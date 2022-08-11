Ellen DeGeneres reacts to her ex Anne Heche’s car crash

Ellen DeGeneres sent her thoughts to her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche after she was involved in a horrific car crash that left the actor in a coma.

Heche, 53, was taken to hospital last Friday (5 August) with severe burns after she smashed her car into a home in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, which then caught fire.

She later slipped into a coma and is in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media .

In footage shared by Entertainment Tonight , DeGeneres was asked by a photographer if she shared well wishes to her ex after the crash.

“Sure,” she responded, “I don’t want anyone to be hurt.”

Keeping her comments brief, DeGeneres added, “We're not in touch with each other, so I wouldn't know,” after being asked if she’d been in contact with Heche after the crash.

“It was quite a dangerous accident that happened, wasn’t it?” the cameraman continued.

As she headed to her car, DeGeneres replied: “Sure was.”

The talk show host dated Heche from 1997 to 2000.

Heche is under investigation for DUI, as well as hit and run for the accident that happened when her car left the road at a T-junction, police say.

No arrests have been made in the case, which is ongoing.

DeGeneres’ comment comes after comedian Rosie O’Donnell expressed her regret for making past jokes about the actor.

“So I can’t stop thinking about the Anne Heche accident and how horrifying the whole thing is,” O’Donnell said in a TikTok video . “I’m feeling bad that I made fun of her – [she] was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”

O’Donnell was referring to a 2002 stand-up comedy show in New York where she made fun of Heche’s 2001 interview with veteran journalist Walters.