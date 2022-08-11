Read full article on original website
Related
PsyPost
Integration of psychedelic experiences linked to self-actualization via improvements in personal development and self-insight
New research suggests that improvements in personal development and self-insight act as a pathway between post-psychedelic integration practices and optimal well-being. The study, which appears in the Journal of Humanistic Psychology, provides evidence that this is the case for both clinical and non-clinical populations. The psychedelic drugs lysergic acid diethylamide...
survivornet.com
Coughing Woman, 29, Prescribed Cough Syrup By Doctors Who Thought She Had ‘A Simple Bug:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A woman sales manager had a persistent cough and was prescribed cough syrup and antibiotics; it later turned out to be lung cancer. Her symptoms included cough, swollen neck, pain, and swollen lymph nodes. Lung cancer, the second most common type of cancer, is the leading cause of cancer deaths...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Woman gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a rare condition
Doctors asked a woman with a rare condition to continue giving birth to avoid serious health issues. Mariem Nabatanz, a woman living in Uganda, an East African country, gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a health issue.
RELATED PEOPLE
PsyPost
Scientists use brain imaging to predict political ideology
Many people who are passionate about politics may claim they have nothing in common with people who are on the opposite side of the political spectrum — but could those differences extend to something as fundamental as brain activity? A study published in PNAS Nexus shows that differences in ideology can be observed through biological and neurological testing.
PsyPost
Dark triad personality traits are related to specific types of humor, study finds
People with high levels of Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and narcissism tend to embrace comic styles that are characterized by mockery and ridicule, according to new research published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences. “I am cognitive behavioral psychotherapist and my main research interest is studying the benefits of using humor...
Comments / 0