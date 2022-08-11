ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

WBTW News13

1 found shot dead in car in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. Joye said the investigation is early on and […]
wpde.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
WBTW News13

Hartsville woman charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to say that the suspect used a handgun in the shooting FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old Hartsville woman has been charged with attempted murder after deputies said that she shot a person Tuesday morning at a Florence motel. Fantaga Tyleisa Denise Porter used a handgun to shoot […]
WBTW News13

Man wanted for 2020 shooting arrested in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a December 2020 shooting is in custody after drugs were found in his vehicle, according to an announcement Friday from the Florence Police Department. Rayshawn Mortress Tutt Smoot is facing 11 charges, including for dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Other charges include burglary and multiple gun crimes. […]
myhorrynews.com

Boy, 14, shot to death near Conway; juvenile suspect arrested

A juvenile shot and killed a teenager just outside Conway Saturday night, according to public records and officials. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was killed in the shooting, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Horry County police said Sunday that another juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting, but the department has not released an arrest warrant.
WBTW News13

Missing Timmonsville man found dead

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Timmonsville man who was last seen Sunday was found dead Tuesday evening, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic, according to police. The body was found in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, according to […]
WCBD Count on 2

Family speaks after elderly woman killed in robbery

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” says Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
WMBF

1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Georgetown County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.
WBTW News13

Conway drug supplier sentenced to 11 years

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old Conway man is set to spend more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to supplying drugs to dealers, according to an announcement Monday afternoon from the South Carolina States Attorney’s Office. Kimo Takarra Felton pleaded guilty to being part of a 35-person ring that distributed more […]
WBTW News13

1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
