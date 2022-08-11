Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Guide to candidates for Campbell County primary ballot
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The 2022 primary election is fast approaching, with Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Get to know your city, county and state candidates with our compiled list. Wyoming residents may register and vote at their polling places on Election Day, according to the Wyoming Secretary...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Aug. 11
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Game and fish violation, Aug. 10, Country Club Road, GPD. Hotel staff on...
county17.com
Man sends over $3k to scammer claiming to be U.S. Marshal
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Campbell County man is out thousands of dollars after allegedly trying to clear his name by sending gift cards to a suspect posing as a U.S. Marshall, according to Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny. The man, 46, came to the sheriff’s office yesterday to report...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 12
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Burglary, Aug. 11, Kirk Street, GPD. A 66-year-old man called the police at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Campbell Co. Fugitive, Casper Homicide Person of Interest to Hear Charge
The "person of interest" sought in a double-homicide case will hear a charge of felony escape from a Campbell County detention program during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Luke Thomas Young was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon after being sought in a double-homicide case...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug. 10
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Blackmail, Aug. 9, W. Boxelder Road, CCSO. A 40-year-old man called the sheriff’s...
county17.com
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
county17.com
Gillette sergeant: Sheridan police arrest 2 men involved in Fox Park break-in
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette Police Department sergeant said at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 11 that law enforcement located two men they say are connected with a break-in that was reported Wednesday near Fox Park. Sgt. Steven Dillard said Sheridan police arrested the men after police reported the men were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Aug. 11
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Break-in at Fox Park residence, police investigating
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are on the hunt for a suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the Fox Park subdivision early this morning, according to the City of Gillette. Officers responded to a residence near Cam-Plex this morning shortly after 8 a.m. for the report of...
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
county17.com
Husband, wife in custody for mutual aggravated assault
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A married couple has been charged with aggravated assault amid allegations that a husband pointed a shotgun at his wife after she tried to hit him with a car, court documents say. Shacara and Devion Jones, 29 and 30, respectively, have both been charged with felony...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Two taken to hospital after head-on collision in Gillette Friday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A two-car collision occurred Friday afternoon about 500 feet northeast of the tunnel on American Road that runs under the railroad tracks. Two women, who both were driving, were involved in the head-on crash, Sgt. Gary Sams said. Both were taken to Campbell County Health. At...
Comments / 0