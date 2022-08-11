Read full article on original website
West Virginia's football team will not practice today. The fall semester starts tomorrow, and with that comes the 20-hour limit on the amount of time players can spend on the sport. Thursday is the team's second scrimmage and marks two weeks until the season-opener against No. 17 Pitt. With urgency arriving and preparations shifting to the Panthers, maybe it's time to expect some news about the Mountaineers and the marquee position.
A Backyard Brawl to start the season is a lot of things for West Virginia football and, perhaps most especially, head coach Neal Brown.
Former Ohio State running back Master Teague was carted off the field during a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice Tuesday, according to SteelerNation. No further injury details were provided. Teague originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent May 6 but was waived three days later.
