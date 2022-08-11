Read full article on original website
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting this weekend, 4.5 million gallons of rainwater will be dumped from the Piney Point facility into Tampa Bay. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) sent an email update, explaining that moving the water accumulated during the rainy season is part of the larger process to close the former fertilizer plant for good.
