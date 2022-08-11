ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KUOW

Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle

Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Mayor Harrell introduces bills to improve equity in cannabis industry

SEATTLE - A new proposal by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell aims at making the cannabis industry an even playing field for minorities. He submitted three new legislations before the City Council to improve social equity. One of the proposed bills would make it easier for someone, a minority, to own...
SEATTLE, WA
thestand.org

Nurses rise up | Jaime concedes | Law & Order at Mar-a-Lago

► From the Seattle Times — Seattle Children’s hospital nurses picket for better wages, working conditions — Chants, picket signs and honking filled the 41st Avenue Northeast and Sand Point Way Northeast intersection in front of Seattle Children’s hospital Tuesday. Nurses at the pediatric hospital, represented by the Washington State Nurses Association, held an informational picket for higher wages amid a staffing shortage. Edna Cortez, who works in the hospital’s recovery room and is the co-chair of the union’s bargaining committee, said Seattle Children’s hospital needs to invest in its permanent nursing staff rather than hiring contract nurses — known as travel nurses. They are typically paid higher wages than permanent staff and hired to temporarily fill in during staffing shortages. Cortez said:
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
wanderingweddings.com

Small Wedding Venues for Your Washington Micro Wedding

Washington is on our list of best places to elope in the Pacific Northwest region. Known for its mountain, romantic coastal views, and remote forests, Washington has something for everyone to enjoy! What happens when you want to plan a small wedding with your loved ones versus eloping just the two of you? We put together a list of the top small wedding venues for your Washington micro wedding!
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemet.com

Seattle’s Best Vegan and Plant-Based Restaurants

A decade ago, when national chain Veggie Grill arrived in Seattle, the company was one of many to intentionally use the term “plant-based” to avoid the dour connotations some people had with the word “vegan.” But each year, this practice inches more firmly into Seattle’s mainstream. Diners prioritize plants on the plate for a multitude of reasons: lactose intolerance, general health, or environmental concerns about meat’s carbon footprint. Then there are places like Frankie and Jo’s, where flexitarians, vegans, and omnivores line up for a cone just because the ice cream is so dang good.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

What’s behind Harborview Medical Center’s capacity crisis

SEATTLE — On Friday, fire department aid units arrived at Harborview Medical Center, the state’s only level one trauma center, with critical patients. Less-critical patients, who are transported by private ambulance, are mostly going to other Seattle-area hospitals, like Virginia Mason and Swedish. The basic life support diversion...
SEATTLE, WA
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
SEATTLE, WA

