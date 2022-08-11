Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Immersive art space announces relocation to the Heights, exhibits opening in November
Guests walk through a Claude Monet exhibit at Lighthouse Immersive. (Courtesy Patrick Hodgon) A new immersive art exhibit that has welcomed more than 180,000 guests to the Houston area over the past year announced Aug. 10 a planned move to the Heights. The exhibit—run by the companies Lighthouse Immersive and...
Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this $4.29 million Houston home in Bluejack National
The house is located at Bluejack National, home to a Tiger Woods' designed golf course.
defendernetwork.com
Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive
The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
How to get Houston's fanciest sushi for almost half the price
Uchi's happy hour is a great way to score a typically expensive meal for less.
Click2Houston.com
Meet the Chainsaw Chick Della Meredith, carving one-of-a-kind wooden masterpieces with a chainsaw
HOUSTON – Most artists create art with a paintbrush, or a pencil and drawing board, but not the Chainsaw Chick; she uses...well, a chainsaw!. Della Meredith has been creating works of art using a chainsaw for many years, and went viral in 2016 after she created an awesome wooden JJ Watt piece.
houstoncitybook.com
First-of-Its-Kind Fusion Concept Opens Today on Westheimer
THE LATEST ADDITION to Houston’s scene of mouthwatering, global-fusion fare opens today on Westheimer. Located in West Houston near the Beltway, Pacha Nikkei is a first-of-its-kind concept, melding the flavors of Peru and Japan in sharable small plates and craft cocktails boasting sake and pisco alike. Helmed by chef Masaru Fukuda and operator Sebastien Laval (an alumnus of La Table, Le Colonial and Musaafer), Pacha Nikkei touts a ceviche bar, lounge area and dining room — and a killer playlist, thanks to the many years Chef Fukuda spent moonlighting as a nightclub DJ.
Click2Houston.com
Popular clothing brand SHEIN coming to Houston area this weekend for pop-up shop🛍️
HOUSTON – Attention, fashionistas: Prepare to shop until you drop!. Popular online clothing brand SHEIN is coming to the Houston area this weekend for a pop-up shop experience. From Aug. 12-14, the pop-up shop will be located at 18201 Egret Bay Blvd. Ste. B in the Clear Lake area...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Tacos In Pearland
Tacos are great every day, so why wait for Taco Tuesday? Pearland has plenty of restaurants dishing up tender tortillas stuffed with flavorful fillings. There are breakfast varieties brimming with eggs, meats, beans and cheese alongside midday and evening versions showcasing seafood, veggies, specialty cuts of meat and more. When available, upscale your taco experience by pairing with indulgent cocktails such as margaritas or following up with sweet treats, like a decadent slice of tres leche. Read on below for great taco stops, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau website for more dining ideas.
papercitymag.com
Tickled Pink Affair Breaks Through Houston’s Summer Party Doldrums — Tootsies Embraces a Throng
Jenny Todd, Tiffany Halik, Krista Shamaly at the Tickled Pink luncheon kick-off at Tootsies. (Photo by Courtesy of the American Cancer Society) What: The American Cancer Society’s Tickled Pink Luncheon kickoff. Where: Tootsies. PC Moment: The Houston charitable social scene has been something of a barren landscape in recent...
The Dripbar opens a location in Katy
The Dripbar has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy The Dripbar) The Dripbar opened a location in Katy at 9920 Gaston Road, Ste. 170, on July 30. The center offers intravenous vitamin therapies intended to provide positive nourishment for conditions including the common cold, headaches, cancer and chronic illnesses. 281-720-8218. www.thedripbar.com.
2022 Women's Convention kicks off in Houston
HOUSTON — The 2022 Women’s Convention kicked off its first day at the George R. Brown Convention Center Friday. The convention falls on the 45th anniversary of the first-ever federally funded national women’s conference held in Houston decades ago. Women’s March Executive Director, Rachel O'Leary Carmona says...
fox26houston.com
SHEIN Pop-up Shop Opens in Houston
The largest fashion e-retailer in the world makes a stop in Houston for its limited city pop-up shop tour. Some fans showed up at 4 a.m. for the 11 a.m. opening of the hands-on SHEIN experience.
cw39.com
New Incentive-Based School Store & Resource Rooms Reward Good Behavior and Address the Needs of Students in HISD Schools-
HOUSTON (CW39) When kids do well in school, they always love being rewarded for it. Well a new project makes those rewards even more exciting, by creating a fun incentive, to do a great job, all of the time. Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day (RAK Day) Founders, Treveia and...
The Lost Cajun permanently closes Cypress location
The Lost Cajun served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. (Courtesy The Lost Cajun) Aaron and Renee Duhon announced via Facebook on Aug. 9 the permanent closure of The Lost Cajun in Cypress. Located at 24110 Hwy. 290, Cypress, the eatery opened in fall 2018 and served traditional authentic Cajun cuisine.
Eat of the Week: A Mexican breakfast dish even better than enchiladas
The enfrijoladas Veracruzanas at Dichos Taqueria are the pillowy stuff of dreams.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Elegant $9.5M River Oaks estate a floral-infused gem you have to see
HOUSTON – A 9,633-square-foot home in River Oaks is on the market for $9,500,000 -- that’s $983.13 per square foot. So -- what’s inside? Let’s take a look, shall we?. Designed by esteemed Houston architect Birdsall P. Briscoe and built in 1938, the stately home at 3820 Willowick Road sits on a manicured one-acre lot in River Oaks’ Tall Timbers subdivision. The estate was extensively updated in 2005.
Eater
Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations
Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale #4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
houstoncitybook.com
Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet
SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
MoCo Food Hall now open in Conroe
MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) MoCo Food Hall had its grand opening Aug. 6 at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. According to a news release from the business, the food hall offers restaurant concepts offering items, such as Cajun food, pizza by the slice, burgers and salads. Coffee and juice bars open at 7 a.m., and all restaurants close at 11 p.m. www.mocofoodhall.com.
