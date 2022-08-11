ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Rare Rothschild’s giraffe birth caught on camera at Chester Zoo

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Cameras at Chester Zoo have captured the dramatic moment a rare Rothschild ’s giraffe was born.

Stanley, a male calf, was delivered by mother Orla on Saturday, 6 August.

The sub-species of giraffe is one of Africa ’s most at-risk mammals and there are fewer than 2,500 in the wild.

Sarah Roffe, giraffe team manager at Chester Zoo, said Stanley “arrived into the world with quite the bump”.

“It caused the rest of the herd to jump to their feet,” she said of the birth.

