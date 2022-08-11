ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Volunteers Raise Over $31,000 To Help Jamestown Women’s Shelter Project

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A group of volunteers have raised over $31,000 to help fund asbestos cleanup within a new woman’s shelter in Jamestown. Earlier this month, those with the Ascension Leadership Academy stepped up to help offset abatement costs for the United Christian Advocacy Network’s planned shelter in Downtown Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, NY
FALCONER, NY

Children’s Song-Writer Hosts Summer Concert In Falconer

FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – A Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Inductee performed a ‘Salute to Summer’ concert in Falconer last week, which drew in crowds of younger and older generations alike. Glenn Colton has been performing for over four decades, and has gained quite the...
FALCONER, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua Institution Makes Security Changes, Resumes Programming

CHAUTAUQUA, NY (Erie News Now) – As lectures and events returned to Chautauqua Institution Monday, longtime visitor Denise Collins says she welcomed the return to normalcy. “I was thrilled,” she said. “It was a wonderful experience. I’m glad to be back.”. She learned of Friday’s attack...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

JHS Class Of 2022 Presents Gift

JAMESTOWN – The JHS Class of 2022 presented their class gift to Principal Dana Williams last week. The class gifted a “door wrap” for the main entrance of the school with the new JHS mascot, the words “Raider Pride”, and the Class of 2022. In...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Jamestown, NY
Jamestown, NY
Society
wnynewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash

SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
SHERMAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Woman Hurt Following Motorcycle Accident Near Kennedy

KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 65-year-old West Valley woman was hurt following a motorcycle accident near Kennedy. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Town of Ellington. Following an investigation, deputies report...
KENNEDY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Safety Concerns Arise Following Stabbing At Chautauqua Institution

CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – A former employee of the Chautauqua Institution is raising safety concerns within the gated community prior to an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. Former Front Desk Attendant at the Athenaeum Hotel, Schellee Gonzalez, spoke with WNY News Now exclusively about security concerns...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Major Increase Announced In New York’s Red Flag Law Usage

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – A major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders under New York’s Red Flag Law was announced with more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Kathy Hochul took action in the wake...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Two Charged Following Overnight Shooting In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men are in police custody following a reported shooting in Jamestown overnight. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with Jamestown Police responded to 810 Washington Street for a reported gunshot complaint. They detained a male suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Hammer at the scene.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Two Arrests Made In Early Morning Burglary

HARMONY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two arrests have been made in connection with an early morning burglary in the Ashville area. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Blockville Watts Flats Road around 4 a.m. Monday for a possible burglary in progress.
ASHVILLE, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Gov. Hochul Reassures Chautauqua Institution Following Rushdie Attack

CHAUTAUQUA, NY (Erie News Now) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul gave a speech at the Chautauqua Institution reassuring residents following the attack on author Salman Rushdie on Friday. She also commended the actions of police and volunteers at Friday’s event, who not only performed first aid on Rushdie,...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Daily Chances For Rain Return Through Mid-Week

JAMESTOWN – An unsettled weather pattern will provide daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout much of the upcoming week. There will be more clouds around on Sunday as compared to Saturday. Much of the day will be dry, although a stray shower is possible in the afternoon across the Southern Tier. Temperatures will range from the mid-70’s in areas with more clouds to near 80 where more sunshine is able to break through.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Two Injured Following Jamestown Shooting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two individuals were transported to a hospital after sustaining gunshot related injuries Sunday night. Police responded to the area of Windsor and Crossman Streets at around 9:16 pm for reports of gunshots in the area. Investigators were able to locate two subjects suffering...
JAMESTOWN, NY

