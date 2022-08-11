ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

247Sports

John Calipari: 'I said the wrong thing'

After a very public dust-up with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops following comments in which he referred to UK as a "basketball school," Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari issued a mea culpa on Twitter Saturday. Following his team's 118-56 win over Carleton University (Canada), he took it one step further.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Paul Finebaum unleashes critical view on John Calipari, accomplishments at Kentucky

The conversation around John Calipari this week was supposed to be about his team’s success coming off their undefeated run on their Bahamas trip. Instead, some comments he made to end last week about Kentucky that rubbed Mark Stoops the wrong way have dominated the headlines. When breaking down the spat in recent days, some have begun to break down Calipari’s recent lack of success in Lexington. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was one and he didn’t hold back.
LEXINGTON, KY
State
Arkansas State
247Sports

Auburn kicker enters transfer portal

With Auburn regaining — and adding — depth at the kicker position this fall, one of last season's special-teams contributors has opted to transfer. Ben Patton's name entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover and 247Sports. A walk-on from Rochester, Michigan, he had been with the Tigers since the 2019 season.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Late Kick: Oklahoma making a statement on recruiting trail, potential Top 5 class answering 'huge question'

NORMAN, Okla. — Over the weekend, the Sooners landed Top100 athlete Jacoby Johnson, out of Mustang, Okla. It's the latest boom in a summer that has featured plenty of booms. "I love it; it feels like home," Johnson said of Oklahoma in an exclusive interview with OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "I love the people there, the coaches, everything about the place."
NORMAN, OK
Person
Curtis Wilkerson
Scorebook Live

New coach trying to renew Pine Bluff tradition

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Pine Bluff Zebras from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern   PINE BLUFF ZEBRASHEAD COACHMicheal Williams, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 2-7 ...
HIGH SCHOOL
247Sports

2025 TE Nate Roberts already at three offers

Washington (Okla.) 2025 tight end Nate Roberts has offers from Kentucky, North Texas and Tennessee. North Texas, where he has a family connection, was the first offer for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Roberts. "My brother Jake, also a tight end, is going into his third year at North Texas, so I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Catalan Elite 86#The Arkansas Razorbacks#Hogs#Catalon Elite
247Sports

Terry Hampton earning high marks with Hogs

Arkansas defensive tackle Terry Hampton is taking his shot at the big time in his fifth year after transferring from Arkansas State to compete with the University of Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference. He's a prime example of a trend in college sports where good players are transferring from lower tier conferences to the Power 5.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Wayne Turner reveals Kentucky wore real denim in 1996

The 1995-96 national champion Kentucky Wildcats are among the most iconic college basketball teams of all-time. They also had one of the most iconic looks of all-time. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. After beginning the year in traditional blue and...
LEXINGTON, KY
Country
Spain
Basketball
Sports
247Sports

Johnson managing fatherhood and football

Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson missed some practice time earlier this month. The talented junior was not dealing with an injury, but another major life event. On August 8th, Johnson welcomed his son to the world. D.J. Jr. made his initial appearance after a lengthy labor. All involved are doing well and acclimating to life as a family together. Now home together as a family, life is changing. In addition to classes and football functions, Johnson is having to adjust his sleep schedule and help out with feedings.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Arkansas Basketball Foreign Tour HQ

Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have officially put a bow on a 10-day, four-game exhibition tour through Spain and Italy. The Hogs finished the trip a perfect 4-0 on the hardwood and will now turn their attention back to preparations for the highly-anticipated season ahead. With Arkansas' games in...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

BREAKING: Utah lands their 13th commitment in safety Brock Fonoimoana

Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program received good news on the recruiting front as they secured the commitment of not only their second Hawaii-native but their second Kahuku product in the form of safety Brock Fonoimoana. This is yet another valuable addition to the class and specifically Morgan Scalley's side of the ball. This is Utah's 13th commitment of the class and the second safety prospect to give his pledge this cycle.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

