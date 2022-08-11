La Spiga to go? La Dispensa ‘small Italian deli and gastronomy concept’ coming to Capitol Hill’s Chophouse Row

Read full article on original website
capitolhillseattle.com
CHS History | Where Capitol Hill’s capitol would have been
This essay was created by historian and writer Dotty DeCoster. It was first posted to CHS in 2009. We remembered Dotty here on CHS after her passing in 2015. Did the folks who began the church that is now Prospect Congregational United Church of Christ know that the property they bought was part of the site of the proposed state capitol?
KING-5
New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
thefactsnewspaper.com
Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”
37603 28th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 — to celebrate the life of Miss Vikki Polk. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers. and support. For floral...
seattlerefined.com
'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years
At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
KUOW
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
wanderingweddings.com
Small Wedding Venues for Your Washington Micro Wedding
Washington is on our list of best places to elope in the Pacific Northwest region. Known for its mountain, romantic coastal views, and remote forests, Washington has something for everyone to enjoy! What happens when you want to plan a small wedding with your loved ones versus eloping just the two of you? We put together a list of the top small wedding venues for your Washington micro wedding!
Fast Casual
El Pollo Loco signs 4-unit deal in Seattle
El Pollo Loco Inc. has signed a multi-unit development deal to open four restaurants in Seattle. Owned and operated by Jean-Paul Pirio, who owns five restaurants and bars throughout south Puget Sound, the restaurant will feature an enhanced digitized experience, including Pollo To Go cubbies for mobile to-go and delivery orders, digital menu boards and GPS-enabled curbside pick-up, integrated with the company's mobile app. It also has a dining room that potentially opens up to a patio area, as well as a drive-thru and designated curbside pick-up parking.
Seattle Grocery Store To Stop Selling Liquor, Here's Why
The store manager says they'll continue selling beer and wine at this location.
secretseattle.co
This Breathtaking Life-Size Sistine Chapel Exhibition Is Heading To Seattle
Michelangelo’s most famous work is coming your way!. This September, doors will officially open for a spectacular exhibition of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel at The Shops at The Bravern in Seattle. These infamous pieces have decorated the walls in Vatican City for over 500 years, but now you can see them come to life in your own city!
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
AOL Corp
Here are 9 Pierce County diners for pancake stacks, cinnamon buns and bacon
None of the following diners are open 24 hours a day, but each continues to serve Pierce County piles of pancakes, countless cups of joe and probably some club sandwiches from the early morning to mid-afternoon. As Hermann Harris, who spent a half-century in the diner universe and recently closed...
q13fox.com
Lost documents returned to Lakewood family after seeing FOX 13 story
Mystery documents belonging to a decorated veteran were found along the road in Parkland. The veteran's grandson happened to see the story on FOX 13 and reached out to the family.
inlander.com
History seems to repeating itself between the Roaring 1920s and whatever it is the 2020s will be remembered for
The end of the 1918 influenza pandemic in the early 1920s ushered in a rough, reactionary period in America. People were frustrated by war, inflation and pandemic restrictions. Pent-up resentments with a rapidly changing society let loose as flu masks flew off and quarantines ended. The Jazz Age was flourishing,...
9 people shot in 5 separate shootings throughout King County overnight
A series of shootings around King County occurred overnight where a total of nine people were shot in five separate shootings, one of which was deadly. One shooting took place at a gathering in Renton and the four other shootings took place in Seattle, where one person was pronounced dead at Cal Anderson Park.
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
q13fox.com
State considers social equity licenses for people impacted by 'war on drugs' to get cannabis shop licenses
SEATTLE - The Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board is considering a point system that would give people convicted of a drug-related crime and did prison time - preferential treatment when applying for retail cannabis license. If adopted, the City of Seattle will adopt the same rules and set aside $1...
7 Fun Things to Do in Seattle
Seattle is part of the Pacific Northwest and is an enchanting region from which various legends have sprung. It has access to the mountains, the forest, the ocean, desert, city, farmland, islands, and even a volcano. From city life experiences to majestic natural experiences, there are tons of things to see in the Emerald City.
Growing trash, tents on Interurban Trail causing concerns
A trail stretching from Seattle to Everett normally provides miles of solitude for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, but people are now saying the Interurban Trail is being filled with trash and tents. People KIRO 7 talked with in the Bitter Lake area said every time they come to the trail,...
