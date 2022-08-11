Read full article on original website
Bruins News & Rumors: Lucic, Zacha, Lysell & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there has been some buzz lately with the re-signings of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci that management may be looking to bring in Milan Lucic from the Calgary Flames. Meanwhile, the club announced this past week that they have agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Pavel Zacha. In other news, Fabian Lysell has been outstanding at this summer’s World Juniors, including a highlight reel goal versus Team Austria on Friday. Last but not least, the B’s announced several changes to their hockey operations staff for the upcoming season.
4 Canucks Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
After a 2021-22 season that had more twists and turns than a roller coaster, the Vancouver Canucks head into 2022-23 with the potential for even more as J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat are entering contract years with unrestricted free agency (UFA) on the horizon in 2023. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t hope within the fan base (and the locker room for that matter). Under the direction of Bruce Boudreau, who is about to lead his first training camp in Vancouver, the team has unprecedented depth at forward and a system that – if played through a full 82 games – would have gotten them 106 points and a coveted playoff spot last season. So what does that mean for the future? Let’s take a look at four hot takes for the 2022-23 season.
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Anton Stralman
With training camps roughly a month away, the majority of NHL teams have their rosters fully in place, or at least very close to. That said, there are always minor tweaks general managers (GM) are looking to make prior to and even during the season in order to give their team a competitive edge. For any looking to do so right now, it would be worth their while to take a look at some still available free agents, as a few intriguing names are remaining on the market.
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
Frederik Andersen Trade Revisited
For five seasons, Frederik Andersen patrolled the crease for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Though he had some ups and downs with the team, he was well-liked — for the most part — by the fans and within the room. But, as most know, Andersen didn’t always don the blue and white of the Maple Leafs.
What Does a Successful Flyers Season Look Like in 2022-23?
The Philadelphia Flyers will enter 2022-23 coming off of two seasons in which they lacked success. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher insists they do not need to undergo a rebuild despite evidence to the contrary. He is hoping a better year of health from key players along with proper coaching from new hire John Tortorella will pay off and lead the team back to the playoffs.
3 Takeaways From Team Canada’s 5-1 Victory Over Czechia
Team Canada was dominant once again as they picked up their third win of the 2022 World Juniors with a 5-1 win over Czechia. With the victory, Canada is guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals. In net, Dylan Garand was strong once again as he made 22 saves for his second victory of the tournament.
3 Moose Players Who Could Play a Role for Jets in 2022-23
The Manitoba Moose finished the 2021-22 regular season with a record of 41-24-5, which was good for second place in the Central Division. Their season ended in heartbreaking fashion on home ice against the Milwaukee Admirals, losing the fifth game of the best-of-five series 2-1. When an American Hockey League...
Bruins’ Mismanagement of Salary Cap By Sweeney Proving Costly
When free agency officially opened on July 13, it was a mad dash by general managers (GMs) to try and sign some of the big names on the market. One of those teams that were quiet and it came as no surprise was the Boston Bruins. Entering free agency, they had just $2.3 million available to try and improve the roster. To open up more cap space, GM Don Sweeney could have made some trades to free up more money, but he chose not to do so.
3 Takeaways from Team USA’s 3-2 Win Over Team Sweden
Team USA took its unblemished record into Sunday night’s game at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship against the other undefeated team in their pool and came out swinging. The Americans used their speed and physicality to full advantage defeating Team Sweden 3-2 in the final preliminary round game in Group B.
Oilers Should Start Puljujarvi on McDavid’s Wing This Season
Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi avoided his arbitration hearing when he put pen to paper and signed a one-year contract worth $3 million in average annual value (AAV) on July 26. Despite trade rumours, it looks as though the Finnish forward and the club are willing to give it at least one last try together for the 2022-23 season.
Flames News & Rumors: Weegar, Huberdeau, Coronato & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Mackenzie Weegar is reportedly very open to signing a long-term extension, though nothing has been agreed upon as of yet. Meanwhile, Jonathan Huberdeau, who was acquired alongside Weegar in the Matthew Tkachuk trade, announced that he will donate his brain to science. In other news, Matthew Coronato has been excelling for Team USA early in the 2022 World Juniors. Last but not least, it was announced this past week that Josh Brook will be attending training camp this Fall on a professional tryout offer (PTO).
Metro Division Will be One to Watch Next Season
In a few short weeks, training camps will begin in the NHL. The regular season is set to kick off at the beginning of October, and the Metropolitan Division will be one to watch as the season unfolds. With all eight teams making some pretty big offseason moves, anything can happen – but which teams are currently the front runners?
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Scoring Predictions for the Core Players
Regardless of what moves Toronto Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas does or does not make from this point forward, the fate of the Maple Leafs rests on their core players. With that in mind, we thought we would look back to look ahead. That is, we’ll use the...
Islanders Can Look to Jets to Make a Move
The New York Islanders are hoping to make a splash with one big signing to help the team rebound from last season and put them over the top for 2022-23. General manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello has been linked to Nazem Kadri, but, as the experienced executive has proven, he can make unpredictable moves to drastically improve his team.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Matthews, Bunting & Steeves
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Mitch Marner’s athletic abilities that extends past the ice surface. Second, I’ll take a look at Auston Matthews’ unique skills on the ice. I marvel at how good a player he is. Can he get better? Of course, and I’ll share why I think he can.
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Nick Ritchie
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at forward Nick Ritchie. After being acquired along with a conditional draft pick ahead of the March 21 trade deadline from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, the Canadian would suit up for only 24 games with the Coyotes this past season.
Oilers Can’t be Completely Confident with Campbell as No. 1 in Net
For the first summer in quite a while, the Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending situation for the forthcoming NHL season isn’t causing great stress in Oil Country. Fans are feeling pretty good about their last line of defense right now, after the Oilers signed free-agent goalie Jack Campbell, formerly of the Toronto Maple Leafs, to a five-year, $25 million contract on July 13.
3 Bruins Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
As we approach the middle of August, the start to the 2022-23 NHL season creeps closer and closer. Like most of the teams in the league, the Boston Bruins have some storylines hanging over them ahead of training camp which will begin in late September at Warrior Ice Arena under first-year head coach Jim Montgomery.
NHL Rumors: Islanders, Oilers, Capitals, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on the New York Islanders and their rumored quest to sign Nazem Kadri in free agency. In Duncan Keith returning to the Edmonton Oilers? If so, in what capacity?. Are the Washington Capitals open to moving Lars Eller? Finally, what...
