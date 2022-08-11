ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

TBR News Media

Rocky Point BOE reverses practice on book donations, causes controversy

Tensions swelled inside the Rocky Point High School auditorium during a special meeting of the Rocky Point school district board of education on Thursday, July 28. In early July, the board reversed its longstanding practice regarding book donations, deciding to no longer accept books from the public. The controversy centers around a June donation made by district parent Allison Villafane, who donated several books exploring themes dealing with sexuality, gender identity and race during Pride Month.
ROCKY POINT, NY
TBR News Media

Editorial: University in the community

During a meeting of the Port Jefferson Board of Trustees on Monday, Aug. 1, trustee Lauren Sheprow suggested building closer ties between the village government and Stony Brook University experts. Sheprow, who worked as the university communications officer at SBU for over a decade, proposed the creation of a local...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
TBR News Media

Free baseball/softball clinic heads to Smithtown Aug. 21

New York State Senator Mario R. Mattera (2nd Senate District) and Town of Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim are teaming up to honor our community heroes with a free baseball and softball clinic for male and female players between the ages of 6 and 18. This fun event will be run by local school coaches and 10 former Major League Baseball players from the Mets, Yankees, Cubs, Red Sox, Tigers, Dodgers, Pirates, Blue Jays, and Phillies.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Time capsule ceremony held at Walt Whitman Birthplace

Walt Whitman Birthplace Association State Historic Site in Huntington Station hosted a time capsule ceremony on Aug. 5 in honor of Walt Whitman’s 200th birthday. Conducted by the WWBA’s board of trustees and WWBA Executive Director Cynthia Shor, the historic event was attended by many public officials on state, county and town levels, members of the chambers of commerces, Walt Whitman personator Darrel Blaine Ford and members of the public. Guest speakers included Long Island Parks Regional Director George “Chip” Gorman, NYS Assemblyman Steve Englebright and Town of Huntington Deputy Supervisor John McCarron.
HUNTINGTON, NY
TBR News Media

(Part I) One-on-one with Kevin LaValle

Town of Brookhaven Councilman Kevin LaValle (R-Selden) has worked on several major initiatives during his time at Town Hall. In Part I of this two-part interview, LaValle discusses the recent completion of paving projects in Selden, the need for sewers on Middle Country Road, his background in government and the influence of his family on his decision-making.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
TBR News Media

Concerts at Stony Brook Village Green extended through August 28

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) recently announced an extension to their annual Summer Concert Series on the Village Green. In addition to the Aug. 21 concert featuring Just Sixties, a tribute band that plays hits from the 1960’s, an additional concert has been added featuring the Sound Symphony on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. This is a free concert sponsored by the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF). Ernie Canadeo, LIMEHOF Chairman, will make exciting announcements about the Hall of Fame and the red carpet grand opening in November.
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Local filmmaker creates love letter to Sound Beach

Dozens of Sound Beach residents learned much more about their community on Monday, Aug. 8, during a second screening of the new local film, “The History Upon Our Shores: Sound Beach, NY,” at the Heritage Center in Mount Sinai. The well-received premiere was shown on June 10 at the same venue.
SOUND BEACH, NY
TBR News Media

Meet the Reboli Center’s August Artisan of the Month: Julia Vogelle

The Reboli Center’s August Artisan is ceramic artist Julia Vogelle. Julia Vogelle is a multi-faceted artist who creates a wide range of ceramics, sculpture, drawings and paintings, as well as jewelry. She has a Master’s in Fine Art /Education from C.W. Post University and a Bachelor’s in Fine Art from the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. Raised on Long Island, she lives in Miller Place and taught art to students in k-12 for 32 years in the Miller Place school district.
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Northport’s Crab Meadow Beach closed to bathing

Suffolk County Department of Health Services announced Aug. 14 that Crab Meadow Beach in Northport is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Knollwood Beach, Huntington...
NORTHPORT, NY
TBR News Media

Amid heat wave, Suffolk water authority asks residents to conserve water

In late July, amid some of the hottest weeks of the year, the Suffolk County Water Authority put out a statement urging residents to conserve water. “With continued hot and dry weather leading to excessive early morning water use that is pushing water infrastructure to its limits, the Suffolk County Water Authority is urging residents to immediately take steps to conserve water,” the statement read. “Though it is always important to conserve water, during hot and dry periods it is imperative to do so, as residents tend to overwater lawns and set their irrigation timers to the same period of time in the early morning hours.”
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

BNL’s Katia Lamer studies urban heat in Houston and New York

Clouds and rain often cause people to cancel their plans and seek alternative activities. The opposite was the case for Katia Lamer this summer. A scientist and Director of Operations of Brookhaven National Laboratory’s Center for Multiscale Applied Sensing, Lamer was in Houston to participate in ESCAPE and TRACER studies to understand the impact of pollution on deep convective cloud formation.
HOUSTON, TX
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: August 11 to August 18, 2022

The Huntington Historical Society will host a Centers of Controversy guided walking tour from 6 to 9 p.m. Visits sites in central Huntington that gave rise over the centuries to scandals, lawsuits, and other controversies. Tour ends at Six Harbors Brewing Company. Tickets are $25, $20 members (drinks not included). Tours will begin at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main Street, Huntington. Reservations are required. Call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistorical.org.
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
