KSLA
HCSO searching for whomever broke into old Carver Elementary School
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is requesting the public’s help in identifying whomever broke into the old Carver Elementary School and stole multiple items. The HCSO has put out a request for the public’s help in locating those who allegedly broke into the...
Officials searching for East Texas teen missing since Aug. 10
LINDALE, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen out of the Lindale area. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Madison Adams, 16, went missing Aug. 10. She may still be Lindale or could have traveled to Tyler, Whitehouse or Frankston.
Como Man Jailed Following DWI Crash
Local authorities over the last week have arrested at least three men on DWI and related charges. A Como man was jailed following a DWI crash, while a Pickton man was arrested on a felony DWI charge. A Sulphur Springs man was accused of violating felony DWI probation. East Beckham...
Cherokee County Commissioner arrested for DWI, evading gives apology
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Cherokee County commissioner was arrested Friday night for evading arrest and driving while intoxicated. He has since apologized for the incident. Steven Norton, 51, said in an apology posted to his personal Facebook page that he “takes full responsibility for creating this incident.” Norton is the Precinct 2 Commissioner […]
KLTV
VAN WATER WELL KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22
They are products many of you have in your own home—specifically your bathroom. We’re talking about wipes advertised as flushable. But, those who treat wastewater and plumbers say they can create costly problems for both city sewer systems and homeowners. Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace says an arsonist...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN CONROE
At 11:44 pm Friday MCHD and Conroe Fire were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 northbound just south of FM 3083. Conroe Police investigating say a motorist was southbound and did not see the male who was in the middle lane of the freeway when he struck him. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was contacted for the inquest and ordered Eicenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Hispanic male had no identification on him.
KTBS
Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals
KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
easttexasradio.com
Missing Henderson Woman Found Dead
A missing Henderson County woman who was last seen on August 1 has been found dead in her car in a slightly wooded area of Smith County. Authorities say Betty Rowland may have been suffering from dementia. There are no signs of foul play, but an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
Officials: Driver leans out of car, shoots East Texas construction worker with BB gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver shot an East Texas construction worker with a BB gun on Thursday, officials said. Construction crews were putting out cones for road repairs at Highway 80 and Loop 281 near Longview, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Then, a maroon-colored convertible Mustang drove past the area. The driver […]
AFFIDAVIT: Shootout that left 1 dead, 1 injured in Tyler started from an argument
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The arrest warrant affidavit for the Tyler man who killed one and injured another person at a poll hall business in Tyler on Aug. 8 have been released, and details the shootout stemmed from an argument. Frederick Leon Harvey, 59, was booked into the Smith...
KLTV
1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a Friday morning crash on the Carthage loop. Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the southwest loop just north of Dixie Lake Road. Officers arrived on scene and found an overturned half-ton pickup truck....
Gilmer Police locate missing man last seen Aug. 9
UPDATE – Justyne Reeves has been located by investigators, according to police. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department issued a missing person report on Thursday via Facebook for Justyne Reeves. On Thursday Aug. 11 Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person to the Gilmer Police Department. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. […]
Missing Gilmer man found safe
GILMER, Texas — A missing Gilmer man who had not been seen for three days has been found safe. Police said Justyne Reeves was located by Gilmer police investigators. "Thank you to everyone who reached out to us with information," the police department said on Facebook. Police previously said...
Shirt fundraiser held to support family of shot Bowie County lieutenant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas printing coming is offering shirts to support a Bowie County lieutenant and his family after he was shot in the line of duty. According to Screen Printing and Embroidery in Texarkana, all proceeds go to Lieutenant Scott Lillis and his family, and the shirts can be purchased online […]
KLTV
Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges
Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges
KLTV
Puppy rescued from dumpster after tip alerts Mount Pleasant animal control
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A startling discovery for East Texas animal control officers, as they were alerted to a puppy, alive, bound and left in a trash receptacle. Pittsburg animal control says the puppy was found in a dumpster off of Cypress Street this morning. Shaken and scared, the puppy...
KLTV
Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police engaged in a brief standoff before arresting a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a Longview teen. Rashaan Jefferson was shot to death at the Preserve Apartments on Monday. Police suspect that Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29, is responsible for the shooting. Johnson was staying in a room at the Motel 6 in the 400 block of North Spurt 63 in Longview. The Longview SWAT team responded to the location and arrested Johnson without incident following the standoff, which lasted from about 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.
scttx.com
Constable Arrests Wanted Suspect without Incident
August 12, 2022 - A Joaquin man has been arrested following his alleged evasion of law enforcement during the Sheriff's Department's attempt to serve an arrest warrant on him for failure to register as a sex offender Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Shelby County Today spoke with Roy Cheatwood, Constable Precinct...
KSLA
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
KLTV
Puppy found tied up in Pittsburg garbage can
Puppy found tied up in Pittsburg garbage can
