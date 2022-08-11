Read full article on original website
Home + Work: Delegate these five things to relish the end of summer
Isn’t it funny how we became adults and then no longer got to enjoy summer breaks? If you’re like us and signed up for a fancy corporate job, you slipped into your “grown-up” career and then walked out of a tall office building one day, bleary-eyed and blinking, thinking, How did I get here? What happened to my tan lines? Is this what my summers have become? Is This Forever?
Deadline extended to Aug. 19 for Arts of the Terrace juried show entries
The Arts of the Terrace juried art show is looking for artist submissions, and has extended the submission deadline to Aug. 19. Eligible items include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisans’ works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available. This is the 42nd year for the...
North Puget Sound Small Business Summit in Lynnwood Oct. 26
The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County is sponsoring a North Puget Sound Small Business Summit Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries representing businesses across the North Puget Sound region for a day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall and networking.
Richard Strauss: U.S. Marine Corps veteran was gifted mechanic, avid reader
Richard Leo Strauss, 76, passed away on July 30, 2022 in Mill Creek, WA, in the arms of his beloved family. He was born in Yuba City, CA, on June 22, 1946 to Ada Lavene Young and Nathan A. Strauss. Richard was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps,...
Edmonds School Board approves 2022-23 budget, addresses rumors about critical race theory
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Aug. 9 meeting held a second reading of and approved the district’s 2022-23 school year budget. A breakdown of the new budget was given at the board’s July 12 meeting, with total planned expenditures for the upcoming year being roughly $397 million. The budget includes roughly $3.3 million for the Associated Student Body fund, $52 million for the capital projects fund and $3.8 million for the transportation vehicle fund. The district also plans to purchase seven new wheelchair buses and six small buses before the beginning of the school year.
Mountlake Terrace recycle and transfer station to reopen Sunday following Saturday fire
The Snohomish County Solid Waste Southwest Recycle and Transfer Station in Mountlake Terrace was closed on Saturday, Aug.13 due to an onsite fire, but will reopen on Sunday, the county said in a news release. The county said the fire “has been addressed” but the cause wasn’t immediately available....
House fire in Lynnwood not caused by Tesla batteries, South County Fire says
South County Fire is still investigating the cause of a house fire near the 2900 block of 208th Place Southwest in Lynnwood Sunday. According to South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes, the fire crew could see a thick column of smoke rising from the two-story structure from over two miles away.
