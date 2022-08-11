ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

county17.com

Guide to candidates for Campbell County primary ballot

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The 2022 primary election is fast approaching, with Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Get to know your city, county and state candidates with our compiled list. Wyoming residents may register and vote at their polling places on Election Day, according to the Wyoming Secretary...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Aug. 11

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Game and fish violation, Aug. 10, Country Club Road, GPD. Hotel staff on...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Man sends over $3k to scammer claiming to be U.S. Marshal

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Campbell County man is out thousands of dollars after allegedly trying to clear his name by sending gift cards to a suspect posing as a U.S. Marshall, according to Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny. The man, 46, came to the sheriff’s office yesterday to report...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 12

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Burglary, Aug. 11, Kirk Street, GPD. A 66-year-old man called the police at...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug. 10

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Blackmail, Aug. 9, W. Boxelder Road, CCSO. A 40-year-old man called the sheriff’s...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Aug. 11

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Break-in at Fox Park residence, police investigating

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are on the hunt for a suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the Fox Park subdivision early this morning, according to the City of Gillette. Officers responded to a residence near Cam-Plex this morning shortly after 8 a.m. for the report of...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Husband, wife in custody for mutual aggravated assault

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A married couple has been charged with aggravated assault amid allegations that a husband pointed a shotgun at his wife after she tried to hit him with a car, court documents say. Shacara and Devion Jones, 29 and 30, respectively, have both been charged with felony...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
