The Iowa Women’s Jazz Orchestra was founded by trumpeter Toni LeFebvre when she was a grad student at the University of Iowa. The band’s purpose is to showcase the artistry of women jazz performers, and to provide role models for girls in Iowa Jazz programs, to let them know their voices are valid and meaningful. The IWJO has performed at the Dorian Music Camp at Luther College, the Iowa Jazz Championships, and the Iowa Bandmasters Association Conference.

