ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

21,000 endangered fish die at UC Davis research facility after 'catastrophic failure'

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2S3U_0hDe0zSh00

CBS13 News AM News Update - 8/11/22 03:49

DAVIS – Officials are investigating a catastrophic failure that has resulted in the deaths of about 21,000 fish at a UC Davis research center.

The incident happened at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture, officials announced on Thursday.

It appears the fish died from chlorine exposure, officials say.

UC Davis says the center conducts research on several species of endangered fish, including green and white sturgeon as well as Chinook salmon.

Other research facilities at UC Davis are now being evaluated to make sure whatever caused the catastrophic failure doesn't happen again.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

'Catastrophic failure' results in mass fish death at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. -- About 21,000 fish died of possible chlorine exposure at a University of California, Davis research and care facility, school officials said Thursday. The university is investigating a "catastrophic failure" at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture, according to a statement. Officials didn't say what kind of fish were killed. "The loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure, to which fish are especially sensitive," the statement said. UC Davis has also initiated an independent external review to determine where systems failed and any potential risks at similar facilities, officials said. Scientists and students at the aquaculture center address "problems associated with California's cultured and wild aquatic biological resources," according to its website. "We know that many researchers, regulatory agencies, Native American tribes and other partners trust us to care for their aquatic species," the university statement read. "We will work hard to earn that trust by conducting a thorough review of our facilities, holding ourselves accountable for what happened, and taking steps to prevent it from happening ever again."
DAVIS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields

A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davis, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Davis, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Davis, CA
Lifestyle
abc10.com

Where to find relief from the northern California heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a wave of triple-digit heat begins to impact northern California, officials in local counties have begun opening centers to help people stay cool. Sacramento County's Department of Human Assistance has responded to the upcoming heat wave by opening cooling centers Sunday, expected to stay open through Friday.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

San Joaquin county holds its first clinic offering new COVID vaccine

STOCKTON -- San Joaquin County held its first Novavax vaccine clinic in Stockton today."This vaccine had been studied for some time, and I think we were all looking for different technology," said Dr. Maggie Park.Dr. Park is the Health Officer for San Joaquin County, which just acquired the new Novavax COVID-19 vaccine."I think a lot of people were waiting for that option to have traditional older technology, maybe something more tried and true," said Dr. Park. It comes after hesitation to mRNA vaccines.  Although it was not new technology, it was the first time it was seen in vaccines. The Novavax vaccine...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#White Sturgeon#Biology#Catastrophic Failure
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Rat Sightings in Homes Continue to Rise

A recent survey done by Harris Poll found that 37% of people had seen a rat in their home in the past year, a figure that has gone up by 7% over the past decade. Sacramento is no. 29 on Orkin’s list of “top rattiest cities” in America, and the summer months are when rats thrive on the streets in a busy, urban environment – they are living off the trash that we dispose of. But as the weather grows cooler in the fall, rats often find their way indoors looking for food and warmth. Preventative steps should be taken now to deter them before it becomes a problem.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Fire Department embraces TikTok hoping to recruit more staff

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento City Fire Department is social media famous on TikTok with more than 117,000 followers. "We knew there was a lot of younger generation on there, so the idea was lets just throw some videos on there and see what happens," said Sacramento fire spokesperson Wendy Aguilar, who started the account in April 2021 to recruit young people. "For the last two years, we have challenges of we couldn't go to schools they were shut down. With our TikTok account, even though the kids were not in school, they still had their phones," she continued.But with TikTok...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Legionnaires' disease outbreak traced to two more Napa County sites

NAPA COUNTY -- An outbreak in Napa County of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease has been traced to two more sites, county health officials said Thursday.  Legionella is a bacteria that can cause illness when inhaled and can be found in aerosolized water such as from fountains, hot tubs and air conditioning units in large buildings.  Thirteen people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' that they contracted in Napa County and one person has died from it since July 11. Currently, 10 people have recovered from the ailment and two remain in the hospital, the county said.  On Aug. 3,...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento opens cooling centers ahead of 100-degree week

SACRAMENTO -- The City and County of Sacramento are opening cooling centers ahead of a week that will include four straight days with a temperature of at least 100 degrees.On Aug. 14, Sacramento County's Department of Human Assistance will open its offices in Sacramento and North Highlands from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.The department will then open its offices from Aug. 15th to Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.The department is located at 2700 Fulton Avenue, across the street from Fulton Oaks Apartments.A second Sacramento County cooling center will be open at 5747 Watt Avenue in North Highlands on Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.The City of Sacramento is opening its cooling center at 3615 Auburn Blvd., Sunday through Friday, from 2 to 10 p.m. It is not yet open for overnight guests.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Why the Delta is getting saltier and how it hurts farmers

TRACY — The Delta supplies water to farmlands in our area, but right now, parts of it are filled with salt water, preventing farmers from successfully growing their crops. "We farm pickles, cucumbers, tomatoes, and carrots," said Booby Costa, who has farmed his land in Tracy for 35 years."It's our livelihood. Everything we have is invested our here," says Costa, missing birthdays, sports games, and family time to keep up with crops. Costa continued, "We put everything on the line hoping to make enough back to pay our bills. This year it's very challenging." He explained that this year...
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vacaville vegetation fire stopped at 8 acres

VACAVILLE -- Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Vacaville. It is approximately 8 acres and 90 percent contained, as of 1:35 p.m.The fire started around 10:15 a.m. Sunday on the 3800 block of Joslin Lane. Forward progress was stopped just before 11 a.m., according to Cal Fire.Firefighters are still on scene and will continue mopping up for the next couple of hours.
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

Citrus Heights trail to start construction after COVID delays

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The once delayed Citrus Heights Arcade-Cripple Creek Trail is expected to resume construction this fall, according to city engineers. The nearly 3-mile, multi-use loop trail will connect seven parks to a neighborhood, several schools and Sunrise Mall. The route will start at Wachtel Way and end at the Sunrise MarketPlace area, once complete.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Davis, CA [2022 Updated]

A restaurant bucket list is a must-have item for all of us. If you haven’t crafted one, just use ours. (We won’t mind, really). Our choices range from fine dining spots to BBQ joints, pizza joints, and others. You’ll find something that suits you. The following are...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

52-year-old Sacramento County cold case solved with Genetic Genealogy

SACRAMENTO -- A breakthrough was announced today in Sacramento County's longest cold-case investigation. More than five decades ago, Nancy Bennallack was murdered, and today a suspect was identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy. In 1970, Nancy Bennallack was sleeping in her Sacramento apartment when the Sheriff's office says she was murdered.Investigators found Nancy's body with 30 stab wounds. It was 52 years ago, but her sister Linda Cox remembers it like it was yesterday.   "I thought I'm going to die before they ever find who did this," said Cox.She continued, "I had a bad gut feeling that...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
78K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy