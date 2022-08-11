ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Taking a look at the draft picks the Thunder own for the remainder of the 2020s

By Clemente Almanza
The Oklahoma City Thunder have hauled in a historic amount of draft picks in the last couple of years as the team is currently going through a rebuilding cycle.

The trades of Paul George and Russell Westbrook revamped the team’s draft pick collection that is still playing out to this day.

The team has collected arguably the most draft capital out of any other team in the NBA due to these trades plus others the teams made along the way since then.

The Thunder currently has a core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort that will continue to improve over the next several years due to the amount of draft picks they own.

Let’s take a look at which picks the Thunder owns for the rest of the 2020s.

2023 draft

First-round picks

  • Highest pick between the Thunder and Clippers

Second-round picks

  • Highest pick between the Thunder and Wizards
  • Highest pick between the Heat and Mavericks

2024 draft

First-round picks

  • Thunder
  • Clippers
  • Rockets (top-4 protected; if not, 2024 and 2025 second-rounders)
  • Jazz (protected 1-10 in 2024 and 2025, 1-8 in 2026; if unconveyed, becomes 2028 second-round pick)

Second-round picks

  • Thunder (will be owed to the Hawks if 2022 first-rounder does not convey)
  • Lowest pick between the Hornets and Timberwolves

2025 draft

First-round picks

  • Highest between the Thunder, Clippers and Rockets (top-10 protected)
  • Heat (lottery-protected)
  • Sixers (top-6 protected; protected 1-4 in 2026, 1-4 in 2027; if not, 2027 second-round pick and $2 million)

Second-round picks

  • Thunder (will be owed to the Hawks if 2022 first-rounder does not convey)
  • Hawks (top-55 protected)
  • Highest between the Celtics and Grizzlies
  • Sixers

2026 draft

First-round picks

  • Thunder
  • Clippers
  • Rockets (top-4 protected; if not, 2026 second-rounder and $1 million)

Second-round picks

  • Two highest picks between the Thunder, Sixers and Mavericks

2027 draft

First-round picks

  • Thunder
  • Nuggets (top-five protected in 2027, 2028, 2029; converts to 2029 second-round picks after)

Second-round picks

  • Three highest picks between the Thunder, Rockets, Pacers and Heat

2028 draft

First-round picks

  • Thunder

Second-round picks

  • Thunder
  • Jazz

2029 draft

First-round picks

  • Thunder

Second-round picks

  • Thunder

