you from seeing your webcam feed. You'll know if you're affected if you see a "0xa00f4288<AllCamerasAreReserved>" error code after opening the Camera app.
How to Conserve Battery Power With the Windows CPU Core Parking Tool
The Windows CPU Core Parking tool is a feature that dynamically disables CPU cores to conserve power and reduce heat. This tool comes with lots of benefits but also has its drawbacks. So, how does the CPU Core Parking feature work? How do you enable or disable it?. Let's explore...
How to Install and Run Bash on Windows 11
With the rise of open-source culture, it has slowly but surely become impossible to ignore the fantastic capabilities of the Linux operating system and replicate them on to other operating systems. Microsoft felt the same, and they successfully hopped onto the train by introducing the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).
How to Install and Remove Software in Manjaro Linux
Myths shroud Linux distros, and often deter people from migrating from Windows and Mac. Over the years, many things have changed, encouraging people to take the leap of faith and allowing users to see what’s on offer. One of the common Linux myths revolves around software downloads and installations...
How to Fix the "Windows Might Be Installed in an Unsupported Directory" Error
Installing Windows is a very straightforward process and usually poses zero issues. However, sometimes you may experience errors that can interfere with the installation process. One such error that leaves users puzzled is the "Windows might be installed in an unsupported directory" error. Unlike other Windows installation errors, this appears...
How to Connect to Algo VPN From Android, iOS, Linux, and Windows
Algo VPN is a set of scripts which help you to deploy your own Virtual Private Network (VPN) on a rented Virtual Private Server (VPS). Setting up Algo VPN is simple, but how do you connect to it using the most popular desktop and mobile clients?. Connecting to Algo VPN...
How to Host a Website for Free From Your PC or Laptop
If you're planning to launch a website but don't want to pay recurring monthly or annual hosting fees, you can use any old laptop or desktop PC to host a website for free. It's a great way to utilize your old system instead of throwing it away. In this guide,...
Back to School Tech: Get Windows 10 Pro OEM Lifetime Key For $14
It's still warm out and the summer vacation is in swing, but fall is closing in and the start of the school year is not very far. So, with the big date approaching, we want to make sure we have everything ready, including original licenses for Windows and Office, so the kids can do their school work without issues.
How to Add the Hot Corners Feature From macOS to Windows 11
Apple’s macOS operating system contains some good features that Windows lacks, such as the "hot corners" tool. This feature lets you trigger certain actions by moving the cursor to the corners of your screen. It’s a pity Windows doesn’t have such a native feature, but we can at least...
How to Check if Your Computer Is Compatible With Windows 11 22H2
Microsoft is working on the Windows 11 version 22H2 launch, and the update comes with plenty of new features to improve the operating system. Microsoft announced the 22H2 update is designed to improve the system’s productivity, security, and overall ease of use. When Will Windows 11 22H2 Become Available?
Protect Your Privacy on the Go With These Portable Windows Apps
Looking to continue growing your portable apps collection? It's important to keep up to date with the latest privacy tools, both for offline and online use. As such, let's explore 12 portable apps focused around privacy, so you're never caught without a layer of defense. Why Use Portable Privacy Apps?
How to Remove the Quick Search Tool Hijacker From Your Browser
Has Quick Search Tool taken over your browser as the default search engine? It's a browser hijacker that you should remove immediately to protect your privacy. Fortunately, you can easily remove it and set Google back to your default search engine in just a few minutes. But how exactly do you go about it? We'll show you in this article.
Learn How to Create a Website Status Checker in Python
If you often find yourself fetching data from websites, you should probably consider automating the process. Sometimes referred to as “web scraping”, the process is a common one for sites that do not provide a formal API or feed. Of course, you won't get anywhere if the site you're trying to fetch is unavailable.
