Morgantown, WV

WATCH: Thursday could be the turning point in quarterback battle

West Virginia's football team will not practice today. The fall semester starts tomorrow, and with that comes the 20-hour limit on the amount of time players can spend on the sport. Thursday is the team's second scrimmage and marks two weeks until the season-opener against No. 17 Pitt. With urgency arriving and preparations shifting to the Panthers, maybe it's time to expect some news about the Mountaineers and the marquee position.
