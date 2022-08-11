21,000 endangered fish die at UC Davis research facility after 'catastrophic failure'

CBS13 News AM News Update - 8/11/22 03:49

DAVIS – Officials are investigating a catastrophic failure that has resulted in the deaths of about 21,000 fish at a UC Davis research center.

The incident happened at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture, officials announced on Thursday.

It appears the fish died from chlorine exposure, officials say.

UC Davis says the center conducts research on several species of endangered fish, including green and white sturgeon as well as Chinook salmon.

Other research facilities at UC Davis are now being evaluated to make sure whatever caused the catastrophic failure doesn't happen again.