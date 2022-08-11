Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KUOW
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
inlander.com
History seems to repeating itself between the Roaring 1920s and whatever it is the 2020s will be remembered for
The end of the 1918 influenza pandemic in the early 1920s ushered in a rough, reactionary period in America. People were frustrated by war, inflation and pandemic restrictions. Pent-up resentments with a rapidly changing society let loose as flu masks flew off and quarantines ended. The Jazz Age was flourishing,...
q13fox.com
Mayor Harrell introduces bills to improve equity in cannabis industry
SEATTLE - A new proposal by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell aims at making the cannabis industry an even playing field for minorities. He submitted three new legislations before the City Council to improve social equity. One of the proposed bills would make it easier for someone, a minority, to own...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thestand.org
Nurses rise up | Jaime concedes | Law & Order at Mar-a-Lago
► From the Seattle Times — Seattle Children’s hospital nurses picket for better wages, working conditions — Chants, picket signs and honking filled the 41st Avenue Northeast and Sand Point Way Northeast intersection in front of Seattle Children’s hospital Tuesday. Nurses at the pediatric hospital, represented by the Washington State Nurses Association, held an informational picket for higher wages amid a staffing shortage. Edna Cortez, who works in the hospital’s recovery room and is the co-chair of the union’s bargaining committee, said Seattle Children’s hospital needs to invest in its permanent nursing staff rather than hiring contract nurses — known as travel nurses. They are typically paid higher wages than permanent staff and hired to temporarily fill in during staffing shortages. Cortez said:
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
Chronicle
Commentary: Violent Crime Born of Bad Policies That Must Be Addressed Now
The final weekend of July was a lot like many in Pierce County recently. Two people were shot in a Tacoma park, one fatally. A shootout at a South Tacoma gas station left one man dead. In another case, a 60-year-old man was shot and injured. The most disturbing thing?...
9 people shot in 5 separate shootings throughout King County overnight
A series of shootings around King County occurred overnight where a total of nine people were shot in five separate shootings, one of which was deadly. One shooting took place at a gathering in Renton and the four other shootings took place in Seattle, where one person was pronounced dead at Cal Anderson Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wanderingweddings.com
Small Wedding Venues for Your Washington Micro Wedding
Washington is on our list of best places to elope in the Pacific Northwest region. Known for its mountain, romantic coastal views, and remote forests, Washington has something for everyone to enjoy! What happens when you want to plan a small wedding with your loved ones versus eloping just the two of you? We put together a list of the top small wedding venues for your Washington micro wedding!
q13fox.com
State considers social equity licenses for people impacted by 'war on drugs' to get cannabis shop licenses
SEATTLE - The Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board is considering a point system that would give people convicted of a drug-related crime and did prison time - preferential treatment when applying for retail cannabis license. If adopted, the City of Seattle will adopt the same rules and set aside $1...
Chronicle
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
seattlemet.com
Seattle’s Best Vegan and Plant-Based Restaurants
A decade ago, when national chain Veggie Grill arrived in Seattle, the company was one of many to intentionally use the term “plant-based” to avoid the dour connotations some people had with the word “vegan.” But each year, this practice inches more firmly into Seattle’s mainstream. Diners prioritize plants on the plate for a multitude of reasons: lactose intolerance, general health, or environmental concerns about meat’s carbon footprint. Then there are places like Frankie and Jo’s, where flexitarians, vegans, and omnivores line up for a cone just because the ice cream is so dang good.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BA.5 wave on downturn in King County, but numbers still high
The local BA.5 surge is starting to look a little better. But health leaders say that does not mean it is time to relax COVID precautions. “Our COVID-19 BA.5 wave appears to have crested in King County,” said King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin at a briefing on Tuesday.
Harborview will divert patients with non-urgent needs as overcrowding strains the system
SEATTLE — Harborview Medical Center will no longer accept patients that aren't in need of urgent care in order to help address its overcrowding issue, hospital leadership announced Thursday. Patients not in need of urgent care will be diverted to other area hospitals, at least temporarily, CEO Sommer Kleweno...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Please, No More Liberal Seattleite Blabbing on Opinion Page
Are you planning on letting Danny Westneat, an annoying liberal Seattle Times columnist, blast his leftist views on your opinion page forever?. Or does it just feel that way to those of us who know, yes, there was election fraud in the US 2020 elections, national and state. Yes, Trump...
What’s behind Harborview Medical Center’s capacity crisis
SEATTLE — On Friday, fire department aid units arrived at Harborview Medical Center, the state’s only level one trauma center, with critical patients. Less-critical patients, who are transported by private ambulance, are mostly going to other Seattle-area hospitals, like Virginia Mason and Swedish. The basic life support diversion...
Tacoma family seeks veteran’s relatives after finding important documents on roadside
A family in Tacoma is trying to track down family members or friends of Phillip Saitta, after they found important documents of his on the side of the road near their home. Kelly Seiss and her granddaughter Le’Auna were out on a walk Tuesday evening when they found dozens of documents scattered on the side of the road.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
southseattleemerald.com
Summer in the South End: An August Roundup of Live Music and Block Parties
Last week, we interviewed some rising local and BIPOC music artists performing in the city this summer. These artists are only some of the many incredible South End singers and musicians, part of a thriving and dynamic local music scene. Even as we approach the end of summer, there are...
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
Comments / 1