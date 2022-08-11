ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Top 15 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 15 to 21, 2022

Catch music's biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 15 through Sunday, August 21, 2022. This week, an Americana legend performs his last Houston shows, arena rockers blow open the lid on Minute Maid, DaCamera hosts the annual Houston SummerJazz concert series, and more.
Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations

Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from "not so hot" to "AMF," which stands for "adios my friend."
Feast on crispy chicken wings at 7 essential eateries in Houston

Discover seven of the city's best places for juicy, fried chicken wings (plus an all-vegan option) at spots across Houston. When it's time to feast on a plate of chicken wings, Houston has much to offer in the way of nontraditional takes on the crispy delicacies. Check out...
SHEIN Pop-up Shop Opens in Houston

The largest fashion e-retailer in the world makes a stop in Houston for its limited city pop-up shop tour. Some fans showed up at 4 a.m. for the 11 a.m. opening of the hands-on SHEIN experience.
Black Rock Coffee Bar opens Fulshear location

A new Black Rock Coffee Bar opened in Fulshear on July 29. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee Bar) Black Rock Coffee Bar opened a new Fulshear location July 29. The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 5770 FM 1463, Fulshear, and starts service at 5 a.m. daily. The national brand's menu features coffee drinks served either hot or iced, such as the Mexican Mocha—an espresso drink with hints of vanilla, cinnamon and almond—and non-coffee drinks such as fruit smoothies and hot chocolate. www.br.coffee.
The Dripbar opens a location in Katy

The Dripbar has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy The Dripbar) The Dripbar opened a location in Katy at 9920 Gaston Road, Ste. 170, on July 30. The center offers intravenous vitamin therapies intended to provide positive nourishment for conditions including the common cold, headaches, cancer and chronic illnesses. 281-720-8218. www.thedripbar.com.
New Restaurant in Southwest Houston Offers Global Menu

There was a time when the culinary descriptor "fusion" fell out of vogue, but it seems that at least one new business is embracing it again. Fusion59 emerged on August 2 in southwest Houston at 11786 Wilcrest near Highway 59. It's owned by entrepreneur Shaukatali "Sam" Momin. The dining room is a modest 3,500 square feet with a contemporary feel, and there's also a 1,100-square-foot patio.
Fulshear welcomes first Culver's to the area

Culver's is now open in Fulshear. The restaurant often features a frozen custard flavor of the day. (Courtesy Culver's) Culver's opened Aug. 1 in Fulshear at 6677 Flewellen Way. The restaurant is known for its "ButterBurgers" and frozen custard, and it is the first location in the west Houston area. 346-338-0646. www.culvers.com/restaurants/fulshear-tx-flewellen-way.
10 most-expensive Houston homes sold in July

Greater Houston's luxury real estate market saw high activity levels in July, with 10 of Houston's priciest homes selling for a combined total of $54,388,000. Among the homes removed from the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) last month was a 7,211-square-foot estate in Houston's River Oaks subdivision. The house was listed for $15,000,000, according to a report from the Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR).
Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288

Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
Where To Find The Best Tacos In Pearland

Tacos are great every day, so why wait for Taco Tuesday? Pearland has plenty of restaurants dishing up tender tortillas stuffed with flavorful fillings. There are breakfast varieties brimming with eggs, meats, beans and cheese alongside midday and evening versions showcasing seafood, veggies, specialty cuts of meat and more. When available, upscale your taco experience by pairing with indulgent cocktails such as margaritas or following up with sweet treats, like a decadent slice of tres leche. Read on below for great taco stops, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau website for more dining ideas.
