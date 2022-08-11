► From the Seattle Times — Seattle Children’s hospital nurses picket for better wages, working conditions — Chants, picket signs and honking filled the 41st Avenue Northeast and Sand Point Way Northeast intersection in front of Seattle Children’s hospital Tuesday. Nurses at the pediatric hospital, represented by the Washington State Nurses Association, held an informational picket for higher wages amid a staffing shortage. Edna Cortez, who works in the hospital’s recovery room and is the co-chair of the union’s bargaining committee, said Seattle Children’s hospital needs to invest in its permanent nursing staff rather than hiring contract nurses — known as travel nurses. They are typically paid higher wages than permanent staff and hired to temporarily fill in during staffing shortages. Cortez said:

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO