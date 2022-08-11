ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blockclubchicago.org

Prairie Shores’ Multimillion-Dollar Community Clubhouse Opens In Bronzeville

BRONZEVILLE — Prairie Shores’ new community hub has opened more than a year after breaking ground. The 17,541-square-foot complex at 2937 S. King Drive was unveiled Thursday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Representatives from Farpoint Development, Golub Development, Ald. Sophia King’s 4th Ward office and Rep. Kam Buckner were on hand to mark the occasion.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

225 N Columbus Drive #5503

Welcome to your new home- #5503 at Aqua Condominiums, nestled in the stylish sophistication of Lakeshore East! This award-winning skyscraper designed by Jeanne Gang offers you a magical home high up in the sky, with sprawling views of Chicago's iconic architecture, of sailboats on deep blue Lake Michigan waves, and miles & miles of pale blue sky! What's the difference between this particular home and other Aqua condos? Night and day! Because #5503 is a corner unit, every exterior wall of this home is floor-to-ceiling glass. This home's location at the NW corner of the building makes the view particularly spectacular: you will not believe the jaw-dropping views of both city and lake... and how expansive this home feels when compared to others. As a primary residence, this home offers every amenity you could hope for, including: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gigantic fitness center, basketball court, pilates studio, hot tub & sauna, private theater and media room, meeting rooms, and walking paths. Or, perhaps this will be your glamorous pied a terre for get-away weekends- from this location it's an easy walk to everything this special neighborhood in Chicago has to offer: museums, clubs, theater, concerts, or dining with friends. And you'll appreciate the convenience of Lakeshore East for day-to-day tasks, too: you can walk across the delightful ground level park to do your grocery shopping at Mariano's, or take your pup to the beautiful, fun, fully-fenced dog park. You'll enjoy your in-unit laundry and the ease of having a spacious storage locker. Aqua has underground parking available for rent separately from this listing; contact management office. Make an appointment to see this beautiful home, and experience the astonishing views for yourself!
CHICAGO, IL
multihousingnews.com

21-Story Development Kicks Off in Central Chicago

Huntington Bank provided nearly $60 million in construction financing. Developer Vista Property and Skender, as general contractor, have broken ground on 741 North Wells, a new multifamily building in the area of downtown Chicago. Antunovich Associates is the appointed designer of the 21-story Class A building. Vista Property secured financing last month, a $59.8 million construction loan held by Huntington Bank. JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Chicago’s car-centric streets take the life of another child, Taha Khan, 5, in Sauganash

This summer has seen traffic violence kill far too many children on foot, scooter, and bicycle in the Chicago area. The victims have included Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; and Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; and Zain Jaber, 15. Sadly, on Wednesday night there was another name to add to that list, Taha Khan, a five-year-old boy who died after he was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, and then hit by a second motorist on Wednesday night on Cicero Avenue in Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood. Contributing to the tragedy may have been the relatively high speed limit and wide layout of Cicero, which encourages deadly speeds.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Proviso Suburbs Get $917K In Cook County Capital Grants

A woman walks on a sidewalk along Roosevelt Road on Aug. 10. The commercial corridor that runs through Broadview will get more improvements due, in part, to Invest in Cook funding. | File. Friday, August 12, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Four Proviso Township suburbs in the Village...
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
chicagocrusader.com

Bronzeville Historian and Pioneer Harold Lucas dies

Harold Lucas loved the Bud Billiken Parade. In a YouTube video, he said he dreamed of riding a horse in the iconic event. On Saturday, August 13, Lucas will be watching the beloved spectacle from above instead of the sidelines. Lucas, who stood up to Chicago’s political establishment as a...
CHICAGO, IL
splashmags.com

Randolph Street Market Festival – A Marvelous Return to Chicago

Chicago’s most beloved and famous art, antiques and vintage event, the Randolph Street Market Festival, has returned, after a three hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. The festival featured 175 vendors from across North America, live music, food vendors and more on Randolph Street (1341 W. Randolph). This marks the festival’s 19th year in the Windy City.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Prairies#Amenity#Fitness#Art#Business Industry#Linus Business#South Martin#Stanton Interior Concepts
Secret Chicago

See An Exciting First Look At The TEDxChicago 2022 Lineup

TEDxTalks is coming to Chicago. The series, which has risen in popularity over the years, focuses on highlighting industry leaders, authors, and emerging ideas by showcasing thought-provoking presentations.  The unique platform will be held on September 10th at ​​Harris Theater for Music and Dance, offering audience members a chance to engage in a series of one-of-a-kind unique shows, where every element tells Chicago’s expansive story.  TED was first started by Richard Saul Wurman, who co-founded it with Harry Marks in February 1984 as an informative conference. Since then, it has been held annually since 1990, moving into a viral YouTube series, and bringing information to the masses. 
CHICAGO, IL
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS Chicago

Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Remembering Myrna Salazar 1947-2022

Next month, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance will present the fifth annual Destinos Chicago International Theater Festival. But it will be bittersweet; the woman most responsible for making the festival a reality, CLATA cofounder and executive director Myrna Salazar, won’t be there to see it. Salazar died on Wednesday,...
CHICAGO, IL
citybureau.org

Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained

Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

With a Focus on Safety, the 2022 Bud Billiken Parade Returns

A Chicago tradition returns this weekend with the 2022 Bud Billiken Parade. A celebration of summer fun and back to school, this year’s parade features heart-pumping performances from local marching bands, dance groups, drill teams, and Chicago homegrown celebrities. The theme of this year’s parade is Power of Bud Billiken 365, a reminder that getting excited about school is important throughout the year while celebrating the efforts of year-round youth programs and organizations.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy