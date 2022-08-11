ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive

The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
First-of-Its-Kind Fusion Concept Opens Today on Westheimer

THE LATEST ADDITION to Houston’s scene of mouthwatering, global-fusion fare opens today on Westheimer. Located in West Houston near the Beltway, Pacha Nikkei is a first-of-its-kind concept, melding the flavors of Peru and Japan in sharable small plates and craft cocktails boasting sake and pisco alike. Helmed by chef Masaru Fukuda and operator Sebastien Laval (an alumnus of La Table, Le Colonial and Musaafer), Pacha Nikkei touts a ceviche bar, lounge area and dining room — and a killer playlist, thanks to the many years Chef Fukuda spent moonlighting as a nightclub DJ.
Where To Find The Best Tacos In Pearland

Tacos are great every day, so why wait for Taco Tuesday? Pearland has plenty of restaurants dishing up tender tortillas stuffed with flavorful fillings. There are breakfast varieties brimming with eggs, meats, beans and cheese alongside midday and evening versions showcasing seafood, veggies, specialty cuts of meat and more. When available, upscale your taco experience by pairing with indulgent cocktails such as margaritas or following up with sweet treats, like a decadent slice of tres leche. Read on below for great taco stops, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau website for more dining ideas.
The Dripbar opens a location in Katy

The Dripbar has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy The Dripbar) The Dripbar opened a location in Katy at 9920 Gaston Road, Ste. 170, on July 30. The center offers intravenous vitamin therapies intended to provide positive nourishment for conditions including the common cold, headaches, cancer and chronic illnesses. 281-720-8218. www.thedripbar.com.
2022 Women's Convention kicks off in Houston

HOUSTON — The 2022 Women’s Convention kicked off its first day at the George R. Brown Convention Center Friday. The convention falls on the 45th anniversary of the first-ever federally funded national women’s conference held in Houston decades ago. Women’s March Executive Director, Rachel O'Leary Carmona says...
SHEIN Pop-up Shop Opens in Houston

The largest fashion e-retailer in the world makes a stop in Houston for its limited city pop-up shop tour. Some fans showed up at 4 a.m. for the 11 a.m. opening of the hands-on SHEIN experience.
The Lost Cajun permanently closes Cypress location

The Lost Cajun served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. (Courtesy The Lost Cajun) Aaron and Renee Duhon announced via Facebook on Aug. 9 the permanent closure of The Lost Cajun in Cypress. Located at 24110 Hwy. 290, Cypress, the eatery opened in fall 2018 and served traditional authentic Cajun cuisine.
PHOTOS: Elegant $9.5M River Oaks estate a floral-infused gem you have to see

HOUSTON – A 9,633-square-foot home in River Oaks is on the market for $9,500,000 -- that’s $983.13 per square foot. So -- what’s inside? Let’s take a look, shall we?. Designed by esteemed Houston architect Birdsall P. Briscoe and built in 1938, the stately home at 3820 Willowick Road sits on a manicured one-acre lot in River Oaks’ Tall Timbers subdivision. The estate was extensively updated in 2005.
Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations

Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
Notice of Public Sale #4

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet

SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
MoCo Food Hall now open in Conroe

MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) MoCo Food Hall had its grand opening Aug. 6 at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. According to a news release from the business, the food hall offers restaurant concepts offering items, such as Cajun food, pizza by the slice, burgers and salads. Coffee and juice bars open at 7 a.m., and all restaurants close at 11 p.m. www.mocofoodhall.com.
