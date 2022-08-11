Read full article on original website
1 found shot dead in car in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. Joye said the investigation is early on and […]
wpde.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
Hartsville woman charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to say that the suspect used a handgun in the shooting FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old Hartsville woman has been charged with attempted murder after deputies said that she shot a person Tuesday morning at a Florence motel. Fantaga Tyleisa Denise Porter used a handgun to shoot […]
Man wanted for 2020 shooting arrested in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a December 2020 shooting is in custody after drugs were found in his vehicle, according to an announcement Friday from the Florence Police Department. Rayshawn Mortress Tutt Smoot is facing 11 charges, including for dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Other charges include burglary and multiple gun crimes. […]
myhorrynews.com
Boy, 14, shot to death near Conway; juvenile suspect arrested
A juvenile shot and killed a teenager just outside Conway Saturday night, according to public records and officials. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was killed in the shooting, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Horry County police said Sunday that another juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting, but the department has not released an arrest warrant.
Missing Timmonsville man found dead
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Timmonsville man who was last seen Sunday was found dead Tuesday evening, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic, according to police. The body was found in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, according to […]
Family speaks after elderly woman killed in robbery
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” says Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
5-year-old seriously injured during lawn mower accident in South Carolina
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 5-year-old was seriously injured during an accident involving a lawn mower in Berkeley County. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home off Lake Moultrie Drive in the Bonneau area on Saturday afternoon after receiving a call about a juvenile who […]
Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
Driver dies in rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was killed early Saturday in a rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 1:45 a.m. on Highway 41, also known as South Morgan Avenue, Master Trooper David Jones said. The 2022 Tahoe was headed […]
Crash injures 1, blocks traffic near Highway 501 West and Enoch Road near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of Highway 501 West and Enoch Road near Conway because of a two-vehicle crash that has injured one person, Horry County Fire Rescue said. HCFR responded to the crash at 2:36 p.m. Sunday and said lanes of traffic are blocked and that […]
foxwilmington.com
14-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen in Horry County over weekend
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A juvenile was arrested after a shooting in Horry County left another teen dead. The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road, which is off Old Reaves Ferry Road. According to the...
WMBF
1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Georgetown County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.
wpde.com
Driver in Florence Co. crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A 71-year-old woman charged for her reported involvement in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday night appeared in court for her bond hearing Saturday morning. Jacqueline Williams, 71, received a $100,000 bond and was released at 10:53 a.m., according to records from the...
WMBF
Police: 1 hurt, another arrested in Horry County shooting involving juveniles
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Horry County that left one juvenile hurt and another arrested. The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road. Police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries. Details on...
Conway drug supplier sentenced to 11 years
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old Conway man is set to spend more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to supplying drugs to dealers, according to an announcement Monday afternoon from the South Carolina States Attorney’s Office. Kimo Takarra Felton pleaded guilty to being part of a 35-person ring that distributed more […]
Teen accused in Halloween night attack at parking lot near Coastal Carolina University to be tried as an adult
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager facing attempted murder and other charges related to the Halloween night attack of a woman near Coastal Carolina University will be tried as an adult, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office. A Family Court Judge ruled on Friday that Mije Basnight, who was 16 at the time […]
Juvenile dead, another in custody after Conway-area shooting on Saturday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile died at the scene of a shooting late Saturday afternoon near Conway, according to a Horry County police report obtained Monday morning by News13. Another juvenile was arrested, police said on Sunday, but authorities have not released their age or said what charges they could be facing. HCPD […]
1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
Dillon police investigating after 1 injured in shooting at High Cotton Bar & Grill
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Sunday morning in a shooting at the High Cotton Bar & Grill in Dillon, according to Police Chief David Lane. Officers were called about 12:50 a.m. to the business in the 1300 block of E. Main Street, Lane said, adding that the person’s injuries were not […]
