ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vining, MN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vining, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
96.7 The River

Disaster Recovery Checks Delivered to Randall Area Residents

RANDALL -- Disaster recovery checks will start going out to Randall area residents in the next two weeks. The Initiative Foundation says 32-Randall area homeowners and two nonprofits were hit hard by the storm on June 23rd and 24th that dropped more than a foot of rain and caused the Little Elk River to overflow its banks.
RANDALL, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy