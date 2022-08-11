Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson missed some practice time earlier this month. The talented junior was not dealing with an injury, but another major life event. On August 8th, Johnson welcomed his son to the world. D.J. Jr. made his initial appearance after a lengthy labor. All involved are doing well and acclimating to life as a family together. Now home together as a family, life is changing. In addition to classes and football functions, Johnson is having to adjust his sleep schedule and help out with feedings.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO