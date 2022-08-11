Read full article on original website
Related
L.A. Weekly
Adriana Gamez Killed in Pedestrian Collision on Highway 99 [Bakersfield, CA]
22-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near White Lane. The fatal accident happened around 3:54 a.m., near White Lane on August 7th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. According to reports, Gamez was crossing the highway when she was struck...
Motorcyclist listed as critical following Morning Dr. crash
BAKERSFELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash that severely injured a motorcyclist Friday night in east Bakersfield. Bakersfield police said officers were called to Morning Drive just south of Highway 178 just before 11 p.m. for a motorcycle crash. A man riding the motorcycle lost control […]
2 DUI arrests, 31 vehicles impounded in south Bakersfield checkpoint: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and 31 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in south Bakersfield, according to police. The department said officers conducted the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 1900 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. […]
Two arrested during DUI checkpoint in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police arrest two for driving under the influence of alcohol overnight in Southwest Bakersfield
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Collision near Pearl Street [Bakersfield, CA]
BAKERSFIELD, CA (August 12, 2022) – Monday morning, a male bicyclist lost his life in a hit-and-run collision in an alley near Pearl Street. The incident occurred on August 1st, at around 7:55 a.m., at the 1200 block of Pearl Street. According to the California Highway Patrol, a bicyclist...
BPD: Pedestrian killed in crash in South Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department said a pedestrian was killed Thursday night after she was hit by a vehicle in South Bakersfield.
Councilman Gonzales seeks to keep SB Hwy. 99 Stockdale Highway off-ramp open
Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales said on Thursday the City of Bakersfield and Caltrans District 6 were able to delay the permanent closure of the SB Hwy. 99 off-ramp at Stockdale Highway.
Woman dies after struck by a vehicle on Panama Lane, BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Officers were dispatched to east Panama Lane for a pedestrian and vehicle collision at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman suffering major injuries and she later died at the scene, according to the department. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
L.A. Weekly
Ray Segura and Fancy Renee Castro Dead after Auto Collision on State Route 155 [Delano, CA]
The accident happened on August 6th, at around 2:00 a.m., near the intersection of State Route 155 and Melcher Road. According to reports, the 17-year-old driver of a Dodge ran a stop sign and broadsided a Kia. The force of the impact caused both vehicles to leave the road before coming to a stop in a nearby dirt field.
Elko Daily Free Press
Woman driving on US Highway 50 dies in crash on curve
ELKO – A California woman died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 50. Nevada State Police troopers were called shortly before 4 p.m. July 30 to the scene about 25 miles east of Austin. Jessica Freeman, 36, of Bakersfield was driving west in a Lincoln sedan when the...
2news.com
State Police investigating crash that killed California woman in Lander County
Nevada State Police say they are investigating a crash that killed a California Woman in Lander County last month. On Saturday July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:56 P.M., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a vehicle crash on US-50, near mile marker 49 in Lander County.
Woman shot and killed in 1st Street shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to 1st Street near Holtby Road at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Bakersfield police said a woman was found on the road with a gunshot wound. The woman was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified Ray Segura, 33, and Fancy Renee Castro, 30 who died in a two-vehicle crash. The California Highway Patrol stated that the incident happened on Highway 155 and Melcher Road on Monday before [..]
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested after follow-up investigation in 2020 homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Thursday for the suspected murder of a 68-year-old woman in 2020, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. James Glass, 46, was contacted in the 800 block of 4th Street just after 4:30 p.m. and was arrested. The incident happened July 8,...
CHP to hold a DUI and license checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is to hold a DUI and license checkpoint from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 2 a.m., according to CHP. The patrol said the checkpoint is to happen at an undisclosed area of Bakersfield. Officers will be looking for signs of drug and/or alcohol impairment and […]
Kern County woman reported missing in Lancaster area
Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Lancaster area. Ronnetta Martin, who resides in Kern County, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday, said Deputy Michael Chen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. A more precise description of where Martin was last seen was not available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bicyclist killed in overnight Oak Street collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a bicyclist died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Beach Park early Wednesday morning. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to Oak Street near 21st Street just after midnight Wednesday for a report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle. Officers […]
Inmate death behind bars under investigation in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old inmate has died after she was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say correctional deputies and medical staff found 29-year-old Kelsi Fahrni unresponsive in her cell -where she was housed alone. Deputies and medical staff immediately administered first aid […]
Man arrested in woman’s 2020 slaying in Central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder earlier this week in the 2020 death of a woman in Central Bakersfield was arrested Thursday afternoon, police said. James Glass, 46, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Lowell Park, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. He’s due in court Monday. Glass […]
Bakersfield Now
Southbound Hwy 99's Stockdale Hwy exit to be closed permanently
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The southbound Highway 99 to Stockdale Highway off-ramp will be closed permanently on Thursday, August 11, according to the City of Bakersfield. The closure is set to begin at 8 p.m. Drivers heading south will need to use the 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or...
Comments / 1