Woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina

 2 days ago

A woman has died after being impaled by a beach umbrella in Garden City, South Carolina, according to local authorities.

The Horry County Coroner identified the victim as 63-year-old Tammy Perreault, WMBF reported . The fatal incident, which occurred on Wednesday, appeared to be a freak accident.

A local bar paid tribute to Ms Perreault in a statement.

“Today with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of a dear friend and kind hearted local, Tammy Perreault. Some things we will never begin to understand but what we do know is no one has a bad thing to say about this woman,” Scotty’s Beach Bar said.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has previously issued a warning about beach umbrellas.

“Airborne beach umbrellas can be dangerous, even deadly. Make sure your beach umbrella stays anchored in the sand!” the agency said.

It offers a few tips to ensure umbrellas do not end up blowing towards other beach-goers: burying the pole at least two-feet deep, tilting it into the wind and making sure that sand is packed around the base of the umbrella.

This is a developing story

Comments / 59

Mouse65
3d ago

I've seen them fly.... and always feared this!! reminded me of the old "Jarts" from the early 70's.

Reply(6)
18
K.Smith
3d ago

In another article about trump flags on a beach being dangerous and I made a comment if they should be banned , I stated then beach umbrellas and canopies should be too, now to those people who ranted at me. See anything that is not permanent can become a weapon of harm or death

Reply(4)
12
Felicia Smith
2d ago

Someone tragically lost their life and becomes the butt of a joke. Remember your energy when it hit home..

Reply
12
