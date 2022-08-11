ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 15: What You Need to Know

Stocks started this week’s trading in the green as the recent momentum continues. Nevertheless, the U.S. stock market’s direction this week will likely be decided by earnings reported by major retailers, including Walmart and Home Depot. Also, economic releases, like the July Retail Sales report and key housing data, could influence investors’ sentiment. However, it’s worth noting that home builder sentiment has turned negative for the first time since May 2020.
AFC Gamma Stock: A Double-Digit Dividend Yield to Consider

Despite market jitters, AFC Gamma has continued to accelerate its fundamentals. A 12% mouth-watering dividend yield should spark some interest in this stock. Shares of AFC Gamma (AFCG) have gained more than 20% over the past month, and the stock is hovering close to its IPO levels of February 2021. AFCG is a high-yielding dividend stock with more growth potential ahead. Let’s find out more about what makes AFCG a compelling play as we head towards the final innings of 2022.
Warren Buffett Just Increased His Appetite for Ally Financial, Activision Stocks

Buffet’s bullish move on ATVI and ALLY shares may attract the attention of all types of investors. Billionaire Investor Warren Buffett is back in the stock market with a bullish take. According to an SEC filing, which was submitted on August 15, Warren Buffet’s conglomerate holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) made noticeable stakes in Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) and Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI).
