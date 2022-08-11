Missoula Food Bank to host 4th annual Symphony in the Park at Caras Park

MISSOULA, Mont. - In an effort to collect food donations, the Missoula Food Bank is hosting its fourth annual Symphony in the Park at Caras Park in Missoula Sunday, Aug. 14.

The event is free, and community members are asked to bring canned or other non-perishable food items to be allocated to the food bank.

This year, organizers created a goal to stock up on 2,000 pounds of food.

“In late 2019 when this partnership began, no one could have foreseen the rise in need for emergency food assistance within our community,” Kelli Hess, Interim Executive Director of Missoula Food Bank & Community Center, said in a release from the Missoula Food Bank. “We’re so grateful that the Symphony in the Park food drive brings in so much nutritious food that help us keep pace with our busy, back-to-school season.”

The event will be happening at 7 p.m., and the Missoula Symphony Orchestra will feature music by Aretha Franklin, John Williams and Stephen Sondheim.

In addition to food donations, attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

The Missoula Food Bank said in its release they will be giving free Missoula Food Bank & Community Center’s Missoula Under Construction event tickets to the first 100 community members who bring donations.

"Missoula Under Construction gives kids the chance to drive the big rigs and learn about the trades through a day of play," the release said.

Missoula Under Construction event will be happening Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fort Missoula.