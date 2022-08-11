ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Predicts Explosive Parabolic Move for Bitcoin – Here’s His Timeline

Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko thinks the bottom is already in for Bitcoin (BTC) and it’s due for a massive rally in less than a year. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko tells host Matt McCall that after nearly ten months of frustration and financial loss, the crypto winter is finally over with Bitcoin ready to move in about half a year.
Trajectory of Crypto Winter Development – 2018 Once Again?

This June the crypto market cap slumped under the $1 trillion mark for the first time since January 2021. The collapse of Terra left behind the biggest loss of wealth in recent history, with retail and institutional investors alike losing over $60 billion in funds and undermining the overall trust in the market.
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Date of the Merge Dependent on Hashrate, Points to September 15

The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) is providing an update about when the project will initiate the long-awaited network transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Leading smart contract platform creator Vitalik Buterin gives his 4.1 million Twitter followers a detailed technical breakdown of the computing power required to complete the...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
California Financial Regulator Slaps Crypto Lender Celsius With ‘Desist and Refrain’ Order Amid Bankruptcy

California’s financial services regulator is issuing a desist and refrain order to embattled crypto lender Celsius Network for violating state laws. The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation of California (DFPI) is ordering Celsius and its CEO, Alexander Mashinsky, to stop selling and marketing securities in the Golden State over claims that the company violated the local Corporation Code.
Under-the-Radar Altcoin Soars After Surprise Coinbase Roadmap Listing

A low-cap, decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin is surging after top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase added it to its listing roadmap. Coinbase announced OOKI, the native asset of the Ooki Protocol, was added to the roadmap on Friday. The roadmap consists of crypto projects currently under consideration to be included on...
Ethereum Set To Explode After Major Update, According to BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes – Here’s Why

One cryptocurrency exchange’s former CEO expects the second-largest asset by market cap to rally once it completes a network upgrade. In a series of tweets, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes explains that Ethereum (ETH) finds itself in a curious situation called backwardation where the asset’s spot price is higher than what it’s trading for in the futures market.
