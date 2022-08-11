ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Latvia Parliament calls Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dINRX_0hDdvFES00

Latvia’s Parliament on Thursday declared Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” for attacks on civilians during the war in Ukraine and urged other countries to follow suit.

Lawmakers adopted a strongly worded statement that accuses Moscow of using “suffering and intimidation as tools in its attempts to demoralize the Ukrainian people and armed forces and paralyze the functioning of the state.”

It declares that Latvia’s Parliament “recognizes Russia’s violence against civilians in pursuit of political aims as terrorism, recognizes Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and calls on other like-minded countries to express the same view.”

Sixty-seven lawmakers in the 100-seat assembly voted in favor of adopting the statement and 16 abstained, the Parliament said.

The resolution says Russian forces are deliberately targeting Ukrainian civilians in the war, including with attacks on a theater in Mariupol in March, a shopping mall in Kremenchuk in June and a residential area of Odesa in July.

Russia rejects deliberately targeting civilians in the conflict, which it describes as a “special military operation.”

The Latvian Parliament also called on Western countries to reinforce sanctions on Russia and urged fellow members of the European Union to stop issuing tourist visas to citizens of Russia and Belarus.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Latvian Parliament adopted the statement last week before submitting it to the full assembly.

Committee chairman Rihars Kols said the resolution was a political statement that could have practical implications by inspiring other countries to take similar measures, adding momentum to efforts to reinforce sanctions on Moscow and set up a tribunal to prosecute war crimes.

Neighboring Lithuania adopted a similar resolution in May and Estonia may follow suit in coming weeks, Kols said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced the Latvian statement as a manifestation of “xenophobia."

Sergei Tsekov, a member of the upper house of Russia's parliament, warned that Russia would take "retaliatory measures that will show Latvia its place and will be quite painful.” That could include restrictions on transit, he said in remarks carried by state news agency RIA Novosti.

The Baltic countries, which spent almost five decades under Soviet occupation, are among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine and the fiercest critics of the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin .

Estonia decided Thursday to stop allowing Russian citizens entry with tourist visas starting Aug. 18. EU countries banned air travel from Russia after it invaded Ukraine, but officials in Estonia and Finland say Russian tourists have circumvented the flight bans by traveling by land to neighboring EU countries and then taking flights to other European destinations.

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
POLITICS
AFP

War in Ukraine: latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - UN chief to visit Ukraine - UN chief Antonio Guterres will meet with the leaders of Ukraine and Turkey this week, a UN official says. Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for either incident but senior officials and the military have implied Ukrainian involvement.
MILITARY
The Independent

Nuclear war between US and Russia ‘would leave five billion starving’

An estimated five billion people – three-quarters of the world population – would be left starving in the event of a nuclear war between the US and Russia, according to new research. Crop yields around the world would be slashed becuse nuclear weapons would trigger firestorms that release sun-blocking soot into the atmosphere, researchers found.While this was the largest potential conflict considered, scientists also looked at what would happen in smaller nuclear wars and found billions would still die due to the obliteration of global food systems. They looked at what would happen during five smaller India-Pakistan wars as...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Zakharova
The Independent

Leaders of Ukraine, Turkey and UN to meet Thursday in Lviv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelinskyy is meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday to review the deal allowing Ukrainian grain to be shipped to world markets to help alleviate the global grain crisis and discuss diplomatic ways to end the six-month-old war.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Tuesday that he has no doubt the three leaders will also discuss the situation at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzha nuclear power plant, where Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling.Dujarric said they also will likely talk about a U.N. fact-finding mission to investigate the killings...
WORLD
The Independent

Huge fireball erupts from Crimea electrical substation following series of explosions

A huge fire broke out at a Russian ammunition depot in Crimea on the morning of Tuesday, 16 August, after a series of explosions.Footage shows a fireball and plumes of smoke erupting from the substation.The explosion follows last week’s attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea, destroying multiple warplanes.Russian-appointed regional head Sergei Aksyonov said that two people were injured in the blast and 2,000 local residents had been evacuated.The site was used “for temporary storage of ammunition of one of the military units” according to the Russian defence ministry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'That horrible woman up north': Jeremy Kyle attacks Nicola Sturgeon over independenceSatellite images show damage to Russian warplanes at Crimea airbase after explosionsCrimea: Ukrainian Defence Ministry advises Russians to ‘holiday’ elsewhere
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#Estonia#War Crimes#Latvia Parliament#Ukrainian#Russian#Mariupol#The Latvian Parliament#Western#The European Union
The Independent

Voices: The FBI raid forced Republicans and Democrats to change their midterm strategies

After a short a delay because of Democrats’ passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Washington has now entered its August recess, the traditional opening for members to go back to their home districts. In midterm years like this one, that means they’re also about to begin campaigning in earnest.Both parties desperately want to talk about the Democrats’ signature climate and healthcare bill, which they’ve passed after more than a year of intra-party strife. Republicans want to repeat the (frequently debunked) claim that the act will lead to 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service Agents, hoping to neutralize any excitement about the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Huge fireball explosion erupts at ammunition depot in Crimea

Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. Russia blamed the blasts in the village of Mayskoye on an “act of sabotage”, without naming the perpetrators.An enormous blaze also broke out Mayskoye, a village in the north of the peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. No “serious” casualties have been reported so far, according to the Russian state news agency RIA. The Russian defence ministry confirmed that the affected site had been used...
EUROPE
The Independent

Truss claim that UK workers need ‘more graft’ are grossly offensive, says Labour

Tory leadership contender Liz Truss’s claim that British workers need to produce “more graft” are “grossly offensive”, Labour has said.Ms Truss can be heard to make the claim in a leaked audio recording obtained by The Guardian.In the recording, made while Ms Truss was a minister at the Treasury, she can be heard saying: “There’s a fundamental issue of British working culture.“Essentially, if we’re going to be a richer country and a more prosperous country, that needs to change. But I don’t think people are that keen to change that.”She added there was a “slight thing in Britain about wanting...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Scientists say new climate law is likely to reduce warming

Massive incentives for clean energy in the U.S. law signed Tuesday by President Joe Biden should reduce future global warming “not a lot, but not insignificantly either,” according to a climate scientist who led an independent analysis of the package.Even with nearly $375 billion in tax credits and other financial enticements for renewable energy in the law, the United States still isn’t doing its share to help the world stay within another few tenths of a degree of warming, a new analysis by Climate Action Tracker says. The group of scientists examines and rates each country’s climate goals and...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Reports: Israel carried out Gaza strike that killed 5 minors

A Palestinian human rights group and an Israeli newspaper reported Tuesday that an explosion in a cemetery that killed five Palestinian children during the latest flare-up in Gaza was caused by an Israeli airstrike and not an errant Palestinian rocket.It was one of a number of blasts during the fighting that did not bear the tell-tale signs of an Israeli F-16 or drone strike, and which the Israeli military said might have been caused by rockets misfired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.The five children, aged 4 to 16 years old, had gathered in the local cemetery, one...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

UK accuses Russian fighter jet of ‘unsafe close pass’ of RAF spy plane after Moscow claims airspace violated

The UK’s military has accused a Russian fighter jet of performing an “unsafe close pass” of an RAF plane, which Moscow had claimed violated its airspace in a “deliberate provocation”.Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) denied Russian allegations that the RAF RC-135W surveillance aircraft had breached its borders over the Barents Sea.Moscow said it had scrambled a Russian MIG-31 to intercept the plane, which it claimed had crossed into its airspace near the remote Arctic headland of Svyatoi Nos.The Russian defence ministry said Britain has sent a notice about planned flight of an RC-135 reconnaissance plane along a route that partly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Sturgeon should focus on domestic record, not ‘agitating’ for IndyRef2 – Truss

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon should focus on domestic issues rather than “agitating” for a second independence referendum, Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss has said.Speaking at a hustings in Perth on Tuesday, Ms Truss told Tory members she would “not allow” another vote on independence if she was elected as prime minister on September 5.But former chancellor Rishi Sunak – Ms Truss’s opponent in the leadership race – was less steadfast in his rejection of another vote, saying he accepted the union was “by consent” but saying he did not think “now or any time in the near future” was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Conservatives met with protesters shouting ‘Tory scum’ at Perth hustings

A large crowd of protesters gathered outside the Tory leadership hustings in Perth shouting “Tory scum” and “Tories out”.People demonstrating outside the city’s Concert Hall were seen pushing through barriers and shouting at the attendees before the event started at 7pm on Tuesday.Police officers were pictured managing the crowds, with people carrying placards saying “Tory scum go away”, “refugees welcome” and “No ifs no buts no Tory cuts”.A large banner covered one of the barriers which read “Scottish Not British”, with another next to it saying “It’s time for independence”.Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Bowie claimed “eggs...
PROTESTS
The Independent

8 Israelis wounded in Jerusalem shooting

A gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday, wounding eight Israelis in a suspected Palestinian attack that came a week after violence flared up between Israel and militants in Gaza, police and medics said.Two of the victims were in serious condition, according to Israeli hospitals treating them. The shooting occurred as the bus waited in a parking lot near the Western Wall, which is considered the holiest site where Jews can pray.Israeli police said forces were dispatched to the scene to begin investigations. Israeli security forces also pushed into the nearby Palestinian neighborhood of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘We were afraid things would be bad, but never this’: A year after the fall of Kabul, Afghans face many crises

After their fourth attempt to board an evacuation flight from Kabul ended in violence and terror, Emad and his family knew they must learn to survive until another chance came to escape the Taliban. The disappointment at not getting away was intensified by the knowledge of just how close they had got to doing so. They had managed to get to the airport, but could not get to the last departing planes amid the chaos of a devastating suicide attack. Emad had contacted me while I was reporting from Kabul on the chaotic and violent final days of...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

794K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy