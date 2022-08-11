ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Couple drank alcohol, stole fire extinguisher in break-in at Sylmar mortuary

By Darleene Powells
 3 days ago

Authorities seeking help locating burglary suspects who broke into Sylmar mortuary 00:20

Detectives need help identifying a man and a woman who broke into a mortuary in Sylmar and apparently decided to party there.

(credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

The break-in happened early July 4 at the Glen Haven & Sholom Memorial Park & Mortuary, 13017 N. Lopez Canyon Rd. The couple broke into the mortuary by removing tape and throwing a rock through a previously broken window, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials.

Authorities say that while the couple was there, surveillance video captured them searching the mortuary with flashlights and drinking alcohol. They also stole a fire extinguisher.

The man was described as Hispanic with long black hair and a medium build. Investigators say he changed shirts while at the mortuary, and wore black pants and boots. The second suspect was described as a white woman with a fair complexion, long black hair with bangs, false eyelashes, eyeglasses, and wore a shirt with netting on the front, a short skirt, fishnets or nylons, a plaid hooded jacket, and boots. She may have a tattoo on her right calf. They were seen driving a white sedan of unknown make or model.

Anyone with information about either suspect can contact the sheriff's Detective Burt at (818) 236-4014 or via email at raburt@lasd.org .

Comments / 5

Lotus
3d ago

Hey brothers and sisters, Bible prophecies being fulfilled in these end times, we know what time it is, be quick to repent of your sin, Jesus is coming!!!!!!!! BE READY! RAPTURE!!!!!!🙏🙌

Reply(2)
3
