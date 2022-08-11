ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bottom Of The Barrel Stuff’: Britney Spears’ Lawyer Rips K-Fed After Ex-Backup Dancer Leaks Videos Of Pop Star

By Ryan Naumann
 3 days ago
Britney Spears ’ lawyer said Kevin Federline s decision to post videos of the singer arguing with her sons on social media not only violated her privacy but was downright “bottom of the barrel stuff.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Federline posted a series of videos on Instagram that were taken by his sons of their mother without her knowledge.

In a statement to RadarOnline.com, the pop star’s powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart called out Federline for leaking videos of Britney.

Federline said the videos were taken when 15-year-old Jayden and 16-year-old Sean were 11 and 12.

“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” he said.

“This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this,” Federline ended. The videos showed Britney arguing with her sons about not listening to her and in one incident not wearing shoes. The ex-music producer has faced backlash from fans who said the videos showed Britney being a mother.

In response, Rosengart said , “Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world. The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.”

He added, “Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly. Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect.”

Rosegart called Federline’s decision to post old videos “cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff. It was abhorrent,” he said.

Britney’s lawyer said, “In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created legal issues for himself, including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statues, among other things.”

Britney’s team said they are working with Instagram to ensure Federline “adheres to its rules.” Rosengart said they are exploring all appropriate relief against him.

