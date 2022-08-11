Read full article on original website
Ozzy Osbourne’s 25-Ft Inflatable: Everything to Know About the Cross-Country Promotional Tour
A 25-foot inflatable Ozzy Osbourne debuted at Comic Con in San Diego a month ago. The massive promotional item was designed by legendary comic book artist Todd McFarlane. Now it’s on the road to promote the “Prince of Darkness’s” newest album. Patient Number 9 hits the streets on September 9, and the inflatable will make its way across the country to spread the word. The trek concludes in New York City on the album’s release date.
Ozzy Osbourne, 73, returns to the stage two months after 'life-altering surgery' as he performs at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony in his hometown of Birmingham
Ozzy Osbourne took to the stage on Monday at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. The rocker, 73, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, beamed while performing in front of his hometown crowd - after undergoing 'life-altering' surgery in June. He flaunted his edgy...
A 25-ft Ozzy Osbourne is coming soon to a town near you
During last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, fans were treated to a massive, 25-foot Ozzy Osbourne inflatable designed by his “Patient Number 9” music video director/Spawn and Venom co-creator, Todd McFarlane.
thebrag.com
Ozzy Osbourne reveals the final words Lemmy Kilmister said to him
Through their career in the spotlight Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister shared a close friendship that spanned decades. Lemmy famously contributed to Ozzy’s ‘No More Tears’, and wrote lyrics to album tracks ‘Mama I’m Coming Home’, ‘I Don’t Want to Change the World’, ‘Hellraiser’, and ‘Desire’.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
David Ellefson Names Two Bands Who Should Be Part of Thrash’s ‘Big 6’
Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has named the two bands he feels should be included in a theoretical extension of thrash metal's 'Big 4' to the 'Big 6.'. The comments came at the end of a recent interview with Yes! You CAN Play Guitar! where Ellefson, who has started up a couple of new bands over the last year (The Lucid, Dieth), was asked which thrash group would occupy the fifth slot after Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax.
Kerrang
Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
thebrag.com
Post Malone was overwhelmed meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time
Post Malone had an appropriately overawed reaction to meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time. In a newly shared clip from the singer’s Runaway Tour documentary, Runaway, Post meets his rock idol after he got Ozzy to guest on his third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. The Black Sabbath...
'I was in shock': California rents are spiking — and not only where you'd expect
In California, a new report shows the most expensive cities for renters weren't in Los Angeles or San Francisco.
Ozzy Osbourne, 73, Returns To Stage For 1st Performance 2 Months After Grueling Back Surgery
Nearly two months after getting major neck and back surgery, Ozzy Osbourne, 73, made his first on-stage appearance on Monday, August 8. The legendary rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi, 74. Ozzy put on an incredible performance with Tony that made the crowd go absolutely wild. Yep, Ozzy’s back!
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
Dave Mustaine says the period around David Ellefson's dismissal from Megadeth was a "little touchy"
Dave Mustaine says that Megadeth and "everybody associated with us" went through a "touchy" period following the controversy over David Ellefson's leaked sex videos
Watch Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Reunite at ‘South Park’ Show
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson reunited on stage last night to deliver a performance of Rush's classic track “Closer to the Heart.”. It took place at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, as part of a celebration marking the 25th anniversary of animated comedy show South Park. Lee and Lifeson hit the stage alongside Primus, while show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone joined in too – and that turned out to be a big moment for drummer Stone.
Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson
Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
musictimes.com
Corey Taylor’s Son Griffin Unsure of Music Career Until THIS Happened
Corey Taylor's son Griffin Taylor appeared to have followed his father's footsteps while growing up, but little did fans know that the young rocker didn't have plans to pursue music until a significant thing happened to him. According to Loudwire, Griffin is unsure of his music career before he formed...
Metallica’s James Hetfield Reportedly Divorced His Wife of 25 Years
Metallica’s James Hetfield and his wife Francesa reportedly divorced earlier this year. The couple had been married for over two decades. As TMZ wrote, James filed for divorce in a Colorada court, but the separation was never reported. The two managed to keep the news out of the headlines as they came to a settlement.
Behind the History of the Band Name “Slipknot”
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the word “slipknot” means “a knot that slips along the rope or line around which it is made. “especially: one made by tying an overhand knot around the standing part of a rope.”. But what this has to do with the famed...
Behind The Band Name: Iron Maiden
Formed in Leyton, East London in 1975, Iron Maiden is one of the pioneers of the new wave heavy metal. Though fluid in the early years of the band, the enduring line-up consists of bassist Steve Harris, vocalist Bruce Dickinson, drummer Nicko McBrain, and guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, and Janick Gers.
