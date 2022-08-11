Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Predicts Explosive Parabolic Move for Bitcoin – Here’s His Timeline
Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko thinks the bottom is already in for Bitcoin (BTC) and it’s due for a massive rally in less than a year. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko tells host Matt McCall that after nearly ten months of frustration and financial loss, the crypto winter is finally over with Bitcoin ready to move in about half a year.
dailyhodl.com
Founder of Crypto Exchange Giant Huobi in Talks To Sell His Shares for Over $1,000,000,000: Report
The founder of crypto exchange platform Huobi is reportedly looking to sell his shares of the Seychelles-based firm for a over billion dollars. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Huobi founder Leon Li is in talks with investors to sell about 60% of his stake in the company that’s seeking a valuation of $3 billion.
dailyhodl.com
Trajectory of Crypto Winter Development – 2018 Once Again?
This June the crypto market cap slumped under the $1 trillion mark for the first time since January 2021. The collapse of Terra left behind the biggest loss of wealth in recent history, with retail and institutional investors alike losing over $60 billion in funds and undermining the overall trust in the market.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Date of the Merge Dependent on Hashrate, Points to September 15
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) is providing an update about when the project will initiate the long-awaited network transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Leading smart contract platform creator Vitalik Buterin gives his 4.1 million Twitter followers a detailed technical breakdown of the computing power required to complete the...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Warns Polygon (MATIC) and Other Scaling Solutions Pose a Threat to Ethereum (ETH) Price – Here’s Why
Crypto exchange Coinbase is analyzing the impact that scaling solutions could have on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. In a research report, Coinbase says that layer-2 scaling solutions (L2s) could cannibalize Ethereum’s revenue. “The future of L2s could very well be a zero-sum game, as whichever L2 houses the majority...
dailyhodl.com
Anthony Scaramucci Warns Against Emotional Trading, Predicts Massive Gains for Bitcoin in Coming Years
SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci tells crypto investors to avoid knee-jerk reactions as he predicts a huge price tag for Bitcoin (BTC) in the coming years. In a new interview with CNBC, the hedge fund veteran cautions investors to “see through the current environment” and resist emotion-based trading.
dailyhodl.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Says Bailout Efforts Within Crypto Industry Have So Far Been a Let Down – Here’s Why
The chief executive of crypto exchange platform FTX says that the bailout efforts within the crypto industry so far have been lackluster. In a new interview on Decrypt’s GM Podcast, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says that other crypto firms need to step up and help him bail out ailing digital assets companies.
dailyhodl.com
Digital Assets Exchange Crypto.com Adds New Support for Surging, Under-the-Radar Altcoin
Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com is continuing its listing spree and rolling out support for another red-hot altcoin. On Thursday, the exchange listed the native asset of Gnosis (GNO), a protocol built on Ethereum (ETH) that’s designed as a decentralized prediction market. GNO, which is used for transferring value...
dailyhodl.com
California Financial Regulator Slaps Crypto Lender Celsius With ‘Desist and Refrain’ Order Amid Bankruptcy
California’s financial services regulator is issuing a desist and refrain order to embattled crypto lender Celsius Network for violating state laws. The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation of California (DFPI) is ordering Celsius and its CEO, Alexander Mashinsky, to stop selling and marketing securities in the Golden State over claims that the company violated the local Corporation Code.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Highlights Lightning Network’s Potential Disruption of the $150,000,000,000 Payments Industry
Crypto exchange Coinbase says that the Lightning Network has the potential to disrupt the massive $150 billion payments industry. Lightning Network is a layer-2 scaling solution built on top of Bitcoin that aims to enable instant and cost-effective transactions for BTC. In a new blog post, Coinbase says the Lightning...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Warns Ethereum Merge Mania Is Blinding Crypto Traders, Says Hammer Set to Drop on Unsuspecting Investors
The Bitcoin (BTC) analyst who predicted crypto’s most recent market crash is reemphasizing an old warning of new lows to come. On August 2, pseudonymous trader Capo warned his 475,000 Twitter followers that BTC would bounce to the $25,000 area before crashing to new lows. “$25,000-$25,500, then new lows.”
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Altcoin Soars After Surprise Coinbase Roadmap Listing
A low-cap, decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin is surging after top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase added it to its listing roadmap. Coinbase announced OOKI, the native asset of the Ooki Protocol, was added to the roadmap on Friday. The roadmap consists of crypto projects currently under consideration to be included on...
dailyhodl.com
BlackRock Debuts Private Bitcoin Trust Giving Wealthy Clients Direct Access to Bitcoin
The world’s largest asset manager just launched a private trust that tracks the performance of Bitcoin (BTC) for wealthy clients. In a statement, BlackRock says that the spot Bitcoin private trust will cater to institutional clients in the United States. The financial titan rolls out the new product as...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Set To Explode After Major Update, According to BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes – Here’s Why
One cryptocurrency exchange’s former CEO expects the second-largest asset by market cap to rally once it completes a network upgrade. In a series of tweets, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes explains that Ethereum (ETH) finds itself in a curious situation called backwardation where the asset’s spot price is higher than what it’s trading for in the futures market.
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Sachs Executive Makes High Conviction Call for Crypto Bottom Amid Shifting Macro Backdrop
Macro guru Raoul Pal says he believes with a high degree of certainty that the bottom for the crypto markets is in. In a new interview with asset management firm Arca, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that the macroeconomic environment that has kept the crypto market bearish for most of the year is beginning to shift.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and One Gaming Altcoin, According to Top Crypto Trader
Widely followed analyst Justin Bennett is weighing in on several top crypto assets as the markets finish the week on a high note. In the latest edition of the trader’s Cryptocademy newsletter, Bennett identifies $24,200 as being a crucial make-or-break level for Bitcoin (BTC). “Bitcoin is struggling to close...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Details Bullish Scenario That Could Send Bitcoin (BTC) Surging by Nearly 50%
A top crypto trader and analyst is revealing how Bitcoin (BTC) could soar by nearly 50%. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 11,100 YouTube subscribers that if the price of Bitcoin closes above $24,200, the next target is $26,500. “Now, if we do get those reclaims above $23,450 and $24,200,...
