Kansas City, MO

NBC Sports

Packers activate Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, Christian Watson

The Packers are getting some offensive pieces back on the practice field. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Sunday that the team is activating offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Christian Watson from the physically unable to perform list. LaFleur said all three players will be limited to individual work and walkthroughs for the time being.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, S Jaquiski Tartt return to practice

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and safety Jaquiski Tartt returned to practice on Sunday. Smith has been nursing a groin injury, while Tartt was away from the team dealing with an undisclosed personal matter. Smith, 23, had 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games during...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 14, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Cardinals waived CB Breon Borders, DL Kingsley Keke, OL Greg Long, OL Haggai Adubuisi, and RB Ronnie Rivers. Bills waived OL Derek Kerstetter, OL Jordan Simmons, CB Olajiah Griffin, TE Jalen Wydermyer. Carolina Panthers. Panthers released CB Chris Westry, RB Darius Bradwell, TE Nate Becker, LB Kamal Martin, and OG...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks may be bookending offensive line with two rookies

With Brandon Shell departing in free agency and Duane Brown and Ethan Pocic now rostered with the Jets and Browns, respectively, the Seahawks have had a bit of work this offseason piecing their offensive line back together. Seattle may even be in the extremely rare position of bookending their offensive line with two rookie tackles, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.
SEATTLE, WA

