KDRV
Windigo Fire crews reach 60% containment along Klamath-Douglas County line
UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. -- The Windigo Fire's containment is up to 60% today. It has burned 1,007 acres along the Klamath-Douglas County line north of Crater Lake National Park. Northwest Incident Management Team 6 (NIMT) says, "Firefighters took advantage of the extended period of gentler weather on Saturday to...
KDRV
McKinney Fire crews reach 95% containment on the deadly wildfire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- The Klamath National Forest says today crews working the McKinney Fire have 95% containment of the deadly Siskiyou County wildfire. It stays listed today at 60,392 acres in size. Though it caused four deaths, its cause is under investigation as firefighters gain containment while hot, dry...
KTVL
Road Trippin': Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures (SOWA) in Shady Cove is the one-stop shop to explore nature's beauty and promises a thrilling ‘adrenaline-fueled time’. The family-owned business is located in the heart of town on Highway 62, between Medford and Crater Lake. “We got so...
theashlandchronicle.com
Greenway Grass Fire Suppressed Quickly by Firefighters This Morning
A grass fire along the Bear Creek Greenway was put out just before 11 a.m. this morning by firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue, Jackson County District #5, and the Oregon Department of Forestry. The fire was located just west of Ashland Ponds at the bottom of Ashland. Firefighters were...
KDRV
Medford airport's runway has overnight closures starting August 29th
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport will close its only runway for maintenance and improvement starting in late August. The airport office said this week the runway will close overnights from midnight to 5am every night from August 29th to October 7th. Across two days in mid-September it...
KDRV
Local gas station in Siskiyou County offers free gas to McKinney Fire survivors
YREKA, CA - Residents in Siskiyou county are lining up to get free gas at A.I.R Fuels gas station. The station teamed up with community food bank, The Yreka Lion Host Club and California Fire Survivor Attorneys to help anyone who was affected by the Mckinney Fire. “We just want...
A firefighter battling a wildfire in Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree, officials say
A firefighter died while battling a wildfire in southwestern Oregon after he was struck by a tree, officials said Thursday.
KDRV
Siskiyou County Junior Livestock Show moves to the Jackson County Expo
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Due to the spread of the McKinney Fire, the Siskiyou County Golden Fair was canceled but the junior livestock show is still scheduled to take place this weekend at the Jackson County Expo. Jackson County and Siskiyou County are two neighboring communities, only separated by a...
KTVL
Rural Metro Fire responds to small fire, finds burned-out vehicle
Grants Pass, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry responded to a fire that was originally believed to be on Orofino Mine Road off Winona Road. It was reported from residents on nearby Jump Off Joe Creek Road a remote BLM area. But, after nearly two...
KTVL
High bacteria making Bear Creek Basin waterways unsafe
ROGUE VALLEY — Bacteria levels in the waterways of the Bear Creek Basin in Jackson County are currently above state safety standards, residents should use caution if they swim, wade or have contact with the water. The Rogue Valley Council of Governments is urging people not to ingest the...
clayconews.com
SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS ALONG WITH PACKAGED MARIJUANA DURING ILLEGAL GROW BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - OSP is reporting that on Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING
Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
KDRV
Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits
SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
kqennewsradio.com
DEATH OF WILDLAND FIREFIGHTER ASSIGNED TO THE BIG SWAMP FIRE
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office along with the United States Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, has announced the passing of a wildland firefighter assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said on Wednesday shortly after 12:30 p.m. 911 dispatchers received information regarding a...
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
clayconews.com
TWO-VEHICLE FATALITY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 238 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (August 13, 2021) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at about 2:45 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 238 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Camry, operated by, Braden...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 12
On Wednesday August 10, 2022, at about 4:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 199 near milepost 6. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford 550 pickup operated by, Robert Clair, age 31, from Grants Pass, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by, Johnny Porter, age 45, from Cave Junction. Porter was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Clair was not injured in the crash. US 199 was closed for about one hour. OSP was assisted Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, AMR, Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire.
KDRV
Roughly 10,000 marijuana plants destroyed on illegal marijuana site near Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Yet another illegal marijuana grow site has been taken down in Josephine County. According to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office, on August 11, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Josephine County Code Enforcement and Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant on Surrey Drive in Josephine County regarding an illegal marijuana grow site.
KDRV
Fatal Highway 238 crash involves two Williams men
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An Oregon State Police report this morning shows a man is dead from a crash when two Williams men collided on Highway 238. Oregon State Police (OSP) say the crash at about 2:45pm yesterday left 34-year-old Braden Hales pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 4.
