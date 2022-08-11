Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Meet the Chainsaw Chick Della Meredith, carving one-of-a-kind wooden masterpieces with a chainsaw
HOUSTON – Most artists create art with a paintbrush, or a pencil and drawing board, but not the Chainsaw Chick; she uses...well, a chainsaw!. Della Meredith has been creating works of art using a chainsaw for many years, and went viral in 2016 after she created an awesome wooden JJ Watt piece.
H-Town’s newest rising R&B artist, Xandi performs LIVE on Houston Happens
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston’s newest rising R&B artist, Xandi joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Xandi is excited to showcase the elevation of her songwriting skills, with her new EP “Girl Talk”, which includes new sultry single “Say My Name” that dropped early July. Xandi and her band perform LIVE in studio. For more on […]
houstoncitybook.com
Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet
SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: August 15 to 21, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, August 15 to Sunday, August 21, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Popular clothing brand SHEIN coming to Houston area this weekend for pop-up shop🛍️
HOUSTON – Attention, fashionistas: Prepare to shop until you drop!. Popular online clothing brand SHEIN is coming to the Houston area this weekend for a pop-up shop experience. From Aug. 12-14, the pop-up shop will be located at 18201 Egret Bay Blvd. Ste. B in the Clear Lake area...
Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this $4.29 million Houston home in Bluejack National
The house is located at Bluejack National, home to a Tiger Woods' designed golf course.
How to get Houston's fanciest sushi for almost half the price
Uchi's happy hour is a great way to score a typically expensive meal for less.
Eat of the Week: A Mexican breakfast dish even better than enchiladas
The enfrijoladas Veracruzanas at Dichos Taqueria are the pillowy stuff of dreams.
Click2Houston.com
Jazz festivals, Beatles tribute among performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre in September; SEE FULL LIST
Miller Outdoor Theatre announced its performance schedule for September. The free events in Hermann Park are listed below. Miller Outdoor Theatre is funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance. What you need to know before you go:. Information provided by Miller Outdoor Theatre. Tickets...
Korean BBQ Concept to Make Houston Debut
KPot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot will open mulitple locations in coming months.
365thingsinhouston.com
Feast on crispy chicken wings at 7 essential eateries in Houston
Discover seven of the city’s best places for juicy, fried chicken wings (plus an all-vegan option) at spots across Houston. When it’s time to feast on a plate of chicken wings, Houston has much to offer in the way of nontraditional takes on the crispy delicacies. Check out...
Health expert Dr. Peter Hotez says his Twitter account was hacked
HOUSTON — Health expert Dr. Peter Hotez confirmed to KHOU 11 that his Twitter account was hacked Saturday after a common scam was posted to his page. The scam claimed he had multiple PlayStation 5s available for sale, claiming that all the proceeds would go towards charity. Dr. Hotez,...
TikTok helps Houston woman find home for puppy abandoned in trash ditch
The popular social media platform helped Taylor Dixon find the puppy a forever home.
Whoa! This Texas Train Ride Takes You Up Close to The Sharks?
Let's get on the train and head to the sharks. Yep, that's what happens when you get on this train in Houston, Texas! This is pretty cool and is one of the features at one of the coolest Aquariums we have here in Texas!. • THE SHARK VOYAGE AT DOWNTOWN...
fox26houston.com
Nebraska teen with rare brain tumor gives thanks to Houston surgeon
HOUSTON - At age 9, Sylvia House was diagnosed with a very rare and very large brain tumor. Doctors in her home state of Nebraska attempted to remove it when she was 12-years-old. They could not remove it all. Although the tumor was benign, the placement caused severe daily seizures...
fox26houston.com
SHEIN Pop-up Shop Opens in Houston
The largest fashion e-retailer in the world makes a stop in Houston for its limited city pop-up shop tour. Some fans showed up at 4 a.m. for the 11 a.m. opening of the hands-on SHEIN experience.
MELAS: Stopping the stroke-like syndrome
HOUSTON, Texas (Ivanhoe Newswire) – MELAS syndrome is an extremely rare genetic condition that affects many systems in the body, particularly the brain, nervous system, and muscles. Symptoms usually begin in childhood but can start at any age. Now, a clinical trial is underway to prevent one of the most common symptoms that begin in adulthood.
bloghouston.com
The Stop Houston Murders PAC
Some voices in the winds brought me news last night of a new political action committee that has been formed. These Houston residents are calling themselves the Stop Houston Murders PAC. One of the members of this new PAC is a fellow named Bob Sumicek. The other night, I went...
2022 Women's Convention kicks off in Houston
HOUSTON — The 2022 Women’s Convention kicked off its first day at the George R. Brown Convention Center Friday. The convention falls on the 45th anniversary of the first-ever federally funded national women’s conference held in Houston decades ago. Women’s March Executive Director, Rachel O'Leary Carmona says...
