ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy bill price cap rise should not go ahead, says Nicola Sturgeon

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14THvm_0hDdv5UR00

Nicola Sturgeon has said the energy price cap rise should not go ahead, as she accused the UK Government of being “missing in action” on the issue.

Scotland ’s first minister spoke as she visited the Lowson Memorial Church’s breakfast club in Forfar, Angus, on Thursday (11 August).

“We will leave no stone unturned and be prepared to act - whether through legislation or other measures - on an emergency basis if that is required,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“The next energy price rise should be cancelled, there should be serious work with energy companies to tax windfall profits.”

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Starmer vows to extend windfall tax to freeze family fuel bills

Sir Keir Starmer has set out Labour’s £29 billion emergency plan to stop energy bills rising over the winter – paid for in part by an extension of the windfall levy on the profits of the oil and gas companies.The Labour leader said that under his party’s “fully-funded” proposals, consumers would not pay “a penny more” for their gas and electricity over the coming months, saving the average household £1,000.He said his plan was a direct response to a “national economic emergency” which had left millions of families across the country fearful as to how they would cope.However the Institute...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government must double family support over energy bills – ScottishPower chief

The Government was right to support the people of Ukraine, but must now step up and support Britons through the cost-of-living crisis the conflict there has stoked, one of the country’s top energy bosses has said.ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson said that people are feeling “genuine fear” as energy bills rise “off the charts and out of reach”.He called on the Government to double the support packages that it put into place in May this year – which promised £400 for all households and up to £1,200 for the most vulnerable.“People’s concern about how they’re going to make ends meet...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Wild west’ supported housing needs oversight, ministers warned

A “wild west” of the housing sector needs reform to stop landlords exploiting vulnerable people, ministers have been warned.Senior Conservative MP Bob Blackman has proposed a law change to tighten up regulation of shared accommodation aimed at prison leavers, women who have fled domestic abuse, recovering addicts and others.Supported exempt accommodation is supposed to give vulnerable people with nowhere else to go a place to live where they also receive visits from carers.But Mr Blackman said a growing number of “unscrupulous” landlords are offering their properties up as exempt accommodation, leaving people without adequate care and transforming whole neighbourhoods into...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Keir Starmer unveils £29bn Labour plan to freeze energy price cap

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled his plan to freeze the energy price cap, vowing that his party “wouldn’t let people pay a penny more” on their gas and electricity bills this winter.Halting price rises in both October and January would save the typical family £1,000 and keep inflation under control during the cost of living crisis, according to Labour.Sir Keir said his “fully-funded” £29bn plan to keep the cap at current levels throughout the winter would partly be covered by expanding the windfall tax imposed on oil and gas giants.“Britain’s cost of living crisis is getting worse, leaving people...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
The Independent

Chancellor urged to act over £750m in business rates disputes

Companies in England are still waiting for around £750 million in potential tax rebates, new research suggests.Experts on Monday called on the Chancellor to hurry the potential payments to firms that have challenged their business rates.Rates are paid based on the value of the property that a company uses. Under a system introduced in 2017, the firms are able to challenge the valuation of their properties that is used to calculate how much they owe the local council in tax.But in the three months to the end of June, just 2,830 such challenges were resolved – down 28% from the...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Cost-of-living hikes good news for price comparison sites, Trivago boss says

The soaring cost of living signals good news for hotel comparison sites which will benefit from cash-conscious consumers hunting down cheaper deals, the boss of Trivago has said.While many businesses could suffer as high inflation strips the savings of UK households, money comparison platforms could see a boom in activity, according to the boss of the accommodation search website.Axel Hefer, Trivago’s chief executive, told the PA news agency that consumers still want to go on holiday but are more likely to invest time in booking money-saving trips.The more that’s at stake financially, the more time people are willing to invest...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Scottish salmon industry facing ‘acute’ labour shortages, bosses warn

Scotland’s salmon industry is facing “acute” labour shortages due to Brexit, business chiefs have warned.In letters to candidates in the Tory leadership contest, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, Salmon Scotland has called for a more “enlightened” approach to immigration to assist businesses.The body says the industry does not have enough staff across key skill areas due to workers returning to their homes in Eastern Europe as a result of Brexit.Very low unemployment and extremely limited labour availability in areas where our businesses have processing facilities, namely Rosyth near Edinburgh, Argyll, Fort William, Stornoway, Dingwall and three separate sites in Shetland...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Greenpeace planning ‘boulder barrier’ in Cornish marine protected zone

Environmental activists are preparing to drop boulders into waters off the coast of Cornwall in a bid to protect rare sea-bed habitat from bottom trawler fishing.Greenpeace UK wants to create a barrier in South West Deeps, a designated marine protected area 200 miles off the Land’s End peninsula.Despite being recognised as sites of special ecological importance, marine protected areas are not automatically granted any additional legal protection from fishing.Conservationists want trawling banned in protected areas because it indiscriminately tears up delicate ecosystems such as seagrasses to catch species such as cod, squid and flatfish.Greenpeace announced on Monday that its ship Arctic...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Companies#Uk
The Independent

Tory members prefer Boris Johnson to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, poll finds

A large majority of Conservative Party members still prefer Boris Johnson over Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss, according to a new poll.The latest Opinium survey shows that Ms Truss has a healthy lead over Mr Sunak in the Tory leadership race, ahead 61 per cent to 39 per cent among Tory members.But the poll shows signs of regret at the PM’s political demise over the Partygate scandal, and an apparent lack of enthusiasm for either of his would-be successors.In a head-to-head contest between Mr Johnson and Ms Truss, 63 per cent of Tory members would opt for the caretaker...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Worldwide shipping problems will continue for years, warns logistics giant

Worldwide shipping woes that have sent prices of food, clothes and goods soaring are set to continue for years, putting further pressure on cash-strapped households and businesses, a logistics giant has warned.EV Cargo, which handles logistics and supply chains for the likes of supermarkets Asda, Sainsbury’s and high street chain Next, said pressures that have hit shipping prices and availability are set to take years to fully resolve, with fuel and China lockdowns continuing to impact supply chains.The group cautioned this will intensify the cost of living crisis, compounding inflation pressures as firms are forced to put up prices.Heath Zarin,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Pay farmers to restore habitat on least productive farmland, think tank says

Paying farmers to restore natural habitat on England’s least productive land would both boost their income and increase wild bird populations by almost 50% by 2050, according to a new study.Environmental think tank Green Alliance is calling for the Government to allocate £600 million of the £2.4 billion annual farming budget to restoring peatland, heathland and woodland.The poorest quality land produces just 0.5% of the food we eat, and in its study Green Alliance found incentivising farmers to return it to nature would boost their income from it by 20%.Seventy percent of England’s land is used for agriculture, and the...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Co-founder of UK Black Pride ‘blown away’ by community solidarity

The co-founder of UK Black Pride said she was “blown away” with the community solidarity shown after more than 15,000 people joined the annual event on Sunday.Europe’s largest pride celebration for LGBTQI+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American and Middle Eastern-descent took place in a new venue this year, the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, as the number of attendees continued to rise.Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, who is known as Lady Phyll, is one of the event’s co-founders and is executive director of UK Black Pride.Lady Phyll, who identifies as a lesbian, remembers much smaller numbers when the event was...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

791K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy