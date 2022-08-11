ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KIAH

H-Town’s newest rising R&B artist, Xandi performs LIVE on Houston Happens

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston’s newest rising R&B artist, Xandi joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Xandi is excited to showcase the elevation of her songwriting skills, with her new EP “Girl Talk”, which includes new sultry single “Say My Name” that dropped early July. Xandi and her band perform LIVE in studio. For more on […]
houstoncitybook.com

Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet

SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
365thingsinhouston.com

Feast on crispy chicken wings at 7 essential eateries in Houston

Discover seven of the city’s best places for juicy, fried chicken wings (plus an all-vegan option) at spots across Houston. When it’s time to feast on a plate of chicken wings, Houston has much to offer in the way of nontraditional takes on the crispy delicacies. Check out...
fox26houston.com

Nebraska teen with rare brain tumor gives thanks to Houston surgeon

HOUSTON - At age 9, Sylvia House was diagnosed with a very rare and very large brain tumor. Doctors in her home state of Nebraska attempted to remove it when she was 12-years-old. They could not remove it all. Although the tumor was benign, the placement caused severe daily seizures...
fox26houston.com

SHEIN Pop-up Shop Opens in Houston

The largest fashion e-retailer in the world makes a stop in Houston for its limited city pop-up shop tour. Some fans showed up at 4 a.m. for the 11 a.m. opening of the hands-on SHEIN experience.
WAFB

MELAS: Stopping the stroke-like syndrome

HOUSTON, Texas (Ivanhoe Newswire) – MELAS syndrome is an extremely rare genetic condition that affects many systems in the body, particularly the brain, nervous system, and muscles. Symptoms usually begin in childhood but can start at any age. Now, a clinical trial is underway to prevent one of the most common symptoms that begin in adulthood.
bloghouston.com

The Stop Houston Murders PAC

Some voices in the winds brought me news last night of a new political action committee that has been formed. These Houston residents are calling themselves the Stop Houston Murders PAC. One of the members of this new PAC is a fellow named Bob Sumicek. The other night, I went...
KHOU

2022 Women's Convention kicks off in Houston

HOUSTON — The 2022 Women’s Convention kicked off its first day at the George R. Brown Convention Center Friday. The convention falls on the 45th anniversary of the first-ever federally funded national women’s conference held in Houston decades ago. Women’s March Executive Director, Rachel O'Leary Carmona says...
