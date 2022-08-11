ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

BGR.com

Apple employee’s viral TikTok highlights a key iPhone feature you need to know

An Apple employee went viral on TikTok a few days ago by explaining an essential iPhone security feature that every user should be aware of. Paris Campbell was answering a message from an iPhone user whose iPhone had been stolen. The thieves tried to convince the victim to remove the Activation Lock feature that made her iPhone unusable and unsellable. They tried to scare the victim into thinking her data was at risk.
9to5Mac

Canva Whiteboards takes on iPadOS 16 Freeform feature before its release

Today Canva is releasing Whiteboards, a new way for people to collaborate together. Whether you’re workshopping projects or brainstorming, Canva Whiteboards plans to make it easy to collaborate with your team whether you’re on the Mac, iPhone, or iPad. Canva Whiteboards works similarly to what Apple has in...
9to5Mac

Here’s everything still to come from Apple in 2022

The first half of 2022 was incredibly busy – we saw the introduction of the Mac Studio, the Studio Display, a completely redesigned MacBook Air, and more. Apple also unveiled its next round of software updates, including iOS 16, at WWDC in June. But Apple’s year is far from...
9to5Mac

Report: Apple wants to triple its revenue from ads business, likely expanding Search Ads to Maps app

There are more signs that Apple is aggressively expanding its ad business. In today’s edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple VP Advertising Platforms Todd Teresi aims to bring annual revenue into the ‘double digits’, up from about $4 billion-per-year today. That means (at least) a tripling of its current ad business is in sight.
9to5Mac

Some iOS 16 features require an iPhone XS or newer; here they are

IOS 16 will support the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and newer models. Even so, not all functions will be available to older iPhones. With that in mind, 9to5Mac gathered all the features that will require at least an iPhone XR and iPhone XS, when this upcoming operating system is available to all users a month from now.
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Activity Challenge to celebrate National Parks on August 27

Apple has set its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for August 27 to “celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere.” Apple Watch users can earn the achievement by completing a hike, walk, wheelchair workout, or run at least one mile. Apple says:. Let’s celebrate the beauty of national...
9to5Mac

Apple reportedly threatens to fire engineer over viral TikTok

Apple is reportedly threatening to fire an employee over her posting a TikTok with iPhone security tips and advice. As first spotted by The Verge, the employee was told that she “breached company policy” by identifying herself as an Apple employee in a video about Apple products. The...
9to5Mac

watchOS 9 beta 6 is now available to developers

WatchOS 9 beta 6 is here. As Apple polishes the Apple Watch’s upcoming operating system after more than two months of beta testing, the company seems to be getting ready for the launch of watchOS 9 in September. Here’s everything new with it. Today’s build is 20R5353a. watchOS...
9to5Mac

iPhone storage list: Capacity specs for every model

Ever wonder how much storage Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or how much storage your current iPhone has (or could have had)? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone storage list for what capacities come with every iPhone model. iPhone has seen quite the...
9to5Mac

iOS 16 beta 6 gives users more control over battery percentage in Low Power Mode

Apple last week released iOS 16 beta 5, and the update came with a surprise: it added battery percentage to modern iPhones (iPhone X and later) for the first time. With iOS 16 beta 6, which was released earlier today to developers, the company is giving users even more control over the battery percentage when Low Power Mode is enabled.
9to5Mac

Apple Watch heart attack detection shown to work – but many barriers to real-life use

A medical review has shown that Apple Watch heart attack detection is technically feasible using nothing more than the ECG sensors built into current models. While Apple’s recommended method of taking an ECG reading results in a 1-lead reading, it is possible to apply a different method to obtain a 9-lead read. There are, however, important provisos to this health news …
