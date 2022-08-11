Read full article on original website
Related
abc45.com
No elevation of bacteria in Intercoastal Waterway after 100,000 gallon sewage spill
SURF CITY, Onslow County — After tests were completed, officials said a possible sewage spill in a stretch of the Intercoastal Waterway in Surf City late last month caused no elevation of bacteria in the water near Waters Bay. A lightning strike on July 31 caused a spill of...
abc45.com
USDA grant of nearly $2 million will help improve NC's rural health care facilities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing nearly $2 million to improve health facilities in North Carolina. The grant is expected to support health care organizations as they expand critical services in more rural areas of the state. Some of that funding will go to...
Comments / 0