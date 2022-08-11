Read full article on original website
John Calipari: 'I said the wrong thing'
After a very public dust-up with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops following comments in which he referred to UK as a "basketball school," Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari issued a mea culpa on Twitter Saturday. Following his team's 118-56 win over Carleton University (Canada), he took it one step further.
UA Elite 24: Top-25 senior Dennis Evans talks visiting options
CHICAGO, Ill. -- Back in May, four-star big man Dennis Evans made one of the largest leaps in the last update of the 247Sports Player Rankings. Since then, the top 25-prospect has continued to make strides in his game and is encouraged by the progression he has made so far.
Cat Fight: Mark Stoops goes in on John Calipari again
Mark Stoops once again came to the defense of the Kentucky football program after comments UK basketball coach John Calipari made earlier in the week about Kentucky being a "basketball school." Stoops quickly responded to that claim by tweeting, "Basketball school? I thought we competed in the ...
Paul Finebaum unleashes critical view on John Calipari, accomplishments at Kentucky
The conversation around John Calipari this week was supposed to be about his team’s success coming off their undefeated run on their Bahamas trip. Instead, some comments he made to end last week about Kentucky that rubbed Mark Stoops the wrong way have dominated the headlines. When breaking down the spat in recent days, some have begun to break down Calipari’s recent lack of success in Lexington. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was one and he didn’t hold back.
Alabama Lands Massive Prospect out of California
The Crimson Tide continued to add to its already huge offensive line with another commitment for the recruiting Class of 2023.
247Sports
Auburn kicker enters transfer portal
With Auburn regaining — and adding — depth at the kicker position this fall, one of last season's special-teams contributors has opted to transfer. Ben Patton's name entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover and 247Sports. A walk-on from Rochester, Michigan, he had been with the Tigers since the 2019 season.
Paul Finebaum slams John Calipari, says he is 'no longer the best option' for Kentucky
Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari sent shockwaves – perhaps inadvertently – when he called Kentucky a basketball school. That led to a strong response from Wildcats football coach Mark Stoops, which led to an all-out feud between the two. Now, SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum has come in with some very strong criticism of Calipari.
247Sports
Late Kick: Oklahoma making a statement on recruiting trail, potential Top 5 class answering 'huge question'
NORMAN, Okla. — Over the weekend, the Sooners landed Top100 athlete Jacoby Johnson, out of Mustang, Okla. It's the latest boom in a summer that has featured plenty of booms. "I love it; it feels like home," Johnson said of Oklahoma in an exclusive interview with OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "I love the people there, the coaches, everything about the place."
Former Arkansas Razorbacks QB Ryan Mallett makes head-coaching debut at White Hall
SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the White Hall Bulldogs from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern WHITE HALL BULLDOGSHEAD COACHRyan Mallett, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 11-3 ...
Twitter reaction: Highly ranked CB stuns Texas by committing to Vols
Tennessee again addressed one of its biggest needs on defense Monday afternoon by landing a longtime top target. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Vols during a ceremony at his school, picking Tennessee over Texas. The...
New coach trying to renew Pine Bluff tradition
SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Pine Bluff Zebras from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern PINE BLUFF ZEBRASHEAD COACHMicheal Williams, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 2-7 ...
2025 TE Nate Roberts already at three offers
Washington (Okla.) 2025 tight end Nate Roberts has offers from Kentucky, North Texas and Tennessee. North Texas, where he has a family connection, was the first offer for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Roberts. "My brother Jake, also a tight end, is going into his third year at North Texas, so I...
Terry Hampton earning high marks with Hogs
Arkansas defensive tackle Terry Hampton is taking his shot at the big time in his fifth year after transferring from Arkansas State to compete with the University of Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference. He's a prime example of a trend in college sports where good players are transferring from lower tier conferences to the Power 5.
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Hoop Hogs Foreign Tour: Top 10 Highlights and Cumulative Stats
The Arkansas Razorbacks finished their four-game foreign tour through Spain and Italy a perfect 4-0, and will head back home to Fayetteville (Ark.) with an invaluable team experience on and off the floor that will only serve to make the Hogs better when the regular season rolls around in November.
Wayne Turner reveals Kentucky wore real denim in 1996
The 1995-96 national champion Kentucky Wildcats are among the most iconic college basketball teams of all-time. They also had one of the most iconic looks of all-time. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. After beginning the year in traditional blue and...
Johnson managing fatherhood and football
Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson missed some practice time earlier this month. The talented junior was not dealing with an injury, but another major life event. On August 8th, Johnson welcomed his son to the world. D.J. Jr. made his initial appearance after a lengthy labor. All involved are doing well and acclimating to life as a family together. Now home together as a family, life is changing. In addition to classes and football functions, Johnson is having to adjust his sleep schedule and help out with feedings.
Arkansas Basketball Foreign Tour HQ
Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have officially put a bow on a 10-day, four-game exhibition tour through Spain and Italy. The Hogs finished the trip a perfect 4-0 on the hardwood and will now turn their attention back to preparations for the highly-anticipated season ahead. With Arkansas' games in...
Trevon Brazile Scores 28 As Hogs Wrap Up European Tour
Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman has plenty to work on before season practices start.
247Sports
BREAKING: Utah lands their 13th commitment in safety Brock Fonoimoana
Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program received good news on the recruiting front as they secured the commitment of not only their second Hawaii-native but their second Kahuku product in the form of safety Brock Fonoimoana. This is yet another valuable addition to the class and specifically Morgan Scalley's side of the ball. This is Utah's 13th commitment of the class and the second safety prospect to give his pledge this cycle.
247Sports
