TrojanFood4Kids seeking monetary, food donations
Auburn Community Helping Hands would like to thank everyone who has donated to Trojan Food4Kids the past three years. The program will be providing food for meals for children in the Auburn School District every weekend again this school year. The program is in need of monetary donations. If you...
Eichholz no-hits Riverton
Molly Eichholz pitched a no-hitter as Rochester opened the junior high softball season with a 16-0 win over Riverton in three innings last Thursday. Eichholz struck out eight, including the last seven hitters she faced, and allowed only one baserunner on a hit batsman in the first inning. (Rest of...
Village board discusses legalizing use of golf carts in Rochester
The Rochester village board reviewed the draft of an ordinance that would authorize the use of golf carts as non-highway vehicles on village streets at Monday’s 40 minute regular meeting. The ordinance states that village residents have requested allowing the use of golf carts, but 625 ILCS 5/11-1426.1 of...
Komnick receives 4-H Foundation scholarship
Klayton Komnick of Auburn was one of three local 4-H members recently awarded scholarships in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments in 4-H, in their schools, and in their communities. Komnick, son of Jason and Melissa Komnick of Auburn, is a nine year member of the West Side 4-H Club. He...
