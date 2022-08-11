ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Comments / 42

Tom Beran
3d ago

Water bills have to go up with everything else to keep up with inflation. They now have to treat for zebra mussels that clog the pipes, An for every gallon you use there is a drainage fee.

Reply(1)
13
willy secret
3d ago

I do agree with you that no one should vote to allow any new taxing authority into their aeria. the idea is always nice but you (we) can never get rid of them

Reply
12
Nick the Dick
3d ago

I love you they want to raise some tax to do a little project, and when they are done that tax stays there, next year they want to do it again with something else. So, where's that money going now?

Reply(6)
9
Related
ValleyCentral

Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas This Week: Gov. Greg Abbott's 'unprecedented' influence over ERCOT

AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Mitchell Ferman, energy and economy reporter for The Texas Tribune, shares what he's learned about Gov. Greg Abbott's influence over the nonprofit that oversees the state's power grid. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas lawmakers...
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’

Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Conroe, TX
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Campaigns For School Choice While in North Texas

Governor Greg Abbott traveled to Dallas, Texas, and voiced his campaign stance on school choice while visiting a local school. Abbott was at King’s Academy, a private school of about 70 students meeting with parents, teachers, and school administrators to talk about education success outside of a public school system.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Water Resources#Drinking Water#Water Rights#Water Systems#Indian#Sjra#Nextdoor
Reform Austin

All Eyes On South Texas And Collin County

When it comes to competitive districts in Texas this midterm season, the pickings are slim. However, Democrats and Republicans are ready for a fight in a few key places. In 2018, Texas Democrats thought they could finally win majority of the Texas House of Representatives. They did not, and in the subsequent redistricting process they lost even more future opportunities at the hands of Republicans. Now, few battlegrounds remain, but there are at least three. Here are the places where Republicans and Democrats are ready to go to war even if they are unlikely to change control of the state legislature.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf

AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
KTSA

Gov. Abbott will continue busing mission as border arrests continue

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 07: Illegal immigrants are detained by the Eagle Pass Border Patrol just minutes after crossing the border. Hundreds of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the U.S.- Mexican border daily. (Photo by Shaul Schwarz/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he...
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
937M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy