SAN JOSE -- One San Jose firefighter was injured Friday afternoon as crews responded to a two-alarm apartment building fire ignited by a car crashing into the building's gas meter, authorities said.San Jose firefighters responding to the vehicle colliding with the building on the 5600 block of Calmor Court shortly before 4 p.m. The San Jose Fire Department tweeted information and photos about the collision and fire. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames due to the car striking the building's gas meter. Firefighters upgraded the response to a second alarm at 4:16 p.m. By that time the fire had extended into the attic of the two-story, four-unit apartment building. PG&E crews have also responded to the scene. Utility workers have secured electrical and are trying to shut off gas to the building.As of 5:48 p.m., PG&E crews were still trying to secure the gas line. The department's Urban Search & Rescue team is assisting with towing vehicle. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the incident is still not under control. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO