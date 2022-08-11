Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
The Orion looks like if Kirby swallowed your Switch
One of my biggest complaints about using a Nintendo Switch in handheld mode is that its screen is just too small. And unlike previous Nintendo handhelds like the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance, the straight-up book light and magnifying glass window combo hasn’t really caught on for the Switch.
makeuseof.com
Handheld Gaming Consoles vs. Smartphones: 6 Questions You Should Ask Before Buying
If you're a hardcore gamer and want to play games on the road, your first thought would be to get a handheld console like the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. However, smartphones are increasingly becoming viable options in mobile gaming. There are many great titles on iOS and Android, plus many accessories that'll give you a console experience. You can also get a dedicated gaming phone if you're into that.
makeuseof.com
How to Back Up Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Saved Data
For a lot of people, Animal Crossing: New Horizons island is their happy place. After spending hundreds or even thousands of hours decorating every nook and cranny of your island, losing your saved data could be a waking nightmare. Thankfully, there is now a way to back up your saved...
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Controller to Switch?
Many people think of the Switch as that console that uses Joy-Cons – and that’s what many players use. However, other controllers and lesser-known ways to connect Joy-Cons might work better for players depending on their game, party composition, and charging needs. Whether you’re looking for a direct connection with charging enabled or to use a Joy-Con from across the room with it turned horizontally, there’s a way to make it happen.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022
By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
TechRadar
How to set up your new Steam Deck
Now that Valve has finally gotten to shipping out all current Steam Deck orders by the end of 2022, many more patient gamers will finally have the impressive portable system in their hands. However, the first challenge will be how to set up the Steam Deck in the first place....
IGN
Daily Deals: Select Nintendo Switch Games Down to $39.99 Today
Today, Nintendo gamers can save on some of the best Switch games around, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. And, you should check out the deals on the hottest Arcade1Up cabinets, including Street Fighter, X-Men, and The Simpsons. Plus, check out the powerful NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro for the lowest price ever, the newest generation Apple Watch Series 7 for under $300, and a whopping $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone with only 1 month of service required to take advantage of the deal. These bargains and more below.
Razer Deathadder V3 Pro ultralight wireless gaming mouse
Razer has launched its new DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse this week priced at $150 or €160. Providing gamers with an ultralightweight wireless gaming mouse that is 25% lighter than its predecessor and offers a battery life of up to 90 hours. Once flat the mouse is rechargeable using a USB-C connection via the provided Razer Speedflex charging cable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
Is WWE 2K22 Crashing When Creating a New Superstar on Windows? Try These Fixes
So, you've started a new MyRise character on WWE 2K22, and the game crashes. Worst of all, when you boot up the game and try remaking your superstar, the game only crashes over and over again. What do you do now?. If your copy of WWE 2K22 keeps crashing on...
WWE・
IGN
Daily Deals: Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, and More PlayStation Games On Sale
Today, PlayStation gamers can save on recently released titles like Horizon Forbidden West. And, you should check out the deals on the hottest Arcade1Up cabinets, including Street Fighter and The Simpsons. Plus, check out the powerful NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro for the lowest price ever, the newest generation Apple Watch Series 7 for under $300, and a whopping $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone with only 1 month of service required to take advantage of the deal. These bargains and more below.
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix "This Installation Is Forbidden by System Policy" Error on Windows
While installing some files on Windows, you might see an error message that reads, "This installation is forbidden by system policy." Is this error appearing on someone else's device? If so, you need to ask for permission before proceeding with these tips. That's because some users disable installations to protect their devices from security threats.
makeuseof.com
How to Conserve Battery Power With the Windows CPU Core Parking Tool
The Windows CPU Core Parking tool is a feature that dynamically disables CPU cores to conserve power and reduce heat. This tool comes with lots of benefits but also has its drawbacks. So, how does the CPU Core Parking feature work? How do you enable or disable it?. Let's explore...
Best Oculus Quest 2 accessories 2022
The Oculus Quest 2 is lighter, better balanced, and more comfortable than the original Oculus Quest, but you can make it even better with the right accessories.
makeuseof.com
Get the Best VPN for Unblocking 100+ Streaming Channels for just $1/Month!
With summer in full force, we've been thinking about vacation a lot. While it's nice to explore new places, it's also nice to veg out on the beach and stream some movies in the evening to chill out with your other half. On such occasions, we remember that Netflix, Disney+, and the entire plethora of streaming services we're all subscribed to are geo-blocked, making them inaccessible from abroad.
makeuseof.com
Back to School Tech: Get Windows 10 Pro OEM Lifetime Key For $14
It's still warm out and the summer vacation is in swing, but fall is closing in and the start of the school year is not very far. So, with the big date approaching, we want to make sure we have everything ready, including original licenses for Windows and Office, so the kids can do their school work without issues.
makeuseof.com
How to Replace GRUB With Windows Boot Manager
When you dual-boot a Linux distro alongside Windows, the installer sets up a bootloader, generally GRUB, to ensure there are no conflicts between the two operating systems during the boot-up processes. While GRUB is a versatile and easy-to-use bootloader, you might want to switch to using the Windows Boot Manager...
makeuseof.com
How Much Disney+ Will Cost You From December 2022
Along with the launch of Disney's ad-supported plan of Disney+ on December 8, it announced the existing ad-free plan would also have a price increase alongside a rename to Disney+ Premium. With over 220 million subscribers, Disney is also increasing its Disney Bundle pricing which includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+.
makeuseof.com
10 Handy Home Screen Shortcuts You Should Use on Your Samsung Phone
Apps and widgets are common on Android screens, but many are still unaware of home screen shortcuts. As the name suggests, they offer a shortcut to a particular feature in an app. Most apps have shortcuts, and they're quite underrated for what they offer. In this guide, we'll take a...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Text Based Adventure Game in Python
A text adventure game is a fun project you can undertake if you are learning how to program. You can make a text adventure game using Python, run it in a command line, and change the story based on the text that the player enters. The Python script will cover...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Color of an Image in CorelDRAW: 2 Ways
Although CorelDRAW is primarily used for creating vector-based graphics, you can also work with raster-based images, known as bitmaps. If you want to change the color of something, there are two different ways to do that in CorelDRAW. Let’s jump in and find which way works best for you.
Comments / 0