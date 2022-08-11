ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com

Home + Work: Delegate these five things to relish the end of summer

Isn’t it funny how we became adults and then no longer got to enjoy summer breaks? If you’re like us and signed up for a fancy corporate job, you slipped into your “grown-up” career and then walked out of a tall office building one day, bleary-eyed and blinking, thinking, How did I get here? What happened to my tan lines? Is this what my summers have become? Is This Forever?
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Deadline extended to Aug. 19 for Arts of the Terrace juried show entries

The Arts of the Terrace juried art show is looking for artist submissions, and has extended the submission deadline to Aug. 19. Eligible items include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisans’ works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available. This is the 42nd year for the...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

North Puget Sound Small Business Summit in Lynnwood Oct. 26

The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County is sponsoring a North Puget Sound Small Business Summit Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries representing businesses across the North Puget Sound region for a day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall and networking.
LYNNWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edmonds, WA
Entertainment
City
Edmonds, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
lynnwoodtoday.com

Edmonds School Board approves 2022-23 budget, addresses rumors about critical race theory

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Aug. 9 meeting held a second reading of and approved the district’s 2022-23 school year budget. A breakdown of the new budget was given at the board’s July 12 meeting, with total planned expenditures for the upcoming year being roughly $397 million. The budget includes roughly $3.3 million for the Associated Student Body fund, $52 million for the capital projects fund and $3.8 million for the transportation vehicle fund. The district also plans to purchase seven new wheelchair buses and six small buses before the beginning of the school year.
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy