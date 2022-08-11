Read full article on original website
Idaho Falls man returns to Great Snake River Triathlon in new way
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls man found a new way to compete in the Great Snake River Triathlon, despite his physical limitations. He believes this could create a new way for people to compete around the world. Rod Hutchins was in his mid-thirties when he contracted...
ISU faculty offers multi-sensory training for educators in Idaho to address dyslexia
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – When her son was diagnosed with dyslexia, Associate Professor Heather Ramsdell uncovered a huge unmet need for services in Idaho, and now she is helping train other educators to help students get the help they need. Between 5% and 20% of people worldwide have dyslexia,...
3 things to know this morning – August 12, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday. 1. A group in Pocatello ‘Citizens Against Division’ is trying to recall Pocatello City Council Members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega, and Chris Stevens. They plan to collect signatures to have the recall on the ballot in November. If you agree with the recall, a signature site will be at 820 East Young Street, just off of Yellowstone in Pocatello.
North Wind Group establishes second scholarship endowment at ISU
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) students at Idaho State University are getting a helping hand from a leader in the construction, engineering, environmental, facility operations, and professional services industries. Wednesday, North Wind Group announced the creation of the North Wind Group STEM Scholarship Endowment....
Blackfoot Police to host car seat inspection
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot Police Department is hosting a car seat inspection event on Sept. 3. There will be nationally certified car seat technicians on site to check your car seats. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blackfoot City Hall...
3 things to do this weekend – August 12, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are three things you can do in your local neighborhood this weekend:. 1. Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue is having a Summer Block “Pawty” at Pocatello’s Old Town Pavilion tonight from 6 to 10 pm. You can enjoy the bands, food trucks, crafters and meet some wonderful animals that are looking for their forever families.
U of I researcher drums up success as scientist through music
ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI) – Pam Hutchinson draws a parallel between identifying weeds in a potato field and wowing a crowd with a drum solo. She performs both seemingly dissimilar yet related fetes at a high level as the University of Idaho Extension potato cropping systems weed scientist and as a percussionist with the Idaho State Civic Symphony and the Pocatello Municipal Band.
ISU now location host for Pacific Northwest OSHA Education Center’s OSHA Classes
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University Continuing Education and Workforce Training (CEWT) signed an agreement with the Pacific Northwest OSHA Education Center at the University of Washington to be the location host for the center’s OSHA classes. ISU’s Pocatello campus provides the opportunity to offer OSHA training...
Man arrested after multiple vehicle burglaries
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – During the past few weeks, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies have responded to multiple vehicle burglaries at boat ramps in the Swan Valley area along the Snake River. Most of the victim vehicles belonged to people fishing in the area with a variety of...
