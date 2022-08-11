Cedar Point to add themed area with new roller coaster along the Lake Erie shore

SANDUSKY — A nostalgic look at yesteryear is shaping the newest attraction planned for Cedar Point.

The Boardwalk, which is set to open in 2023, is a new themed area that will feature both new and existing rides, Cedar Point officials announced Thursday.

Located adjacent to Lake Erie near the Giant Wheel, The Boardwalk will feature the Wild Mouse roller coaster, the park’s newest and 18th roller coaster with cars that will spin 360 degrees while navigating the ride’s 1,312 feet of bright orange track.

The dips, drops, and hairpin turns will feel like an unpredictable game of “cat and mouse,” officials said. In addition, the coaster’s “free-form” spinning action changes with the number of riders aboard each car, providing one-of-a-kind experiences with no two rides being exactly the same, they said.

Wild Mouse riders must be at least 42” tall to ride with a supervising companion, or 48” tall to ride alone.

In addition to the new roller coaster, The Boardwalk will also feature the Cedar Point Grand Pavilion, which will commemorate the park’s original pavilion that debuted in 1888. The pavilion will feature a restaurant with special culinary items and a lake view bar. Indoor and outdoor seating will also be available as well as viewing decks with panoramic views, officials said.

Three existing family attractions, the Matterhorn, Scrambler, and Tiki Twirl will be relocated to The Boardwalk with the Scrambler renamed the Atomic Scrambler and the Tiki Twirl renamed the Calypso. Other rides at The Boardwalk will include the Troika, Dodgem, GateKeeper, and WindSeeker.

In a written statement, Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, said that The Boardwalk is the vision of what the “classic Cedar Point Boardwalk would have felt like long ago.”

“Lakeside attractions have always been a part of Cedar Point’s 153-year history, and that tradition lives on. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this stunning new centerpiece of summertime fun,” she said.

Next year’s gold and platinum season passes are on sale now for $99, plus taxes and fees; however, those fees will increase on September 6. The gold pass includes unlimited visits to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, free parking, in-park discounts, and unlimited visits to HalloWeekends.

The Boardwalk is set to debut on the park’s opening day in May of 2023.