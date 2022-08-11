Read full article on original website
NY 22
3d ago
Back in the late 70s stickers were different colors for each month. Had a friend who cut a square off a Morton Salt box...lasted forever. Never got pulled over. Those were the days !!
Reply(5)
13
John Lanphere
2d ago
the police cars now have scanners that scan your inspection sticker and registration sticker and it can tell you if you have a valid insurance policy or not as they are passing by.
Reply(3)
4
noso dumb
3d ago
can't resist..it has be on the same car that also has Trump stickers on both bumpers..
Reply(20)
13
Police say a New York state man tried to trick officials by drawing his own state inspection sticker for his vehicle. One of the big problems with this fake sticker is that a 3rd grader probably could have done a better job. Now, troopers say the 30-year-old man is facing...
New York State Man Arrested For Hilarious, Badly Drawn Inspection Sticker
This guy really tried it. A New York State man tried to pass off an inspection sticker that looked like it was drawn by a first grader as an official. It is truly a pitiful attempt, I'm not sure why he thought it would fool a blind person, nevertheless law enforcement. But I do appreciate him because he gave me a much-needed laugh today.
