Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: History of Edmondson Village Shopping Center

As more Americans were able to afford cars in the 1940s, developers Joseph and Jacob Meyerhoff set out to create a shopping center that people could drive to. Built in 1947, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was inspired by the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg. In this video, Baltimore Heritage executive...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis

It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore firefighter injured in 2-alarm fire at 3-story vacant home

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Firefighters are responding to a 2-Alarm fire on Westwood Avenue in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to the Baltimore City Fire Union. Baltimore City Fire officials said shortly before 1:00PM, they responded to the 3000 block of Westwood Ave for a fire in a 3-story vacant home.
BALTIMORE, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com

'This is an inconvenience': Some senior citizens stuck in apartments due to broken elevator

Some senior citizens are getting stuck in their east Baltimore apartments because the elevator in the building has been broken for more than a week. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the daughter of a resident who is in a wheelchair, and she said that the issue has forced them to call the Baltimore Fire Department multiple times to help get her mother up and down the stairs.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

House fire reported in northeast Baltimore

MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday evening house fire in northeast Baltimore. The fire was reported at just before 7:30 p.m. in the 5800-block of Judith Way (21206). Units arrived to find smoke showing from a two-story rowhome. There has been no word on any injuries....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Checking in with The Charmery as the ice cream shop celebrates 9 years in business

Hi Everyone! T.G.I.F.!It is no tougher than this: happiness through ice cream.On Friday morning we visited the store with that slogan posted on their website: The Charmery. Nine years ago this weekend, The Charmery opened with the hope of every new small local business: to survive. They have more than survived, much more! The dream of Dave and Laura Alima has more than 80 full- and part-time employees. They have locations at Union Collective, Hampden, Towson, Federal Hill, Columbia, and are soon opening a spot in the D.C. market. Nine years, and what a road traveled.They also give back...
BALTIMORE, MD
#The Peale Museum
wypr.org

"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"

On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Dam Jam to teach about Baltimore’s drinking water system at Lake Montebello on Saturday

Learn about the Baltimore region’s drinking water system while enjoying Lake Montebello this weekend at Dam Jam 2022, hosted by the city’s public works department. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3601 Hillen Road, across from Merganthaler “Mervo” High School. It will be hosted by the Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW).
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Darley Park community opens brighter, safer park

Community members held a lighting ceremony at Darley Gateway Park in East Baltimore on Thursday night. For years, the area was a dumping ground filled with trash. Now, it's been transformed into a park. After five years of work, improved lighting now enhances safety so people can spend more time...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Georgetown Cupcake reopens after business license renewed

UPDATE, Aug. 12, 2022, 12:33 p.m. — Georgetown Cupcake was able to reopen after its business license was renewed. In terms of the license, the business is good to go until July 31, 2024. The popular spot in Georgetown had to close when an inspector found that the license had expired. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Wbaltv.com

Several homicides under investigation in Baltimore, many involving victims in cars

Police are investigating several homicides in Baltimore City, many of which involved victims who were shot while they were inside of a car. City police said officers were called around 7:50 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, where a 58-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said a second victim, a 17-year-old boy was found in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue with a gunshot wound to his foot. Both victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening inquiries.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fresh seafood on the Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's crab season in Maryland and Salerno's has fresh seafood options. Owner Bruce Reamer and Sous Chef Garcia Langston shares what we can expect.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Lease extended for makeshift morgue in Baltimore parking garage

(Baltimore, MD) -- The lease for a makeshift morgue in a parking garage in downtown Baltimore has been extended. The Maryland Board of Public Works extended the lease to help alleviate the backlog of cases in the city due to the pandemic, the rising number of homicides and drug overdose deaths.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Lineup of US and Foreign Vessels Arriving for Maryland Fleet Week Announced

Photo from Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore press release:. Get ready to “weigh anchor” with Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore presented by Northrop Grumman, set to take place September 7-13. Today, the berthing plans were unveiled for US and foreign vessels coming to the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, North Locust Point (Under Armour Pier) and Port Covington (NEW location this year!) Included in the line-up are hometown favorites such as the USS Constellation, the USS Torsk and others. Below find the list of ships and where event goers can see them and take tours. Tours aboard the ships are free, open to the public and will take place Thursday, September 8- Monday, September 12 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted. (schedule subject to change) For more information and details on schedules, follow us on social media or visit www.mdfleetweek.com.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

DPW celebrates city's water system with music, food and tours at Dam Jam

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's Department of Public Works is celebrating the system that brings drinking water to people's homes with the return of Dam Jam, a festival featuring music, food trucks and family activities.According to the most recent report, the department's water system, which serves city residents and some in the surrounding counties, meets or exceeds regulatory standards.Water is sourced from the Gunpowder Falls, North Branch Patapsco River and the Susquehanna River and stored in three reservoirs outside the city limits, according to the agency. The Liberty, Loch Raven and Prettyboy reservoirs all have dams to create storage space for...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police are searching for hiker last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing hiker who was last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park, according to authorities.Tyler Fitts, 24, was last seen at the park walking from Pot Rocks toward the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.Fitts is 5'10 and weighs 160 pounds. He was wearing blue/green swim trunks, no shirt, and dark blue Crocs at the time of his disappearance, according to authorities.Anyone who sees Fitts or knows of his whereabouts should call 410-887-5000
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

