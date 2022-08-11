Read full article on original website
Related
One of the Largest Craft Fairs in Minnesota Returns to Little Falls in September
One of the best weekends of the year in Central Minnesota is just around the corner. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair is taking over the Downtown Little Falls area the weekend of September 10th and 11th. The Little Falls Arts & Crafts and Market Place Fairs is an...
Enjoy Trinkets, Treasures & Trash Through September in Minnesota
Being someone who is usually looking for a great bargain for something that is unique and fun, consignment shops, flea markets, and fairs are great places to find just those things. The Wadena Flea and Craft Market is one of those places where you can find some really unique and...
Minnesota Zoos Don’t Have Baby Hippos, But Have you Seen These Great Attractions?
Did you know that Hippos are the second largest land animal on Earth? Second only to elephants. Did you know Hippos are usually most active at night?. Lastly, did you know that a baby hippo could be as mischievous as this little guy was at a zoo in Copenhagen, Denmark?
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Teenager to return Home after more than 40 Days in Hospital
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes teenager will return home this week after spending more than 40 days in a hospital in the Twin Cities. 17 year-old, Duston Steeke went in for open heart surgery for heart valve replacement on July 6, 2022. A procedure that should have lasted several hours took more than 18 and was riddled with complications as well as life saving measures.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota
We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
trfradio.com
Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident
A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in a crash in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a crash near Pelican Rapids in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler, driven by Patrick Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota; and a Chevy Silverado, driven by Nathaniel Becker, 19, of Little Falls, were both traveling eastbound on Highway 108 near Pelican Rapids when the two crash. The Jeep reportedly signaled to turn and go south on Bur Oak Hills when the two vehicles collided and rolled into ditch.
RELATED PEOPLE
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Overdose reported in Detroit Lakes; White Earth police officer seizes marijuana plant
7:58 a.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a purse was stolen from a residence. The incident is under investigation. 10:15 a.m., near Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes, prescription drugs were reported missing. The case is under investigation. 10:38 a.m., near McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries. 1:50 p.m., near...
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
willmarradio.com
Kidnapping suspect in Pope County District Court Monday
(Glenwood MN-) A pre-trial conference takes place in Pope County District Court Monday for a man accused of abducting a child in March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierez is charged with Kidnapping and Depriving Another of Custody or Parental Rights for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. Unconditional bail is set at 1 million dollars, and Alvarez-Gutierez is currently being housed in the The Kandiyohi County Jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bear dies after 67-year-old motorcyclist crashes into it
PILLAGER, Minn. -- A bear was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cass County Monday.The crash happened on County Road 34 in May Township, near Pillager. According to the county sheriff's office, the motorcyclist was driving when a large black bear came out of the ditch.The 67-year-old motorcyclist, from Motley, struck the bear. He was treated on the scene before being taken to a Staples-area hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.The sheriff's office said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a permit for the deceased bear.The motorcyclist was not identified by name.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0