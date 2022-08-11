Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Battle Garage Fire in Oakley on Empire Ave
At 3:37 am Sunday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a house on fire in the area of Empire Ave and W Cypress Pl. in the City of Oakley. Engine 93 arrived on scene where the crew reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of the home in the 4400 block of Empire Ave and had requested Oakley Police shut down the roadway in both directions so they can lay hose across the road.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Crash on Westbound I-580 in Alameda County
The California Highway Patrol reported an auto accident with injuries on westbound I-580 in Alameda County on the morning of Friday, August 12, 2022. The car wreck took place around 8:10 a.m. and involved three vehicles described as a silver Toyota HR, a black Tesla, and a sedan. Details on...
eastcountytoday.net
Contra Costa County Fire Announces Completion of New Station 86 in Bay Point
CONCORD, CALIF. – The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) today announced completion and opening of Fire Station 86 in Bay Point. The new station became operational on August 10, replacing the historic Fire Station 86, located one mile to the east, which had been in continuous use since 1949.
Car plows into San Jose apartment building, igniting 2-alarm fire
SAN JOSE -- One San Jose firefighter was injured Friday afternoon as crews responded to a two-alarm apartment building fire ignited by a car crashing into the building's gas meter, authorities said.San Jose firefighters responding to the vehicle colliding with the building on the 5600 block of Calmor Court shortly before 4 p.m. The San Jose Fire Department tweeted information and photos about the collision and fire. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames due to the car striking the building's gas meter. Firefighters upgraded the response to a second alarm at 4:16 p.m. By that time the fire had extended into the attic of the two-story, four-unit apartment building. PG&E crews have also responded to the scene. Utility workers have secured electrical and are trying to shut off gas to the building.As of 5:48 p.m., PG&E crews were still trying to secure the gas line. The department's Urban Search & Rescue team is assisting with towing vehicle. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the incident is still not under control. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
Fatal crash closes NB Highway 29 in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead and another is injured following a car crash involving two vehicles in Napa just before midnight on Saturday, according to Napa Police Department. One of the passengers, a 60-year-old woman, was airlifted from the scene and transported to a local hospital, police said. Northbound Highway 29 will […]
KRON4
Firefighters celebrate opening of new station in Bay Point
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — On Friday, Contra Costa firefighters celebrated the opening of a new facility in Bay Point. Officials hope the move will help improve emergency response in the region. With a cut of the ribbon and a collective push of engine 86 into the new...
Road closure on San Pablo Avenue
SAN PABLO, Calif. (BCN) — All lanes of San Pablo Avenue are closed between Robert H. Miller Drive and Lancaster Drive in San Pablo and motorists should use alternative routes, police said Saturday morning. A traffic incident has closed this stretch of San Pablo Avenue and it is expected to be closed for an extended […]
Two pistols recovered from stolen rental car found in Walnut Creek
Two pistols were recovered from a stolen rental car parked in a residential area,according to a Facebook post from Walnut Creek Police Department.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Woman Identified as Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12
The woman who died in the six vehicle crash on Highway 12 Wednesday morning is being identified as 24-year-old Alani Aguilar. The Santa Rosa woman as driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and was the last one in a line of backed up vehicles. Aguilar’s Nissan Versa was then hit from behind by a Safeway delivery box truck going about 50 to 55 mph that failed to notice the slower traffic ahead. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before overturning. Aguilar’s Nissan also overturned and landed on a guardrail. She was pulled out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.
Air quality advisory issued for Monday
An air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke has been issued for Monday, according to a press release from Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
Rescue effort for possible drowning in Rio Vista turns into recovery operation
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search and rescue has transitioned to a recovery operation after a possible drowning in Rio Vista. The Solano County Sheriff's Office received the report around 4 p.m., and first responders arrived to the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to start a search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old Oakland man.
One dead, another injured in pair of hit-and-run collisions
One man died and another person faced moderate injuries after hit-and-run collisions early Saturday morning, according to San Pablo Police Department.
Major accident on Highway 12 in Fairfield causes delay
FAIRFIELD -- A major accident in Fairfield on Highway 12 caused a traffic delay.Fairfield firefighters are responding to a major vehicle accident on Highway 12 and Pennsylvania Avenue.Everyone involved has been extricated, and Highway 12 is shut down in both directions.We will update this story when more details are provided.
Fremont road closures planned for car show Sunday
FREMONT (BCN) — The Fremont Police Department is reminding residents there will be road closures in the Niles District for the annual Hot August Niles Car Show on Sunday. The car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road closures will include Niles Boulevard between J and G streets, H Street between […]
Morning fatal collision reported in SJ after SUV crashes into tree; Marks 43rd traffic death in city
A sports utility vehicle hit a tree, killing the driver, in a crash in San Jose Saturday morning, police said
L.A. Weekly
Man and Woman Injured in Head-On Crash on Lakeville Highway [Petaluma, CA]
PETALUMA, CA (August 12, 2022) – Early Monday morning, a man and a woman were hospitalized following a head-on crash on Lakeville Highway. The collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m., near Pine View Way. According to reports, the male driver of an eastbound white Chevrolet Spark attempted to pass...
Recycled water filling station draws East Bay NIMBY resistance
PLEASANTON (KPIX) -- California's ongoing drought has shifted the focus for many cities toward providing recycled water to residents.Some residents in Pleasanton are saying "not so fast" to adding a recycled water filling station at the former Zone 7 Water Agency headquarters building on Hopyard Road at Parkside Drive.According to residents, Parkside is a quiet neighborhood in Pleasanton that parallels Las Positas Boulevard for almost a mile."It would be just chaos if they opened the site," said Laura Charteris, a longtime resident of the neighborhood who started an online petition urging the city council to select an alternative site.She said...
Authorities dig up dog grave in search for missing Tahoe teen Kiely Rodni
In a futile attempt to find missing Tahoe teenager Kiely Rodni, authorities have dug up the gravesite of a dog. Following a tip, FBI agents spent Friday digging up a “potential burial site.”
eastcountytoday.net
July 31–Aug 6: Antioch Police calls
The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between July 31–August 6 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. The suspect, who fled the scene, was identified as Maeweather Marshall, 37 of Oakland. He was arrested on charges of 451 (C) which is arson to forest lands. — Full Story.
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead in Shooting Near Highway 80 in Vallejo
One person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Vallejo, police said. Officers went at 2:04 a.m. to the 2000 block of Solano Avenue, near Interstate Highway 80, when someone reported the shooting. Officers located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. The...
