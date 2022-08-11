Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Duke Aiona Wins Republican Nomination for Governor in Hawaii Primary Election.
Duke Aiona wins Republican nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election. Aug. 14, 2022, at 2:09 a.m.
US News and World Report
Ivey's Office Releases Photos After Dismissing Health Rumors
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office released photos of her greeting South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at an airport on Friday a day after it dismissed rumors that Ivey was having health issues just months ahead of the general election. The four photos showed Ivey, 77,...
US News and World Report
Bracing for the Worst, Hoping for the Best: A Country Holds its Breath as Children Return to School
When schools in Virginia’s Stafford County welcome students for the first day of the academic year on Monday, social distancing will no longer be required. Neither will cleaning between classes, contact tracing and letters home to families about potential exposures. The COVID-19 dashboard will be retired. Water fountains will be turned back on for the first time in two years.
US News and World Report
New Mexico Seeks Proposals With Mine Spill Settlement Funds
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is calling for proposals that would be funded with $10 million received as part of a recent settlement stemming from a 2015 mine spill that polluted rivers in three western states. The state and the federal government reached the agreement in June....
US News and World Report
Agency Trims SE Michigan Water Advisory to 13 Communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from...
US News and World Report
Flash Flood Watch Posted for Parts of Southern California
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A flash flood watch was in effect Sunday for inland Southern California a day after seven hikers were rescued when they were trapped by rising waters following downpours in mountains east of Los Angeles. One of the wettest summer monsoon seasons has brought drenching...
US News and World Report
Hawaii Teen Dies, Brother Missing After Both Swept at Sea
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii's Big Island, according to police. Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known...
