ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video
Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Taylor Swift: '30, Nerdy and Worthy'
Selena Gomez celebrated her milestone 30th birthday with none other than her bestie, Taylor Swift. The Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram on Friday and posted a couple of photos of her and the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer posing in silly fashion. In the first photo, Gomez is all smiles as she has her arm around Swift, who is holding three fingers to signify her 30th birthday.
Celebrities Who Took a Break From Social Media: Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and More
Seeking solace, ASAP! For some celebrities, the best way to find peace is to take a hiatus from cyberspace, where total chaos reigns. Stars including Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and Sarah Hyland have taken breaks from social media in order to refresh their minds, their mentions and their search history. The "Bad Liar" songstress, who […]
Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Ariana Grande's Shocking Transformation Ahead Of New 'Wicked' Role—We've Never Seen Her Like This!
Ariana Grande just got a hair makeover and she looks absolutely gorgeous!. In an Instagram story uploaded on July 14, the 29-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with producer-songwriters Ilya Salamanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. Based on the pic, the Thank U, Next singer was seen sporting her signature high ponytail but this time, she now has platinum blonde hair! Check it out:
realitytitbit.com
'Honey Boo Boo' Alana Thompson unrecognizable and 'growing up too fast' in senior photos
Alana Thompson, also known as Honey Boo Boo, is now a senior as fans say the reality star is ‘growing up too fast’. The TLC icon shared her senior photos over the weekend as she is set to embark on the final year of high school. Alana, 16,...
Demi Lovato Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Dating 29-Year-Old Wilmer Valderrama As A Teenager In Scathing New Song
Demi Lovato – who recently confirmed that she will now also be using she/her pronouns in addition to they/them – didn’t hold back when it came to talking about ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in her new song “29,” taken from her upcoming new album “Holy Fvck” which is out on August 19th.
Camila Cabello Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Austin Kevitch With PDA During Los Angeles Outing
Is a romance brewing? Camila Cabello was spotted again with Austin Kevitch, and the duo seemed to be unable to keep their hands off of each other. The singer may have even confirmed...
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release
The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
Kylie Jenner Wears A Slinky Silk Dress In Bed And Leaves Instagram Followers Speechless: 'Rise And Shine'
Kylie Jenner proved that yet another classic 90s trend is still in full swing— the silky slip dress. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, donned a curve-hugging item in a new Instagram post for her 364 million followers, and paid homage to an old meme in the process. Fans, of course, couldn’t get enough of it all, as seen in her comment section.
Taylor Swift seen hiding behind umbrella as she gets off private jet
Emphasizing the private in private jet. Taylor Swift attempted to go incognito while getting off a plane last month — just weeks before facing backlash for being named the celebrity with the worst private jet carbon emissions. Paparazzi snapped the “All Too Well” singer, 32, hiding behind an umbrella while deplaning at Hollywood Burbank Airport on July 5. The photos resurfaced this week as Swift faces criticism for reportedly taking 170 flights since January, resulting in more than 800 tons of carbon emissions. The “Shake It Off” singer’s face is concealed in the photos, but the Daily Mail identified her as the woman shown. In...
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys
Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
People
Mandy Moore Says She's 'So Grateful' for Time with 'Sweet' Son Gus Before He Becomes a Big Brother
Mandy Moore is cherishing her time with her son before she becomes a mother of two!. The This is Us alum, 38, shared an adorable picture of 17-month-old son August "Gus" – whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith – on her Instagram Story Monday, writing, "Can't stand it. So grateful for this time with my sweet boy before he becomes a big brother."
‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs
Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
Demi Lovato Is ‘Really Happy’ in Her ‘Healthy’ Relationship With a Musician
Finding that someone special! Over two years after ending her engagement to Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato has moved on with a mystery musician. The Disney Channel alum, 29, is "really happy" in the "healthy relationship," a source tells Us Weekly. Lovato, for her part, has remained tight-lipped about the recent development in her personal life. […]
Vanessa Hudgens shares photos from Sarah Hyland's tropical bachelorette
Sarah Hyland is getting married to Wells Adams but before she does she had one last HURRAH with her gal pals! One of her bridesmaids many of you will recognize is former Hight School Musical star, Vanessa Hudgens, who over the weekend took to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos from the Modern Family star's tropical bachelorette.
Complex
Demi Lovato Appears to Reference 12-Year Age Gap Between Her and Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in New Song “29”
An unreleased song from Demi Lovato’s upcoming album has gone viral on TikTok, as the track, allegedly titled “29,” sees the singer appear to call out her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama over their 12-year age difference. The couple met when Valderrama was 29 and Lovato, who recently announced...
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Post Joking That Kris Jenner Leaked Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Usage
Keeping the "Bad Blood" going. Khloé Kardashian jokingly hinted that mom Kris Jenner was the latest family member to instigate a feud with Taylor Swift — by leaking her jet usage details online. The Good American founder, 38, “liked” a Kardashian meme account’s social media video on Tuesday, August 2, that light-heartedly accused the matriarch, […]
People
Camila Cabello Walks Hand in Hand with New Flame, Dating App CEO Austin Kevitch, Around LA
On Monday, the "Bam Bam" singer-songwriter was photographed strolling around LA while holding hands with Austin Kevitch, CEO and co-founder of the Lox Club dating app. In the photos, Cabello, 25, wore a blue dress adorned with white flowers, a low ponytail, hoop earrings, black sandals and a beige cross-body bag while holding a boxed water in one hand.
The Ringer
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Breakup, Brooklyn Beckham in Variety, and Joe Exotic’s Pardon Plea
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months together, and Rita Ora and Taika Waititi got married in a secret ceremony (1:00). Somehow, Brooklyn Beckham made it onto the cover for Variety’s “Power of Young Hollywood” series (15:00). This week’s Cringe Mode is Rumor Has It (29:12). And why is Joe Exotic asking a 90 Day Fiance cast member for help with his pardon plea? (51:48)
