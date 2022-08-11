JAMESTOWN – An unsettled weather pattern will provide daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout much of the upcoming week. There will be more clouds around on Sunday as compared to Saturday. Much of the day will be dry, although a stray shower is possible in the afternoon across the Southern Tier. Temperatures will range from the mid-70’s in areas with more clouds to near 80 where more sunshine is able to break through.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO