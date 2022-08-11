ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video

Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Taylor Swift: '30, Nerdy and Worthy'

Selena Gomez celebrated her milestone 30th birthday with none other than her bestie, Taylor Swift. The Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram on Friday and posted a couple of photos of her and the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer posing in silly fashion. In the first photo, Gomez is all smiles as she has her arm around Swift, who is holding three fingers to signify her 30th birthday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Ariana Grande's Shocking Transformation Ahead Of New 'Wicked' Role—We've Never Seen Her Like This!

Ariana Grande just got a hair makeover and she looks absolutely gorgeous!. In an Instagram story uploaded on July 14, the 29-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with producer-songwriters Ilya Salamanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. Based on the pic, the Thank U, Next singer was seen sporting her signature high ponytail but this time, she now has platinum blonde hair! Check it out:
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities
Page Six

Taylor Swift seen hiding behind umbrella as she gets off private jet

Emphasizing the private in private jet. Taylor Swift attempted to go incognito while getting off a plane last month — just weeks before facing backlash for being named the celebrity with the worst private jet carbon emissions. Paparazzi snapped the “All Too Well” singer, 32, hiding behind an umbrella while deplaning at Hollywood Burbank Airport on July 5. The photos resurfaced this week as Swift faces criticism for reportedly taking 170 flights since January, resulting in more than 800 tons of carbon emissions. The “Shake It Off” singer’s face is concealed in the photos, but the Daily Mail identified her as the woman shown. In...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys

Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
CELEBRITIES
People

Mandy Moore Says She's 'So Grateful' for Time with 'Sweet' Son Gus Before He Becomes a Big Brother

Mandy Moore is cherishing her time with her son before she becomes a mother of two!. The This is Us alum, 38, shared an adorable picture of 17-month-old son August "Gus" – whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith – on her Instagram Story Monday, writing, "Can't stand it. So grateful for this time with my sweet boy before he becomes a big brother."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs

Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Vanessa Hudgens shares photos from Sarah Hyland's tropical bachelorette

Sarah Hyland is getting married to Wells Adams but before she does she had one last HURRAH with her gal pals! One of her bridesmaids many of you will recognize is former Hight School Musical star, Vanessa Hudgens, who over the weekend took to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos from the Modern Family star's tropical bachelorette.
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Breakup, Brooklyn Beckham in Variety, and Joe Exotic’s Pardon Plea

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months together, and Rita Ora and Taika Waititi got married in a secret ceremony (1:00). Somehow, Brooklyn Beckham made it onto the cover for Variety’s “Power of Young Hollywood” series (15:00). This week’s Cringe Mode is Rumor Has It (29:12). And why is Joe Exotic asking a 90 Day Fiance cast member for help with his pardon plea? (51:48)
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy