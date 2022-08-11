Read full article on original website
Volunteers Raise Over $31,000 To Help Jamestown Women’s Shelter Project
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A group of volunteers have raised over $31,000 to help fund asbestos cleanup within a new woman’s shelter in Jamestown. Earlier this month, those with the Ascension Leadership Academy stepped up to help offset abatement costs for the United Christian Advocacy Network’s planned shelter in Downtown Jamestown.
Children’s Song-Writer Hosts Summer Concert In Falconer
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – A Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Inductee performed a ‘Salute to Summer’ concert in Falconer last week, which drew in crowds of younger and older generations alike. Glenn Colton has been performing for over four decades, and has gained quite the...
Chautauqua Institution Makes Security Changes, Resumes Programming
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (Erie News Now) – As lectures and events returned to Chautauqua Institution Monday, longtime visitor Denise Collins says she welcomed the return to normalcy. “I was thrilled,” she said. “It was a wonderful experience. I’m glad to be back.”. She learned of Friday’s attack...
JHS Class Of 2022 Presents Gift
JAMESTOWN – The JHS Class of 2022 presented their class gift to Principal Dana Williams last week. The class gifted a “door wrap” for the main entrance of the school with the new JHS mascot, the words “Raider Pride”, and the Class of 2022. In...
Lawmakers Seek “Peace Officer Status” For Chautauqua Institution Police
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – After an attack on world-renowned author Salmon Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution, many are seeking a long-term security solution for the cultural center. Since the fateful attack, those with the institution have increased their security presence at the gated community. However, some state...
Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Woman Hurt Following Motorcycle Accident Near Kennedy
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 65-year-old West Valley woman was hurt following a motorcycle accident near Kennedy. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Town of Ellington. Following an investigation, deputies report...
Langworthy Touts “Energy Independence” During Campaign Stop In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY NEWS NOW) – During a campaign stop in Jamestown, one of the GOP candidates running for New York’s 23rd Congressional Seat doubled down on the importance of “energy independence” and putting American Oil first as a solution to rising consumer prices. Republican Nick...
Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
Safety Concerns Arise Following Stabbing At Chautauqua Institution
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – A former employee of the Chautauqua Institution is raising safety concerns within the gated community prior to an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. Former Front Desk Attendant at the Athenaeum Hotel, Schellee Gonzalez, spoke with WNY News Now exclusively about security concerns...
Major Increase Announced In New York’s Red Flag Law Usage
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – A major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders under New York’s Red Flag Law was announced with more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Kathy Hochul took action in the wake...
Showers Continue Into Wednesday, Remaining Cool Through Late Week
JAMESTOWN – There will be more in the way of rain showers as we work through the next few days as temperatures remain below average however, a very brief warmup will be coming late in the week with a day to dry out. The same weak boundary west of...
Two Charged Following Overnight Shooting In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men are in police custody following a reported shooting in Jamestown overnight. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with Jamestown Police responded to 810 Washington Street for a reported gunshot complaint. They detained a male suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Hammer at the scene.
Man Missing from Warren State Hospital Found
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The man reported from Warren State Hospital has been located, according to Pennsylvania State Police. No further details were disclosed.
Two Arrests Made In Early Morning Burglary
HARMONY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two arrests have been made in connection with an early morning burglary in the Ashville area. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Blockville Watts Flats Road around 4 a.m. Monday for a possible burglary in progress.
Gov. Hochul Reassures Chautauqua Institution Following Rushdie Attack
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (Erie News Now) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul gave a speech at the Chautauqua Institution reassuring residents following the attack on author Salman Rushdie on Friday. She also commended the actions of police and volunteers at Friday’s event, who not only performed first aid on Rushdie,...
Daily Chances For Rain Return Through Mid-Week
JAMESTOWN – An unsettled weather pattern will provide daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout much of the upcoming week. There will be more clouds around on Sunday as compared to Saturday. Much of the day will be dry, although a stray shower is possible in the afternoon across the Southern Tier. Temperatures will range from the mid-70’s in areas with more clouds to near 80 where more sunshine is able to break through.
Two Injured Following Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two individuals were transported to a hospital after sustaining gunshot related injuries Sunday night. Police responded to the area of Windsor and Crossman Streets at around 9:16 pm for reports of gunshots in the area. Investigators were able to locate two subjects suffering...
