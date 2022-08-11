ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

CBS19

Officials searching for East Texas teen missing since Aug. 10

LINDALE, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen out of the Lindale area. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Madison Adams, 16, went missing Aug. 10. She may still be Lindale or could have traveled to Tyler, Whitehouse or Frankston.
LINDALE, TX
KSST Radio

Como Man Jailed Following DWI Crash

Local authorities over the last week have arrested at least three men on DWI and related charges. A Como man was jailed following a DWI crash, while a Pickton man was arrested on a felony DWI charge. A Sulphur Springs man was accused of violating felony DWI probation. East Beckham...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

VAN WATER WELL KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22

They are products many of you have in your own home—specifically your bathroom. We’re talking about wipes advertised as flushable. But, those who treat wastewater and plumbers say they can create costly problems for both city sewer systems and homeowners. Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace says an arsonist...
GROVETON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

At 11:44 pm Friday MCHD and Conroe Fire were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 northbound just south of FM 3083. Conroe Police investigating say a motorist was southbound and did not see the male who was in the middle lane of the freeway when he struck him. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was contacted for the inquest and ordered Eicenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Hispanic male had no identification on him.
CONROE, TX
KTBS

Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals

KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
KARNACK, TX
easttexasradio.com

Missing Henderson Woman Found Dead

A missing Henderson County woman who was last seen on August 1 has been found dead in her car in a slightly wooded area of Smith County. Authorities say Betty Rowland may have been suffering from dementia. There are no signs of foul play, but an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a Friday morning crash on the Carthage loop. Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the southwest loop just north of Dixie Lake Road. Officers arrived on scene and found an overturned half-ton pickup truck....
CARTHAGE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer Police locate missing man last seen Aug. 9

UPDATE – Justyne Reeves has been located by investigators, according to police. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department issued a missing person report on Thursday via Facebook for Justyne Reeves. On Thursday Aug. 11 Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person to the Gilmer Police Department. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. […]
GILMER, TX
CBS19

Missing Gilmer man found safe

GILMER, Texas — A missing Gilmer man who had not been seen for three days has been found safe. Police said Justyne Reeves was located by Gilmer police investigators. "Thank you to everyone who reached out to us with information," the police department said on Facebook. Police previously said...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges

Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police engaged in a brief standoff before arresting a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a Longview teen. Rashaan Jefferson was shot to death at the Preserve Apartments on Monday. Police suspect that Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29, is responsible for the shooting. Johnson was staying in a room at the Motel 6 in the 400 block of North Spurt 63 in Longview. The Longview SWAT team responded to the location and arrested Johnson without incident following the standoff, which lasted from about 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Constable Arrests Wanted Suspect without Incident

August 12, 2022 - A Joaquin man has been arrested following his alleged evasion of law enforcement during the Sheriff's Department's attempt to serve an arrest warrant on him for failure to register as a sex offender Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Shelby County Today spoke with Roy Cheatwood, Constable Precinct...
JOAQUIN, TX
KSLA

Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KLTV

Puppy found tied up in Pittsburg garbage can

Puppy found tied up in Pittsburg garbage can
PITTSBURG, TX

