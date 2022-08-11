ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

cody bartram
1d ago

Only way to handle the drug problem here is to legalize all drugs and have lab tested drugs prescribed at no charge from safe injection sites!! Google Dr John Marks drug program in Canada cause that's the only way to save lives that simple!!! As long as there's a black market the drugs will continue to flow!!!

Richard longo
21h ago

To address this problem he's going to have to look at the open border and all the illegals coming across. I live by the border and hear about all the busts the Border Patrol are making but doesn't make the national news. Every load they bust 10 more make it through

Donald Bentz
1d ago

looks like to me your son has a drug problem maybe you should address your children about the use of drugs can't blame it on everyone he had a pet and you didn't deal with it theirs thousands out.there doin the same.thing no.one can stop.them.

