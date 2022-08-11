ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

4.5 mill gallons of rainwater moved from Piney Point into Tampa Bay

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting this weekend, 4.5 million gallons of rainwater will be dumped from the Piney Point facility into Tampa Bay. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) sent an email update, explaining that moving the water accumulated during the rainy season is part of the larger process to close the former fertilizer plant for good.
PALMETTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Car washes spring up all over Citrus County

Given the explosion of car washes popping up in Citrus County, there’s no excuse anymore for driving around with dirty vehicles. Caliber Car Wash has announced it will soon open its second county location on the northeast corner of County Roads 491 and 486 in Lecanto. It already has one along State Road 44 in Inverness.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Golf carts now allowed on downtown Tampa streets; rentals available

TAMPA, Fla.; - They are popular in beach towns, golf communities and subdivisions. Now, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight here in downtown Tampa. Major improvements have been made in Tampa, so the roadways are safer for people to walk, bike and scoot around downtown. Transportation leaders say they welcome all alternatives to car traffic.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Old Florida charm back in business at Bradenton's Linger Lodge

If owner Rita Lewis ever wondered about the dedication of her Linger Lodge Restaurant customers, she was provided testament when the East County restaurant reopened Aug. 5 after two long years of closure due to the pandemic and a construction project. On Aug. 5-7, Lakewood Ranch's Tom Pomper and his...
BRADENTON, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care

Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
POLK COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Lane closures on SB US-19 in Crystal River due to a void in the road

CRYSTAL RIVER, FLA- The US 19 southbound left thru-lane and the left-turn lane onto W. Venable Street are closed due to a void discovered under the pavement. The lanes will remain closed until further notice to complete testing and repairs (likely into late August). One southbound thru-lane remains open. Drivers...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge Is Closing For 6 Hours, Find Out When

The Howard Frankland Bridge is closing next week for 6 hours. The closure is going to start this Monday, August 15 starting at 11 p.m. It will open back up on Tuesday, August 16th at 5 a.m. It will only affect the southbound lanes on the bridge. The road closure...
TAMPA, FL

