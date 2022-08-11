Read full article on original website
Related
Apple employee’s viral TikTok highlights a key iPhone feature you need to know
An Apple employee went viral on TikTok a few days ago by explaining an essential iPhone security feature that every user should be aware of. Paris Campbell was answering a message from an iPhone user whose iPhone had been stolen. The thieves tried to convince the victim to remove the Activation Lock feature that made her iPhone unusable and unsellable. They tried to scare the victim into thinking her data was at risk.
9to5Mac
Canva Whiteboards takes on iPadOS 16 Freeform feature before its release
Today Canva is releasing Whiteboards, a new way for people to collaborate together. Whether you’re workshopping projects or brainstorming, Canva Whiteboards plans to make it easy to collaborate with your team whether you’re on the Mac, iPhone, or iPad. Canva Whiteboards works similarly to what Apple has in...
9to5Mac
Here’s everything still to come from Apple in 2022
The first half of 2022 was incredibly busy – we saw the introduction of the Mac Studio, the Studio Display, a completely redesigned MacBook Air, and more. Apple also unveiled its next round of software updates, including iOS 16, at WWDC in June. But Apple’s year is far from...
9to5Mac
Report: Apple wants to triple its revenue from ads business, likely expanding Search Ads to Maps app
There are more signs that Apple is aggressively expanding its ad business. In today’s edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple VP Advertising Platforms Todd Teresi aims to bring annual revenue into the ‘double digits’, up from about $4 billion-per-year today. That means (at least) a tripling of its current ad business is in sight.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac
ZAGG launches Rugged Pro Connect iPad keyboard case for healthcare, construction, kids
ZAGG is out today with a highly durable keyboard case for the 10.2-inch iPad. The Rugged Pro Connect is a water-resistant, wipeable keyboard case with full protection for whatever you throw at it. While it’s aimed at the healthcare industry it also makes a great case for kids, first responders, construction, and much more.
9to5Mac
Zoom rolls out fix for vulnerability that can give anyone control of your Mac
If you’re a Zoom user with a Mac, there’s a critical security fix rolling out now that you should install immediately. The Zoom for Mac update addresses a major security vulnerability that could have allowed anyone to gain root access to your computer. As reported by ArsTechnica, the...
9to5Mac
Some iOS 16 features require an iPhone XS or newer; here they are
IOS 16 will support the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and newer models. Even so, not all functions will be available to older iPhones. With that in mind, 9to5Mac gathered all the features that will require at least an iPhone XR and iPhone XS, when this upcoming operating system is available to all users a month from now.
9to5Mac
Das Keyboard launches premium MacTigr low-profile mechanical keyboard [Hands-on]
Das Keyboard is out with its latest high-end mechanical creation for Mac. The all-new MacTigr keyboard features a premium build with a low-profile design, Cherry MX switches, a handy volume knob, USB-C hub, and more. Read on for all the details and our hands-on look. Das Keyboard launched the sleek...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Activity Challenge to celebrate National Parks on August 27
Apple has set its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for August 27 to “celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere.” Apple Watch users can earn the achievement by completing a hike, walk, wheelchair workout, or run at least one mile. Apple says:. Let’s celebrate the beauty of national...
9to5Mac
Latest Spotify deals offer three-month free trial, or three months for $9.99
Spotify deals and discounts are one of the key ways the company keeps its numbers up, and the latest of these offers a premium account for three months – either as a free trial, or at a heavily discounted price of just $9.99 …. Which deal you can get...
9to5Mac
Apple reportedly threatens to fire engineer over viral TikTok
Apple is reportedly threatening to fire an employee over her posting a TikTok with iPhone security tips and advice. As first spotted by The Verge, the employee was told that she “breached company policy” by identifying herself as an Apple employee in a video about Apple products. The...
9to5Mac
iOS 16 Lock Screen concept shows how music player could work well with notifications
The iOS 16 Lock Screen sees a new user-interface for the music player, most notably letting you see full width album art, like the gods intended. But things get messy when notifications are shown, something a design student set out to correct …. Dutch UI design student Hidde Collee welcomed...
9to5Mac
Tuesday’s best deals: 11-inch iPad Pro from $700, AirPods 3 refurb hit $110, more
All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by 11-inch iPad Pro on sale from $700. Apple’s latest AirPods 3 are also getting in on the savings with a refurbished discount to $110 to go alongside the ongoing M2 MacBook Air sale at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Survey: Nearly half of Android users consider switching to iPhone over security and privacy concerns
A survey shows that 49% of Android users are considering switching to Apple’s iPhone due to “perceived superiority” in security and privacy. In addition, consumers reported feeling more secure using the iPhone 13 Pro Max instead of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. The survey by Beyond Identity,...
9to5Mac
watchOS 9 beta 6 is now available to developers
WatchOS 9 beta 6 is here. As Apple polishes the Apple Watch’s upcoming operating system after more than two months of beta testing, the company seems to be getting ready for the launch of watchOS 9 in September. Here’s everything new with it. Today’s build is 20R5353a. watchOS...
9to5Mac
iPhone storage list: Capacity specs for every model
Ever wonder how much storage Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or how much storage your current iPhone has (or could have had)? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone storage list for what capacities come with every iPhone model. iPhone has seen quite the...
9to5Mac
Gentler Streak for Apple Watch adds new Workout Views before watchOS 9 release
Gentler Streak, the Apple Watch app that brings a more compassionate perspective on your workouts, has just received another big update, this time with new Workout Views, which will be one of the main features that watchOS 9 plans to introduce later this fall. watchOS 9’s Workout Views help users...
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Air sees $100 discount in Monday’s best deals, Magic Keyboard $75, more
Kicking off a new week, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by a $100 discount on M2 MacBook Air. Joined by one of the first discounts on Apple’s official Magic Keyboard at $75, there’s also refurbished 24-inch M1 iMac models from $1,190. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 beta 6 gives users more control over battery percentage in Low Power Mode
Apple last week released iOS 16 beta 5, and the update came with a surprise: it added battery percentage to modern iPhones (iPhone X and later) for the first time. With iOS 16 beta 6, which was released earlier today to developers, the company is giving users even more control over the battery percentage when Low Power Mode is enabled.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch heart attack detection shown to work – but many barriers to real-life use
A medical review has shown that Apple Watch heart attack detection is technically feasible using nothing more than the ECG sensors built into current models. While Apple’s recommended method of taking an ECG reading results in a 1-lead reading, it is possible to apply a different method to obtain a 9-lead read. There are, however, important provisos to this health news …
Comments / 0